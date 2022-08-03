ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Comments / 0

Related
Kiplinger

10 Dividend Growth Stocks Delivering Impressive Increases

There are two ways to think about dividend growth stocks. You can view them as companies consistently increasing their annual dividend payment, such as the Dividend Aristocrats, which are individual S&P 500 stocks that have raised their dividend annually for 25 consecutive years or more. Or you can view them...
STOCKS
pulse2.com

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) Stock: Why It Surged 23.23%

The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. This is why. The stock price of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (BCRX) surged by 23.23% in the previous trading session. BioCryst had reported a Q2 EPS of ($0.32), which was $0.02 higher than analyst estimates of ($0.34)....
STOCKS
Benzinga

Cavco Industries Q1 Earnings Smashes Estimates

Cavco Industries Inc CVCO reported first-quarter FY23 sales growth of 78.1% year-on-year to $588.34 million, beating the consensus of $451.08 million. Segment Revenue: Factory-built housing rose 83.4% to $572.6 million, and Financial services declined 13.2% to $15.7 million. The gross profit jumped 95.5% Y/Y to $144.7 million, with the margin...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs: Q2 Earnings Insights

American Axle & Mfg Hldgs AXL reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. American Axle & Mfg Hldgs beat estimated earnings by 120.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.22 versus an estimate of $0.1. Revenue was...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Benzinga

Reata Pharmaceuticals Earnings Preview

Reata Pharmaceuticals RETA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Reata Pharmaceuticals will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-2.02. Reata Pharmaceuticals bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Benzinga

Recap: Sigma Additive Q2 Earnings

Sigma Additive SASI reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Sigma Additive beat estimated earnings by 12.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.22 versus an estimate of $-0.25. Revenue was up $92 thousand from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Stocks#Alamo Group Inc#Business Markets Analysis#Linus Business#Q2 Earnings Snapshot#Automated Insights#Zacks Investment Research
Benzinga

Recap: Cogent Comms Hldgs Q2 Earnings

Cogent Comms Hldgs CCOI reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Cogent Comms Hldgs missed estimated earnings by 4.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.24 versus an estimate of $0.25. Revenue was up $7.54 million from...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Earnings Outlook For HCI Group

HCI Group HCI is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that HCI Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.24. HCI Group bulls will hope to hear the company to announce they've...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Mesa Air Group Earnings Preview

Mesa Air Group MESA is set to give its latest quarterly earnings report on Monday, 2022-08-08. Here's what investors need to know before the announcement. Analysts estimate that Mesa Air Group will report an earnings per share (EPS) of $-0.22. Mesa Air Group bulls will hope to hear the company...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Construction Partners: Q3 Earnings Insights

Construction Partners ROAD reported its Q3 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 08:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Construction Partners beat estimated earnings by 91.67%, reporting an EPS of $0.23 versus an estimate of $0.12. Revenue was up $118.62 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Zacks Investment Research, Inc.
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Benzinga

Recap: BlackLine Q2 Earnings

BlackLine BL reported its Q2 earnings results on Thursday, August 4, 2022 at 04:00 PM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. BlackLine beat estimated earnings by 600.0%, reporting an EPS of $0.07 versus an estimate of $0.01. Revenue was up $26.36 million from the same period last...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Ruth's Hospitality Records Street-Beating Q2 Earnings

Ruth's Hospitality Group Inc RUTH reported second-quarter FY22 sales growth of 16% year-on-year to $128.65 million, beating the consensus of $124.48 million. Comparable restaurant sales jumped 12.6% versus last year and 18.6% versus 2019. Restaurant sales amounted to $120.8 million, and Franchise income was $5.1 million. Food and beverage costs,...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Why Is Marker Therapeutics Trading Higher By 119%: Here Are 42 Stocks Moving Premarket

Assure Holdings Corp. IONM shares rose 141.4% to $5.07 in pre-market trading after jumping around 104% on Thursday. Marker Therapeutics, Inc. MRKR shares rose 119% to $0.7248 in pre-market trading. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) announced clearance to Marker Therapeutics’ Investigational New Drug (IND) application for MT-601 for the treatment of patients with relapsed/refractory non-Hodgkin lymphoma.
STOCKS
FXDailyReport.com

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) Surpasses Topline Estimates

EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) stock rose 7.15% (As on August 5, 11:20:38 AM UTC-4, Source: Google Finance) after the company posted mixed results for the second quarter of FY 22. Crude oil, NGL and natural gas prices increased significantly in 2Q compared with 1Q. Cash paid for hedge settlements in 2Q increased by $1.8 billion compared with 1Q, of which $1.3 billion related to the early termination of certain contracts. Total company crude oil production in 2Q of 464,100 Bopd was above the high end of the guidance range and 3% more than 1Q. NGL and natural gas production were each above the midpoint of the guidance ranges and increased 6% and 5%, respectively, compared with 1Q. Total company equivalent production increased 4% compared with 1Q. Cash operating costs declined to $10.12 per BOE in 2Q compared with $10.24 per BOE in 1Q. Lower lease and well cost was the most significant contributor to the reduction. EOG generated cash flow from operations before changes in working capital of $2.4 billion in 2Q. The company incurred $1.1 billion of cash capital expenditures, resulting in $1.3 billion of free cash flow.
STOCKS
Benzinga

Expert Ratings for Advanced Drainage Systems

Over the past 3 months, 8 analysts have published their opinion on Advanced Drainage Systems WMS stock. These analysts are typically employed by large Wall Street banks and tasked with understanding a company's business to predict how a stock will trade over the upcoming year. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat...
MARKETS
Benzinga

Audacy (AUD) Reports Q2 Loss, Lags Revenue Estimates

Audacy AUD came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $0.07. This compares to earnings of $0.01 per share a year ago. These figures are adjusted for non-recurring items. Audacy AUD came out with a quarterly loss of $0.01 per share versus...
FINANCIAL REPORTS
Benzinga

Brookfield Renewable: Q2 Earnings Insights

Brookfield Renewable BEPC reported its Q2 earnings results on Friday, August 5, 2022 at 07:00 AM. Here's what investors need to know about the announcement. Brookfield Renewable beat estimated earnings by 25.0%, reporting an EPS of $-0.03 versus an estimate of $-0.04. Revenue was up $255.00 million from the same...
FINANCIAL REPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy