Nebraska RB Gabe Ervin Jr. on OC Mark Whipple: 'This offensive staff is different – night and day'
Nebraska running back Gabe Ervin is excited to be playing for the new offensive staff this season in Lincoln. The Cornhusker offense struggled mightily in 2021, so head coach Scott Frost made a change. Frost brought in veteran offensive coordinator Mark Whipple, who was most recently on staff at Pittsburgh, the 2021 ACC champion.
Two Players Removed From Miami Hurricanes Roster
OL Cleveland Reed Jr. and LB Sam Brooks are no longer with the Hurricanes.
Deshaun Watson may be dividing the Cleveland Browns front office
A new leak has Deshaun Watson directly spitting in the face of Jimmy Haslam’s attempt to do damage control for the Cleveland Browns. The Cleveland Browns and Deshaun Watson are not on the same page with how to move forward. The tension surrounding the embattled and disgraced quarterback and the team’s consistent failed attempts to rehab his image may be coming to head in the media with constant messages that don’t match one another. Jimmy Haslam posted a statement several days prior that said;
FOX Sports
Who will be the best head coach in college football this season?
The 2022-23 college football season is inching closer, but it's never too early to look. We recently took a look at the premier breakout candidates for the 2022 season. Now we're determining who the sport's best head coach will be. Let's dive into the candidates. Nick Saban — Alabama.
Anonymous Big 12 coach puts Texas football in a bodybag
One anonymous Big 12 coach hit Texas football with a big Horns Down with this comment. Steve Sarkisian’s Texas football program may be turning heads on the recruiting trails of late, but the Longhorns do not have the respect of his Big 12 coaching brethren just yet. Several Big...
Alabama Football: Early rumors from Crimson Tide Fall Camp
Welcome to the latest in being an Alabama football fan. Until game one, there will be more complete information about some Crimson Tide opponents than will be available about Nick Saban’s team. Before COVID, there was limited access available to reporters. The COVID lockdown of no media, practice viewing...
Oregon football: Are pink uniforms returning in 2022?
The Oregon football team gave us all a big hint on when the pink uniforms could be returning. While the Oregon football program is synonymous with never wearing the same thing twice, the Nike school announced its game color schedule for 2022, hinting at a possible return of the pink.
Derion Gullette, nation's No. 7 edge-rusher, commits to Texas Longhorns over Ohio State, Texas AM
The Texas Longhorns are putting together a special recruiting class. Led by consensus five-star quarterback Arch Manning, Texas has 21 pledges, 15 of which are considered bluechip prospects. On Friday, the Longhorns added another big-time talent into the fold, as Teague High School (Texas) ...
Bo Hardegree debuts as Las Vegas' quarterbacks coach
Former Tennessee quarterback Bo Hardegree is serving as Las Vegas’ quarterbacks coach in 2022. The Raiders opened NFL preseason play Thursday in the Hall of Fame game, defeating Jacksonville 27-11. Hardegree served as quality control and quarterbacks coach with New England in 2021 under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels. McDaniels...
Pat Narduzzi Identifies Pitt Football's Freshmen Standouts
A few defensive backs and an offensive lineman have caught the eye of Pitt Panthers head coach Pat Narduzzi.
USC Football Game Preview: Week 3
The USC Trojans take on Fresno State on September 17.
Skylar Thompson looks to throw a wrench in Dolphins roster predictions
The final 53-man roster won’t be final for another four weeks but Skylar Thompson is making a case to throw your predictions out the window. When we did our pre-camp predictions back in early July Thompson was the third quarterback who would slide through to the practice squad but Thompson isn’t practicing for a practice squad and some other player is going to hit the street because of it.
ESPN host wants to cancel 'Mount Rushmore' because it's 'offensive'
ESPN host Jalen Rose took to Twitter in an attempt to cancel the term "Mount Rushmore."
