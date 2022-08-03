Read on alachuachronicle.com
Temporary housing center plan approved for Haile Plantation area
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - “Nobody wants to turn their back on someone in need.”. The Alachua developmental review committee meeting voted in favor of the 11,000 square foot “Family Life Center”. “It’s a wonderful way to say to the community, we’re with you,” said pastor Al Esposito....
Back to school and ready
For many, a recent Florida sales tax holiday for back-to-school shopping provided just a drop in the bucket of mounting debts and expenses. Parents are struggling to prepare children for their return to classes later this month as supply chain issues remain and some opportunistic retailers ratchet up prices. Last year, American household debt hit a record $14.6 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve.
August 9 Alachua County Commission Special Meeting and Regular Meeting
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – The Alachua County Commission will conduct a Special Meeting – Open Board Discussion and their Regular Meeting on Tuesday, August 9, 2022. The Special Meeting begins at 9:30 a.m. in the Grace Knight Conference Room. The daytime portion of the Regular Meeting begins at 11:30 a.m. The evening portion of the meeting begins at 5 p.m. The Regular Meeting is held in the Jack Durrance Auditorium. These meetings are held at the Alachua County Administration Building (12 S.E. 1st Street, Gainesville).
Local Employer Honored for Inclusive Hiring Practices
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College announced that the Florida Center for Students with Unique Abilities (FCSUA) selected The Village at Gainesville as its 2022 Inclusive Employer Award winner. The Village was nominated by SF’s Project SAINT for its embrace and support of diverse employees including several graduates of the Project SAINT program. The award was presented during the 2022 Florida Post-Secondary Education Program Planning Institute in Orlando.
Queen of Peace leaders say they are not building a homeless shelter near Haile Plantation
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Officials are clarifying that plans to expand the Queen of Peace Catholic Church do not include building a homeless shelter. Church leaders sent a letter Friday to “neighbors” to clarify their intentions after concerns were raised that the church was building a temporary housing center for the homeless in the Haile Plantation neighborhood.
Road and Traffic Impacts for August 5-12, 2022
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Below are the updated City of Gainesville traffic impacts scheduled for August 5-12, 2022. Depot roundabout closure: The roundabout at South Main Street and Depot Avenue has had a stormwater pipe failure. In order to repair the pipe, the roads leading to the roundabout will be closed to northbound and eastbound traffic from Monday, Aug. 8-Friday, Aug. 19. Traffic will be detoured via Southeast 10th Avenue and Southeast Fourth Street.
Marion County to host free back-to-school vaccine event for students
MARION COUNTY, Fla. – Health officials in Marion County are hosting a free vaccination event for students Saturday ahead of the upcoming school year. The Florida Department of Health in Marion County will be hosting the event from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at its main office, 1801 SE 32nd Ave. in Ocala. before the school district opens back up on Aug. 10.
EGI Community Forum Marks 20th Year September 22
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – Santa Fe College’s East Gainesville Initiative (EGI) will host its annual Community Forum Thursday, September 22, at 6 p.m. at SF’s Blount Hall in downtown Gainesville. At the forum, the college will be celebrating 20 years of EGI, commending the successes and looking toward the future.
WHAT’S NEXT: Gainesville commissioners respond to passing controversial single-family zoning plan
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -A split Gainesville city commission passed the controversial proposal to end single-family zoning throughout most of the city. Hours of public comment and hundreds of opposing residents could not keep the controversial zoning proposal from moving forward. Only three, that’s Cynthia Chestnut, Desmon Duncan-Walker and Harvey Ward...
Animal Resources and Care Annual Summer Lovin’ Event
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – Alachua County Animal Resources and Care (AR&C) is hosting their annual “Summer Lovin’ Adoption Event” sponsored by the Student Chapter of the Association of Shelter Veterinarians. The Summer Lovin’ event is on Saturday, August 13, 2022, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Alachua County Animal Resources and Care headquarters (3400 N.E. 53rd Avenue, Gainesville). All adoption fees are waived for this event. It is free and open to the public. There will be music, food trucks, goody bags for adopters, giveaways, and more.
Our Florida rental assistance not showing up, recipients worry about eviction
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — There are people right now on the edge of eviction because the Our Florida Rental Assistance they were approved for hasn’t showed up. Our Florida is still running, but as for the delays the Florida Department of Children and Families services has yet to answer questions about the program's status.
Homeowners react to single-family zoning changes
"I was you know very disappointed. I was hopeful right up until the last minute,” Johnsen said. Kurt Johnsen said he had hoped commissioners would change their minds. "That they would at least postpone or one of them would decide to align themselves with the overwhelming majority against this plan."
GNV approves zoning, density ordinances 4-3
After five hours of public comment, the Gainesville City Commission voted Thursday night to approve three ordinances that will combine four single-family zoning categories into a unified zoning category allowing higher density and multifamily units. The split votes came just before midnight with each ending 4-3 with Commissioners Desmon Duncan-Walker,...
Gainesville Native Joins Butler Enterprises as Director of Marketing
Butler Enterprises, the largest retail center in North Central Florida, announced in a press release Tuesday that Ashley Bryant joined the leadership team as Director of Marketing. Ashley is responsible for planning and executing marketing strategies to drive growth and foot traffic to the shopping center’s 150-plus retail and dining establishments.
FDOE tells school districts that federal guidance on transgender access to bathrooms can be disregarded
ALACHUA COUNTY, Fla. – A memo from Florida Commissioner of Education Manny Diaz, Jr. was recently sent to all public school districts, private schools, and charter schools in Florida to provide guidance in response to recent efforts from the federal government to expand the application of Title IX to include discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity. The guidance from Diaz states that allowing biological males who identify as female to use female bathrooms (as Alachua County Public Schools currently do), locker rooms, or dorms or to compete on female sports teams may “jeopardize the safety and wellbeing of Florida students and risk violating Florida law.”
UF Health Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned
Gainesville — This is a developing story, which will be updated. After questions from CBS4, a UF Health Spokesperson shares Shands CEO Ed Jimenez resigned on July 8th. UF Health has not explained why Jimenez resigned. CBS4 requested a copy of the resignation letter Jimenez submitted, and a UF Health spokesperson refused that request.
New UF Health Shands interim CEO named after CEO resigns
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - UF Health Shand’s CEO has stepped down and a new interim CEO is taking his place. UF Health officials confirm CEO Ed Jimenez submitted his resignation on July 8. James J. Kelly Jr., senior vice president and chief financial officer for UF Health Shands, has been named interim CEO.
Gainesville Fire Rescue asks everyone to be aware of safety as school starts
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – When planning a return to school August 10, Gainesville Fire Rescue encourages all our neighbors to put safety first. Starting tomorrow, emergency responders from Gainesville Fire Rescue will be holding signs at several key intersections throughout Gainesville to help raise community awareness. Schedule:. Thursday, August 4.
Firefighters rescue mom and several pups from fire
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A dog and her eight puppies are recovering after Gainesville and Alachua County Fire Rescue crews saved them from a fire. Gainesville Fire Rescue workers say the fire happened at a home on Southeast 24th Drive. The dog and the puppies were treated for smoke inhalation...
Using AI, UF startup companies boost ailing citrus industry
GAINESVILLE, Fla. – As news broke that Florida’s citrus industry ended this year’s growing season with its lowest production in eight decades, an unlikely union has formed between two University of Florida startup companies to help reverse the trend. By combining expertise in precision agriculture with leading-edge...
