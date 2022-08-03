Read on www.uppermichiganssource.com
deadlinedetroit.com
Dixon's possible running mates include police union leader, Michigan legislators
A state legislator representing Rochester and the speaker of the state house are on GOP gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon's short list for running mate, the Free Press reports. Political analysts have said Dixon — who received Trump's endorsement and has claimed he won the 2020 election — will need to...
onedetroitpbs.org
Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election
The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
Michigan GOP coalesces around Tudor Dixon — minus one notable holdout
A little more than 12 hours after Tudor Dixon declared victory in the Republican gubernatorial primary Tuesday, a who’s who of the Michigan Republican party gathered in Lansing for a “unity luncheon.”. It was a pointed gesture. Coming off a fractious gubernatorial primary, the party is looking to...
deadlinedetroit.com
Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.
You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
For Tudor Dixon, the path to victory for Michigan governor could rest on public opinion and big spending
As Tudor Dixon said in her acceptance speech after winning the Republican gubernatorial primary, “the battle lines in this race couldn’t be clearer.”. What’s a little less clear is how the battle will be fought. Policy issues, campaign spending and pubic opinion are all major factors campaigns...
Ryan Kelley calls for a recount, a look at that process in Michigan
Republican candidate Ryan Kelley came in fourth place in the primary race for governor and was more than 250,000 votes behind the winner, Tudor Dixon. Now, Kelley is calling for a recount.
Detroit News
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo
Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
'Elections have consequences': Gov. Whitmer hosts 'canvass kick-off' event
Governor Gretchen Whitmer stopped by Grand Rapids on Tuesday afternoon for a "canvass kick-off" event.
Where Tudor Dixon thrived, struggled in Michigan’s primary election
Tudor Dixon won the GOP primary for governor by a landslide, with nearly twice as many votes as second place. She won 80 of Michigan’s 83 counties. But in the five-way race, Dixon still ended up with less than 41% of the vote.
Here’s where voter turnout was highest, lowest in Michigan primary election
Voter turnout is typically low in primary elections when one party has a governor candidate running unopposed – like this year, with Democratic incumbent Gov. Gretchen Whitmer. That wasn’t the case, this week.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination
LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History. Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Low voter turnout, a suspicious backpack: Michigan’s primary election so far
With just a few hours left for Michigan voters in Tuesday’s primary election, the day has been a slow crawl for some polling locations with low in-person voter turnout, while others have dealt with more complicated issues. In Lansing, precinct supervisor Robin Smith noted the low turnout. She said...
Michigan GOP cancels primary event after threats
The MI GOP says 'violent threats' were made towards a female staff member at the party's headquarters.
Washtenaw County board chair defeats former Jackson council member in Senate primary
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Washtenaw County board Chair Sue Shink is one step closer to Lansing after a decisive victory in a Democratic primary in a new Michigan Senate district stretching from Ann Arbor to Jackson that Democrats expect to be tightly contested in November. With 99% of votes counted...
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says
The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said. Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department. More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
Live election results for Grand Rapids-area races for Aug. 2, 2022
GRAND RAPIDS, MI -- Voters on Tuesday, Aug. 2, will decide a number of state, local and federal primaries, tax requests and more in the Grand Rapids area and across the state of Michigan. For live-updated unofficial results Tuesday night of contested primaries in Kent and Ottawa counties, scroll below....
After beating Levin in 11th District primary, Stevens says she's 'willing to stand up to Betsy DeVos's agenda'
After Michigan lost a Congressional seat following the 2020 Census, the state’s 11th District turned into a race between two incumbents. Haley Stevens, of Waterford Township, has won that race.
jack1065.com
Most millage requests, renewals and proposals approved by voters across Southwest MI
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) — Voters across eight Southwest Michigan Counties turned out to make their voices heard on a wide variety of millage requests, renewals, and service proposals that were on the ballot. Unofficial results as of 3 a.m. on Wednesday, August 3, indicate a strong majority of actions won the approval of voters.
Who won, who lost, who's up, who's down in Michigan's congressional races
Happy post-Election Day! It took awhile but we finally have a complete rundown on all the winners and what the fall elections for U.S. House seats in Michigan will look like. Here we go: 1st District (Upper Peninsula, northern Lower Peninsula) This one's easy: Incumbent U.S. Rep. Jack Bergman, who lists Watersmeet as his home...
