Read on www.chronicle-express.com
Related
What is B2B Marketing and How to Do It Right
Business-to-business marketing differs from business-to-consumer (B2C) marketing in many ways, but the primary distinction is that B2B businesses typically sell products or services to other businesses, as opposed to consumers. This type of marketing also often involves creating specific messaging and content for your target audience and using different methods to reach them than you would with B2C marketing. Here’s what you need to know about B2B marketing and how to do it right.
Business to Human: The Power of a People-First Approach to Marketing
Insight on marketing products and solutions that put people first.
Understanding the Intricacies of Growth Marketing for Lean Startups
In the last ten years, “growth marketing” functions have sprung up inside Silicon Valley startups and yielded precious companies like Facebook, Pinterest, Uber, and others that have institutionalized their growth marketing approach. As our experience with growth marketing has matured, we’re in an excellent place to document the...
Half of US Businesses Under-Invest in Consumerized B2B Payments Tech
The Payment Cross-Border Enterprise Payments Innovation Playbook, a PYMNTS and Payoneer collaboration, overviews how payments orchestration can help international enterprises streamline their cross-border payments operations to maximize their cross-border growth potential. Global consumer demand for convenient, hassle-free online checkout experience is spilling over into the parallel world of B2B payments....
IN THIS ARTICLE
Capriotti’s Partners with Ghost Kitchen Company for Digital Expansion
As restaurants grow their digital footprint, larger chains are leveraging their name recognition to expand virtually without investing in costly new physical restaurants. Fast-casual brands Capriotti's Sandwich Shop and its subsidiary Wing Zone, which collectively have more than 200 locations in the U.S. and 30 abroad, announced Wednesday (Aug 3) a partnership with ghost kitchen management company RaaS (Restaurant as a Service) to grow its virtual presence.
dailyhodl.com
How Blockchain and Smart Contract Development Help Your Business
Blockchain and smart contract development are changing the world as they are revolutionizing business practices. It is economically efficient and can easily streamline transactions, remove intermediaries and better aligns business interests. There is no denying that the disruptive potential of blockchain and self-executing smart contracts is bringing a potential change...
Fast Company
5 steps to building and implementing AI solutions
Most businesses are able to recognize when they have a challenge that artificial intelligence (AI) can solve. However, when they move on to planning and implementation, they often fail to get their AI solution off the ground quickly. When trying to solve any problem with AI, it’s important to consider guidelines, resources, tools, and partners that can help bring such a solution to life.
How AR and VR are Propelling Businesses to New Engagement Levels
In June 2021, 44,000 new businesses were launched in the US, representing a record high for business startups. Deploying new technologies, such as Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) has become the next battleground to building greater engagement levels and improving customer experiences. AR has enabled customers to imagine the potential of a brand and has therefore driven their online behavior. By giving computers vision, AR allows customers to shop from the comfort of their homes in an effortless manner.
NFL・
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Not All Delivery Experiences Are Created Equal…Are They?
Click here to read the full article. Luxury brands with a global reputation for elegance must have a consistent, high-caliber image across all operations including store presentation, website performance and product quality. To meet this higher standard of client expectations, the same must be true for their last mile delivery experiences. A recent study by global retail bank Klarna demonstrated an uptick in online shopping within the luxury vertical, with two in five shoppers purchasing luxury products online in 2021. As the increase in online purchasing continues, clients need to see that their luxury experiences are being extended at the store...
The ultimate guide to affiliate marketing for beginners 2022!
There are a number of benefits to affiliate marketing, including:. 3. Greater Brand Awareness. 5. Enhanced Customer Relationships. 6. More Engaged and Loyal Customers. 7. More Opportunities to Monetize Your Business.
Digiday
Why this DTC nut butter brand is partnering with foodie brands, influencers to debut in the U.S.
The New Zealand-based Fix & Fogg brand, a start-up specializing in nut butters founded in 2013, is working to grow their brand awareness through collaborations with influencers and with top food brands. HOW FIX & FOGG IS TAKING ON THE U.S. Partnerships with bigger U.S. brands to offer limited edition...
fashionweekdaily.com
Social Media Storytellers: Meet Gregory Dava & Ashley Campuzano Of New Specialized Marketing Agency, AG Experiential
It’s not unusual to scroll through your Instagram feed and see snippets of a glossy press trip, but behind the scenes, it might not always be as well executed. Combining their backgrounds in content creation, Gregory Dava and Ashley Campuzano put their heads together to create AG Experiential—a full-service marketing agency specializing in creating first-person-narrated experiences that feature brands while highlighting a city, region, or culture. And don’t worry, they’ll handle the headache of all production logistics. “Influencer trips are often jam-packed with activities and deliverables that leave the talent stressed and with no time for what they were hired for, creating content,” Dava explains. “We’ve learned that time is essential to create quality content, and we wanted to offer an agency where talent felt at ease and had plenty of time to work their magic in well-curated experiences,” Campuzano adds. Here’s the 411!
Manage and Scale Your Email Strategy with EmailWritr
Get a leg up when attempting to get your brand in front of the widest audience with this helpful, cloud-hosted platform.
How to Keep Your Company Safe From Cybercrime By Mastering Security
Become a cybersecurity expert In your own time.
Direct Mail Marketing Strategies to Target Boomers, Gen X, Millennials and Gen Z
Here are some industry-tested tips on how to target each generation with direct mail to help you maximize results.
PC Magazine
Enrich Your Career With 1,000+ Online Learning Courses for $99
Folks who treat their lives and careers as a constant learning opportunity are better prepared when job hunting, asking for promotions, or even launching their own businesses. Adopting that student mindset can be difficult, but educational resources like StackSkills Unlimited can help. Whether you work in technology or marketing, StackSkills...
From Grad School Project to $115 Million Series B: Afresh’s Matt Schwartz on Building an Operating System for Fresh Food
While in graduate school Matt Schwartz had an epiphany. At the time, he was learning about the food system as part of Stanford University’s Earth Program and also participating in an internship with food tech investor Dave Friedberg, and it was this combination of advanced education with a front-row seat to food tech innovation that helped him to see the future.
Essence
Achieving Success Through Community Empowerment
Black leaders from across multiple industries share the work they're doing to impact change in how corporations and organizations support Black communities. The Wealth & Power experience during the 2022 ESSENCE Festival of Culture saw a panel of esteemed leaders take the stage for an enlightening discussion about achieving success through community empowerment presented by Geico.
ZDNet
5 soft skills for tech jobs
You probably already know you'll need to learn coding to work in tech. But did you know how you'll also need soft skills for tech jobs?. Soft skills, also called people skills, enable workers to effectively and harmoniously work with others. Essential soft skills for tech jobs include teamwork, adaptability, and communication.
JOBS・
Comments / 0