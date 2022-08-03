Read on www.wsaz.com
Cooling centers open in parts of Kentucky affected by flooding
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WSAZ) - Following historic flooding in Eastern Kentucky last week, the concern now is extreme heat will pose a danger for those without power. The heat index is expected to peak near or above 100 degrees in some spots this week. In response, eight cooling centers have...
U-Haul helping with flood recovery at 6 stores
HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - U-Haul is making six facilities across Kentucky and Tennessee available to provide 30 days of free self-storage and U-Box container usage to assist residents in the recovery process following severe flooding. Recent storms have caused extensive home damage and left standing water in many communities across...
WSAZ Investigates | Fighting Fraud
WILLIAMSON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - Millions of Americans rely on Social Security benefits. One West Virginia mother, Misty Brown, recently found herself in a tough spot after her son’s Social Security benefits were sent to someone else who withdrew more than $1,000 in cash. “June the 4th I wake up,...
W.Va. man sentenced for threats to Dr. Fauci
GREENBELT, Md. (AP) - A West Virginia man has been sentenced to three years in federal prison after sending emails that threatened Dr. Anthony Fauci and another federal health official. The Justice Department says Thomas Patrick Connally Jr. used an anonymous email account based in Switzerland to threaten to kill...
West Virginia International Yeager Airport secures grant for new service to Texas
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) -- Flights to Dallas Fort Worth International Airport and Houston George Bush Intercontinental Airport are on the horizon for West Virginia International Yeager Airport (CRW). CRW officials say the airport has been awarded a Department of Transportation Small Community Air Service Development Program (SCASDP) grant to support...
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
