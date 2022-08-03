Texas has some of the most monkeypox cases in the US, data shows. Here’s where San Antonio ranks.

Ready to Work is an education and job placement program to help thousands of San Antonio residents improve their quality of life and achieve professional success. Mike Ramsey, Executive Director of Ready to Work, says the program is a game-changer, by removing financial, social, and emotional barriers for adults committed to taking themselves to the next level. The program is designed to support unemployed, under-employed and historically under-represented San Antonians on their path to building a more successful life.

SAN ANTONIO, TX ・ 1 DAY AGO