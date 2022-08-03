ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Custer, WA

26-Year old Arlington Woman Dies in Crash on SR530

Arlington, WA – The Washington State Patrol responded to a serious injuries crash on State Route 530 at Arlington Heights Road around 12:34 p.m. on Saturday, August 6th, 2022. According to a press release from the Washington State Patrol, 52-year-old Corey Miller of Stanwood, Washington was traveling Eastbound on...
ARLINGTON, WA
kpug1170.com

Blaine man arrested after confronting work crew with gun

BLAINE, Wash.- A Blaine man’s impatience with a work crew led to his arrest late last month. Court documents state that PSE crews were in the area of Loomis Trail Rd on July 27th to restore power for over 100 residents. Crews were approached by 68 year old Brad...
BLAINE, WA
kpug1170.com

New details about Bolton Tire fire

LYNDEN, Wash.- Newly released court documents are shedding a brighter light on a massive fire that destroyed a business in Lynden last month. Lynden Police said that owner Kerry Bolton reported the fire at Bolton Tire Pros around 11:30pm on July 16th. Bolton told investigators that the fire began when...
LYNDEN, WA
Custer, WA
Blaine woman among 12 arrested in connection of alleged drug trafficking ring

A Blaine woman was among 12 arrested in connection with an alleged drug trafficking organization that was running large amounts of fentanyl and other drugs into Whatcom County. On July 25-26, the Whatcom County Sheriff’s Office (WCSO) and Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA) arrested 12 people and seized approximately 34 firearms,...
BLAINE, WA
Monthlong Mosquito Lake Road closure begins next week

ACME, Wash. — Whatcom County Public Works announced plans to replace a failing 30-inch concrete fish barrier culvert with 10-foot diameter culvert that will meet current fish passage standards. Work is expected to begin Monday, August 8th, and continue sometime into early September. The road will be closed to all traffic during that time.
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA
truecrimedaily

Wash. woman sentenced to 34 years for abusing toddler to death

BELLINGHAM, Wash. (TCD) -- A 34-year-old woman was recently sentenced to 34 years in prison in connection with the death of a 3-year-old girl on Nov. 30, 2019. According to a news release from the Whatcom County Prosecutor’s Office, on Aug. 2, Kamee Dixon was given the prison sentence for aggravated homicide by abuse. However, the Prosecutor’s Office wanted the court to impose 57 years in prison based on the evidence from the investigation.
BELLINGHAM, WA
q13fox.com

Bellingham toddler death: Kamee Dixon sentenced to 34 years for homicide by abuse

BELLINGHAM, Wash. - A Whatcom County judge on Tuesday sentenced Kamee Dixon to 34 years in prison for the death of her boyfriend’s three-year-old daughter Hazel Homan. On June 30, Dixon was found guilty of homicide by abuse, but the court declared a mistrial for the second-degree murder charge after the jury deadlocked on that count.
KIRO 7 Seattle

Man fatally stabbed with sword in Concrete

A man was fatally stabbed with a sword by another person in Concrete on Friday, according to the Skagit County Sheriff’s Office. At around 5:50 a.m. on Friday, deputies responded to a report of a stabbing in the 46000 block of Washington Street. The 911 caller said a 52-year-old...
CONCRETE, WA
kpug1170.com

Body of drowning victim found in Lake Whatcom

WHATCOM COUNTY, Wash. – The body of a Bellingham man who drowned in Lake Whatcom last month has been found. Nathan Molenda, 37, went missing and apparently drowned in the south end of the lake on July 10th. A search was called off after he wasn’t found. His...
WHATCOM COUNTY, WA

