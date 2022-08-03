ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

Republican Nominee for Governor, Congressional, and State Legislative Races Decided in Michigan Primary Election

The results are in. The hotly contested 2022 Michigan primary election wrapped up Aug. 2 at 8 p.m., with voters deciding which Republican candidate for governor will be on the ballot come November. A number of crowded state legislative and congressional races were also decided, including in the new 13th District in Detroit after new redistricting maps were approved in the spring. Plus, voters now know who incumbent Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will face as her challenger.
Michigan GOP Candidate Matthew DePerno Selling 'Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up' Bumper Stickers. AG Nessel Responds.

You might recall during the 2016 president campaign, Donald Trump suggested Hillary Clinton be locked up. His fans at rallies adamantly agreed, chanting ""Lock her up!" Now, Republican attorney general candidate Matthew DePerno has become Trump's Mini-Me in Michigan. He pushes the"Big Lie," and is selling bumper stickers on his campaign page that say: "Lock Whitmer & Nessel Up." A set of two 9''x3'' stickers go for $12.
Livengood: Why Rinke's $10M bid to be governor sputtered out like a Yugo

Kevin Rinke’s campaign for governor sputtered out like a Yugo. The Bloomfield Hills businessman’s $10 million bet that he could win a Republican primary for governor that was defined by who former President Donald Trump would back was a bust from the first TV ad he aired comparing Gov. Gretchen Whitmer to the Yugoslavian compact car that's widely considered one of the lousiest vehicles ever built.
Whitmer responds to Dixon nomination

LANSING, Mich. (WLNS) – Just because she didn’t face any opposition in the primary doesn’t mean Gov. Whitmer kept quiet. On the day of the primary, Whitmer held two rallies for her supporters and volunteers, one in Grand Rapids and the other in Lansing. She reminded them that it’s not just her and the Republican […]
Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer on Wednesday addressed her GOP opponent, Tudor Dixon, and right-wing attacks on abortion rights during a campaign rally held at Detroit’s Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History.  Dixon, a right-wing commentator, on Tuesday won the state Republican gubernatorial nomination. Michigan has only had two female governors: Whitmer and fellow Democrat […] The post Whitmer stresses ‘stark differences’ with Dixon on abortion rights, 2020 election appeared first on Michigan Advance.
Threats force Michigan GOP to cancel Election Day event in Lansing, spokesman says

The Michigan Republican Party canceled a primary election celebration scheduled for Tuesday evening in Lansing after receiving multiple death threats and other promises of violence, a party spokesman said.  Gustavo Portela, communications director for the Michigan Republican Party, said staff reported the threats to the Lansing Police Department.  More: Meet the Republican governor candidates running against...
