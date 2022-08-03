How low can they go? Price war between local gas stations makes drivers the winners

Read on local21news.com
lebtown.com
Texas Eastern to add 2 miles of pipeline, replace receiver & valve in Myerstown
Energy company Texas Eastern, a subsidiary of Enbridge, is currently seeking regulatory approval for an enhancement to an existing pipeline that runs through Lebanon County. Texas Eastern plans to install approximately two miles of new 36-inch diameter looping pipeline, as well as removing an existing receiver and valve site and building a new receiver and valve site at the end of the two miles of pipeline.
Removal of massive Harrisburg tree complete
After a four-day ordeal, a massive tree in Midtown Harrisburg is now gone.
Lottery ticket worth $100K sold in Lancaster County
A retailer in Lancaster County sold a Powerball with Power Play ticket worth $100,000.
abc27.com
Multi-vehicle fire in Lemoyne involving cherry-picker truck
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was burned when multiple vehicles caught fire in Lemoyne Wednesday afternoon. Three vehicles, involving a truck with a cherry-picker caught fire on Hummel Ave around 3:30 p.m. West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan says a contractor was working with Verizon when...
theburgnews.com
Own an Island: Susquehanna River islands, rich in history, hit the sales market in Harrisburg
George Clooney has one. Beyoncé has one. And, now, you can have one, too. Actually, you can have two — private islands, that is. An island pair is currently for sale, smack-dab in the middle of the Susquehanna River in Harrisburg. Last week, Independence Island and Bailey’s Island...
A bridge too low: Signs warn truck drivers they’ll be fined for hitting Harrisburg underpass
Truck drivers hitting and getting stuck under the Amtrak bridge on Front Street have gone too far, or so city officials believe. That’s why Harrisburg, in conjunction with PennDOT, are increasing signage around Front Street to warn drivers of semi tractor-trailers that there’s a chance they might get stuck if they attempt the perilous dip under the road.
tdworld.com
Met-Ed Working to Upgrade Electric System in York County
Met-Ed, a subsidiary of FirstEnergy Corp., is upgrading its distribution system in York County, Pennsylvania, to help prevent or minimize the length of service disruptions, particularly during severe weather. The work includes creating a "tie" point between two power lines and installing a remote-control switch that can communicate real-time conditions on the local power network to system operators and allow them to temporarily switch customers from one line to the other to keep the lights on when utility workers must make repairs.
300-year-old home for sale in Lebanon County
The "Tobias Bickel House" was built in 1720. It was moved to its current location in Myerstown, Lebanon County, and refurbished in 1981. And now, more than 300 years from when it was built, it's up for sale.
Thieves target Midstate car dealerships for catalytic converters
Mechanicsburg, Pa. (WHTM)- Catalytic converter thefts are on the rise nationwide and thieves are targeting car dealerships. “I know there are several dealers in the area that have been hit,” said Mike Dorazio. Dorazio owns Platinum Central Pennsylvania. He has 6 locations in the midstate. So far, thieves have hit the Carlisle and Mechanicsburg locations […]
MD Couple Steals $230 In Lottery Tickets From PA Rutters: Police
A pair of thieves stole hundreds of dollars of lottery tickets from a central Pennsylvania convenience store, authorities say. The man and woman pictured, were since in a vehicle with a Maryland license plate, according to a release by York County Regional police on Thursday, August 4. In total, the...
‘Good Stuff Cheap’ retailer, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opens store number 450
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet opened its first store in 1982 in Hampden Township, and 40-years-later, the discount retailer has now opened store number 450. Ollie’s opened store its newest store on Wednesday at 11610 W. 95th St. in Overland Park, Kansas. Ollie’s plans to open 50 to 55 locations...
abc27.com
Midstate Markers: Lemoyne Susquehannock Village
LEMOYNE, Pa. (WHTM) — At Memorial Park in Lemoyne, one of the state’s newest historical markers marks an old native American settlement-one which might never have been uncovered if a railroad hadn’t wanted to lay some new track. In the early 2000s, Norfolk Southern Railway wanted to...
local21news.com
Dry heat leaves farmers little room to grow this summer
York County, PA — Dry heat this summer is leaving farmers with little room to grow. “It has been difficult,” Mad Radish Farm Manager Kelly Reider told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York. “You run irrigation as best as you can on the farm.”. “And then praying...
abc27.com
CLEARED: Traffic jam caused by crash on Interstate 81 South
CAMP HILL, Pa. (WHTM) — A crash caused traffic to come to a standstill on Interstate 81 South in Cumberland County for a time on Thursday afternoon. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. According to 511PA.com,...
abc27.com
Code orange air quality alert issued for Midstate
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The Department of Environmental Protection (DEP) has declared a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day because of ozone for portions of the Midstate including the counties of Cumberland, Dauphin, Lancaster, Lebanon, and York for Thursday, Aug. 4. According to a release from the DEP, mostly...
Man injured in gasoline explosion involving 3 vehicles in Cumberland County: officials
A contractor working on utility lines in Lemoyne was injured Wednesday when gasoline he was using to fill a generator exploded, according to fire officials. The fire broke out around 3:30 p.m. in a utility truck that had a crew of two men working in the 100 block of Hummel Avenue, according to West Shore Bureau of Fire Chief Tim Mulhollan.
abc27.com
Lancaster senior complex close to completion
LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — A senior living complex in Lancaster is one step closer to completion. Get daily news, weather, breaking news and alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here. Landis Place on King is a seven-story, 114,000-square-foot building on King Street. The 79-unit...
local21news.com
What will it take to get workers back to the office?
HARRISBURG, Pa. — Employers are seeing a new generation of workers wanting more. “There’s been a shift in the last couple of years and people are realizing that they deserve more or deserve better,” Compt Senior PR Manager Lauren Schneider told CBS 21 News’ Samantha York, explaining the large amount of employees, like herself, choosing to work from home.
abc27.com
Over $4K in tools stolen in Dauphin County
WEST HANOVER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police are investigating a burglary where thousands of dollars worth of tools were stolen. State Police say the residential burglary took place in West Hanover Township between July 29 and August 1 on Sterling Road. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Fat Daddy's closes permanently, auctions off everything
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — The proprietors of Fat Daddy's, a York County nightclub known for its shark head on the wall and cornhole tournaments, announced on Friday that the establishment has permanently closed. PCI Auction Group, located in Manheim, is auctioning off everything inside the building, according to the...
