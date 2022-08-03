ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sawyer, MI

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

1051thebounce.com

Michigan’s Highest Rated Airbnb is Beautiful

Travel season is still in full swing, and one popular trend is going to an Airbnb in or near travelers’ destinations. Frankly, even when the summer travel season is over, chances are Airbnb stays will continue to be popular, even in the off season. So, which Michigan Airbnb is the most popular in the state?
MICHIGAN STATE
michigan.gov

Leading Precision Components Manufacturer Expands in Southwest Michigan

LANSING, Mich. – Today, Governor Gretchen Whitmer joined the Michigan Economic Development Corporation (MEDC) to announce that precision components manufacturer C&S Machine Products is expanding its operations in Bertrand Township in Berrien County with support from the Michigan Strategic Fund. The project is expected to generate a total capital...
MICHIGAN STATE
City
Alpena, MI
City
Sawyer, MI
Local
Michigan Government
Inside Indiana Business

Barletta Pontoon Boats president to retire

Minnesota-based Winnebago Industries Inc. (NYSE: WGO) has announced Bill Fenech will retire from his role as president of Bristol-based Barletta Pontoon Boats later this year. Winnebago, which acquired Barletta last year, says Jeff Haradine will be promoted to president from his current role as vice president of sales. Fenech, who...
BRISTOL, IN
95.3 MNC

Cannabis industry hiring in southwest Michigan

Looking for a new job? The budding cannabis industry in southwest Michigan is hiring. The Southland Farms Marijuana Dispensary in Niles needs workers. The dispensary has five grow rooms and a high-end retail shop for customers seeking a relaxing cannabis purchase experience. The dispensary will fully open in September. Puff...
NILES, MI
WWMTCw

Plane crashes about one mile from the airport in South Haven

SOUTH HAVEN, Mich. — A plane crashed in South Haven Tuesday, killing two people on board just minutes after take off. The two pilots took off from the South Haven Regional Airport Tuesday morning for a training flight. The twin engine aircraft was found about one mile from the...
SOUTH HAVEN, MI
95.3 MNC

Funeral arrangements announced for Rep. Jackie Walorski

Funeral details have been released for 2nd District Congresswoman Jackie Walorski. The visitation will take place between 12 p.m. and 7 p.m. on Wednesday, Aug. 10, at Granger Community Church. A memorial church service will be take place at 11 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 11, at Granger Community Church. Palmer...
GRANGER, IN
95.3 MNC

Powerful storm disrupts power to Indiana Michigan Power customers

A powerful storm that swept across Lake Michigan on Wednesday afternoon, Aug. 3, disrupted power to nearly 11,000 Indiana Michigan Power customers, causing heavy damage and numerous outages in southwest Michigan. As the storm continued across northern Indiana into early. evening it diminished in strength, causing fewer outages in the...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

A look inside the expanded Apothica Teas

NILES, Mich. (WNDU) - One Niles business has only been open for a few years and has already expanded. Apothica Teas opened its doors in 2019, shortly before the pandemic. In just a few short years, the steampunk-themed tearoom has doubled in size after proprietors Shane and Laura Hollister took over the space next door.
NILES, MI
NewsBreak
Military
News Break
Politics
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
World War II
WNDU

Friend, mentee of Jackie Walorski speaks out after tragedy

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - 16 News Now interviewed Ethan Hunt, a 25-year-old from Mishawaka, who said Congresswoman Jackie Walorski was his mentor for over a decade. They met at an election party when Ethan was 13 years old. “She genuinely cared about every person whether you agreed with her...
MISHAWAKA, IN
harborcountry-news.com

HOT WHEELS IN THREE OAKS

THREE OAKS — The Four A’s annual Car Show was held Sunday, July 31, at American Legion Post 204 in Three Oaks. The field behind the legion was filled with vehicles ranging from Corvettes, Mustangs and hot rods (including a twin engine “Top-Fuel Beetle”) to a Ferrari, a Yugo that really runs, and a truck filled with monsters.
THREE OAKS, MI
Kalamazoo Country

These 11 Michigan Kids Have Gone Missing This Summer

According to the National Center for Missing or Exploited Children, these eleven Michigan kids have gone missing since June 1, 2022, and have not been found. If you recognize any of these children and can provide any details that may help lead to them being found, please call 800-843-5678, or contact your local law enforcement agency immediately.
WNDU

Rep. Jackie Walorski, three others killed in Elkhart County crash

Members of the community are reacting after learning about the death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Rep. Timothy Wesco reacts to death of Rep. Jackie Walorski. Timothy Wesco, member of the Indiana House of Representatives who represents the 21st district, spoke with 16 News Now over the phone after learning about Rep. Jackie Walorski's death.
ELKHART COUNTY, IN
abc57.com

Annual Peach Festival returns to Coloma

COLOMA, Mich. -- The Coloma Glad Peach Festival will return starting Saturday for its annual celebration of gladiolus flowers and peaches. Festivities begin on Saturday at 7 a.m., and last through Sunday at 3 p.m. Event highlights include the annual parade at 1 p.m., live music throughout the day Saturday,...
COLOMA, MI
CBS Detroit

17-Year-Old Dies After Tree Limb Falls On Vehicle In Southwest Michigan

POKAGON TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) — A 17-year-old has died after a tree limb falls on his vehicle Wednesday evening in Southwest Michigan. The crash happened just before 4:30 p.m. on Aug. 3 in the area of Peavine Street and California Road in Pokagon Township. According to the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the teen, identified as Landen Taggart, of Dowagiac, was driving on Peavine Street when a large tree limb fell on his car. Authorities say the limb “damaged the cab of the vehicle, spinning the limb in the roadway, while the vehicle continued westbound.” The vehicle struck another tree on the side of the road. Taggart was pronounced dead at the scene. Authorities say the teen was wearing a seatbelt and they do not suspect drugs or alcohol. The crash is under investigation. © 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
DOWAGIAC, MI

