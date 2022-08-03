Read on www.thenorthernlight.com
q13fox.com
Man arrested for homicide after selling a deadly fentanyl pill to a woman in Blaine
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A man was arrested for controlled substance homicide on Friday, after investigators discovered that he sold a deadly fentanyl pill to a Blaine woman in May of last year. According to the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO), on May 7, 2021, officers with the Blaine Police Department...
Skagit Breaking
26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530
Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
kpug1170.com
Blaine man arrested after confronting work crew with gun
BLAINE, Wash.- A Blaine man’s impatience with a work crew led to his arrest late last month. Court documents state that PSE crews were in the area of Loomis Trail Rd on July 27th to restore power for over 100 residents. Crews were approached by 68 year old Brad...
kpug1170.com
New details about Bolton Tire fire
LYNDEN, Wash.- Newly released court documents are shedding a brighter light on a massive fire that destroyed a business in Lynden last month. Lynden Police said that owner Kerry Bolton reported the fire at Bolton Tire Pros around 11:30pm on July 16th. Bolton told investigators that the fire began when...
Wanted gang member located, arrested in Toppenish
YAKIMA, Wash. — A known gang member wanted for charges of attempted murder in Whatcom County and taking a female hostage and shooting at officers in Lynnwood, WA has been arrested in Toppenish. According to a release from the Yakima Police Department, the YPD gang unit, Yakima County Sheriff’s...
kpug1170.com
More details emerge about Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor
FERNDALE, Wash. – Court records are revealing more details about evidence against a Ferndale police officer arrested for soliciting a minor. An investigation by Bellingham Police shows Michael Scott Langton responded to a report of a collision in an apartment complex parking lot on July 10th. He continued to...
thenorthernlight.com
Blaine woman among 12 arrested in connection of alleged drug trafficking ring
A Blaine woman was among 12 arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking organization that was running large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs into Whatcom County. On July 25-26, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested 12 people and seized approximately 34 firearms,...
This recreational attraction in Whatcom has closed its gates due to illegal activities
Officials said illegal trash dumping, trail building and shooting are to blame.
Witness calls out man after seeing him spying on another shopper in Bellingham store
Bellingham police booked the man on suspicion of voyeurism.
kpug1170.com
Whatcom County nursing assistant sanctioned for trying to kill elderly woman
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The Washington State Department of Health is sanctioning a Whatcom County nursing assistant who is accused of trying to kill the person he was caring for. The department is charging Joshua McDonald with unprofessional conduct in connection to the April incident. McDonald is charged with...
Whatcom 300-pound pig on the loose ‘not aggressive, just wandering and looking for trouble’
Reports of the pig on the loose were received at approximately 8 a.m. Thursday.
whatcom-news.com
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week
ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
State charges Bellingham nursing assistant already suspected in attempted murder of woman
The nursing assistant reportedly stabbed an 87-year-old Whatcom Woman he was caring for in the neck last April.
Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death
BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
KGMI
Wildlife officers kill black bear after it attacks jogger on North Lake Whatcom trail
BELLINGHAM, Wash. – Wildlife officers killed a black bear in Whatcom County after it attacked a jogger. Captain Jennifer Maurstad with the state Department of Fish and Wildlife says the attack happened on a trail north of Lake Whatcom Wednesday morning, August 3rd. “He’s a regular jogger and he...
q13fox.com
Bellingham toddler death: Kamee Dixon sentenced to 34 years for homicide by abuse
BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A Whatcom County judge on Tuesday sentenced Kamee Dixon to 34 years in prison for the death of her boyfriend’s three-year-old daughter Hazel Homan. On June 30, Dixon was found guilty of homicide by abuse, but the court declared a mistrial for the second-degree murder charge after the jury deadlocked on that count.
Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete
A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
Trail runner near Lake Whatcom injured after encountering black bear Wednesday
“We are extremely thankful that the victim is recovering and receiving medical care from this unfortunate encounter.” the WDFW said.
kpug1170.com
Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom
WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
Chronicle
WDFW Searching for Cubs of Black Bear Euthanized Following Encounter With Jjogger
The Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife is attempting to trap two black bear cubs north of Lake Whatcom after their mother was lethally removed following an encounter earlier this week that resulted in non-life-threatening injuries to a jogger. The age of the cubs is not known at this...
