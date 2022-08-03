ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night

Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
ClutchPoints

Gerrit Cole gets merciless treatment from Yankees fans during embarrassingly historic inning vs Mariners

The New York Yankees are now on a two-game losing skid after falling prey to the Seattle Mariners again at home in a 7-3 loss to Luis Castillo and company Tuesday. The also meant that the Mariners won that three-game series at the Bronx, two games to one. But the Yankees will be fine. They are still heads and shoulders above the rest of the competition in the American League East division standings, though they would love to see Gerrit Cole return soon to his usual solid form.
SEATTLE, WA
NBC Sports

Angels hit MLB record-tying seven solo home runs in loss to A's

The Los Angeles Angels hit seven home runs on Thursday, yet they still lost to the Oakland Athletics. How is that possible? Well, each of the Angels' seven dingers were solo shots. The A's scored eight runs, enough to secure an 8-7 victory in Anaheim. The Angels are just the...
ANAHEIM, CA
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Spun

Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games

On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto hitting sixth for Dodgers on Friday

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will operate third base after Max Muncy was benched versus San Diego's lefty Sean Manaea. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

James McCann catching for Mets on Thursday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 5.3 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday

Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Lane Thomas starting in left field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Ryan McKenna moving to Baltimore bench Friday

Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Brett Phillips will replace McKenna in left field and hit ninth in what will be his first start in an Orioles uniform. Phillips has a $2,300 salary...
BALTIMORE, MD
numberfire.com

Eric Haase kept on Detroit's bench on Friday

Detroit Tigers catcher Eric Haase is not starting in Friday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Haase will sit on the bench after Tucker Barnhart was chosen as Detroit's catcher for Bryan Garcia. Per Baseball Savant on 140 batted balls this season, Haase has produced a 8.6% barrel rate and...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Seth Brown batting fourth for Oakland on Wednesday

Oakland Athletics infielder Seth Brown is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Los Angeles Angels. Brown will start at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Shohei Ohtani and the Angels. Dermis Garcia returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Brown for 10.5 FanDuel points...
OAKLAND, CA
numberfire.com

Robbie Grossman in Braves' Saturday lineup for Game 1

Atlanta Braves outfielder Robbie Grossman is starting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Grossman is getting the nod in left field, batting sixth in the order versus Mets starter David Peterson. Our models project Grossman for 0.7 hits, 0.4 runs,...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

James McCann in Mets' Game 1 lineup on Saturday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is starting Saturday in the team's game against the Atlanta Braves. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, McCann is getting the nod behind the plate, batting ninth in the order versus Braves starter Jake Odorizzi. Our models project McCann for 0.7 hits, 0.3 runs,...
QUEENS, NY
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth starting Friday for Padres

San Diego Padres infeilder Jake Cronenworth is in the lineup Friday in the team's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Cronenworth is getting the nod at second base, batting fifth in the order versus Dodgers starter Tony Gonsolin. Our models project Cronenworth for 1.1 hits, 0.5 runs, 0.1 home runs,...
SAN DIEGO, CA

