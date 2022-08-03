ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Sports

Comments / 0

Related
College Football HQ

USC football schedule for 2022 season

How do things look for USC in the Pac-12 and College Football Playoff race this year? Let's take a look at the full USC football schedule for the Trojans in the 2022 season. 2022 USC Trojans Football ScheduleWeek 1, Sept. 3 vs. Rice Week 2, Sept. 10 at Stanford Week 3, Sept. 17 vs. Fresno State ...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
State
Oregon State
FanSided

Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office

A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
CLEVELAND, OH
FOX Sports

Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?

The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
NFL
FanSided

Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag

One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
AUSTIN, TX
FanSided

Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp

Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Caleb Johnson
Person
Mario Cristobal
FanSided

Oregon football: Are pink uniforms returning in 2022?

The Oregon football team gave us all a big hint on when the pink uniforms could be returning. While the Oregon football program is synonymous with never wearing the same thing twice, the Nike school announced its game color schedule for 2022, hinting at a possible return of the pink.
EUGENE, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs Sports#Football Team#Clemson#Charlotte#American Football#College Football#Cbs Sports 2022#The Coastal Division#Notre Dame#Acc Championship Game#The Acc Coastal Division#Acc Coastal
FanSided

Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions

The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
MIAMI, FL
FanSided

FanSided

272K+
Followers
515K+
Post
132M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy