Texas has some of the most monkeypox cases in the US, data shows. Here’s where San Antonio ranks.

Read on www.ksat.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Texas Principal Reinstated after 3 Days From Suspension Over Active Shooter IncidentTom HandySan Antonio, TX
Related
KSAT 12
Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches
San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
KSAT 12
New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County
SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
KSAT 12
Gov. Greg Abbott appoints officer indicted for misconduct during George Floyd protests to police regulatory agency
For the latest on criminal justice news, sign up to receive our weekly law and order newsletter. Gov. Greg Abbott has appointed an indicted Austin police officer accused of using excessive force during 2020 protests to Texas’ regulatory law enforcement agency. Justin Berry was among 19 Austin police officers...
KSAT 12
80% of adults, children in US have pesticides in their bodies from food
SAN ANTONIO – More than 80% of urine samples drawn from children and adults in a study done by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention contained a weed-killing chemical linked to cancer. It’s a finding that scientists have called disturbing and concerning. Pesticides are chemicals used to...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
KSAT 12
‘We need to know what happened:’ OLLU professor on importance of lawsuit against DPS
SAN ANTONIO – There have been questions about why newsrooms filed a lawsuit against the Texas Department of Public Safety over its refusal to release records in the Robb Elementary School massacre. “The media is the fourth estate, and our job is to inform the public,” said Antoinette Winstead,...
KSAT 12
Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M
AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
KSAT 12
SAHA gets new name, reflects transformational change in affordable housing
SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Housing Authority has changed its name to Opportunity Home San Antonio. The name change will “reflect the changing affordable housing needs in its community,” officials said Wednesday in a news release. “Across America, affordable housing is undergoing a transformative period of change. San Antonio, Texas is at the forefront of developing structural changes to its approach in creating opportunities for a stronger, more equitable and affordable housing environment.”
KSAT 12
Looking for a job? This program can help
Ready to Work is an education and job placement program to help thousands of San Antonio residents improve their quality of life and achieve professional success. Mike Ramsey, Executive Director of Ready to Work, says the program is a game-changer, by removing financial, social, and emotional barriers for adults committed to taking themselves to the next level. The program is designed to support unemployed, under-employed and historically under-represented San Antonians on their path to building a more successful life.
IN THIS ARTICLE
KSAT 12
City of San Antonio program to provide funding for qualifying homeowners for major, minor repairs
SAN ANTONIO – The city of San Antonio is helping qualified homeowners with major and minor repairs to their homes through a Home Rehab program. Funding can be used for foundation/structural concerns, roofing, electrical, plumbing, heating, and/or cooling repairs, water heater, and window or door improvements. Applications can be...
KSAT 12
40 sharks caught illegally off South Texas coast, Coast Guard says
The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks that were caught illegally off the South Texas coast earlier this week. USCG officials said that on Tuesday, agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified them about four men fishing illegally north of the maritime boundary line. Authorities responded to the...
KSAT 12
Purple Heart organization, wrestling superstar Goldberg to honor recipients in Boerne this weekend
SAN ANTONIO – National Purple Heart Day is Sunday, and a local organization is helping recipients from Texas and across the country. The Purple Heart Project is hosting its 3rd annual fundraiser on Saturday, where more than 30 recipients will be honored for their service and sacrifice. The project provides valuable community resources to veterans.
KSAT 12
Behind the Kitchen Door: Live roaches in the kitchen, unapproved ice for sale top list of violations
SAN ANTONIO – San Antonio Metropolitan Health District inspectors found live roaches, unapproved ice for sale, expired meat and food not being stored properly, among other issues, at the locations featured in this week’s Behind the Kitchen Door. Pik Nik Foods. Our first stop in this week’s Behind...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KSAT 12
CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says
San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.
KSAT 12
Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash
WASHINGTON – Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
KSAT 12
Comal County to extend burn ban
NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Commissioners Court has voted to extend a burn ban and continue to outlaw all outdoor burning in the county for another 90 days. The burn ban extension will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 10. The extension recommendation came from the Comal...
KSAT 12
San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest
FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
KSAT 12
San Antonio bookkeeper sentenced to nearly 3 years in federal prison for embezzling $291,000 from nonprofit
SAN ANTONIO – The office manager and bookkeeper for a nonprofit that provided services for the San Antonio Downtown Public Improvement District was sentenced Friday to 33 months in prison for financial and tax fraud. According to the U.S. Attorneys Office for the Western District of Texas, Alicia Henderson...
KSAT 12
1 killed after tires flew off 18-wheeler, ‘rolled uncontrollably’ on Texas highway, HCSO says
HOUSTON – A man was killed and his 11-year-old child was injured after their vehicle was hit by tires that flew off an 18-wheeler, according to the Harris County Sheriff’s Office. HCSO Sheriff Ed Gonzalez said the incident happened as the big rig was traveling southbound on Interstate...
KSAT 12
How much does that list of school supplies cost?
SAN ANTONIO – As Piper Romero will tell you, you need a rainbow of supplies for third grade -- watercolors, crayons, and a variety of folders. “And, colorful markers,” she said. But with inflation hitting families hard, we wanted to know where you could spend the least green.
KSAT 12
Indictment: Woman convicted of murdering husband provided false payroll info in $9 million scheme
AUSTIN, Texas – A woman convicted in 2016 of murdering her husband during a road rage incident provided false payroll information over a seven-year period in order to avoid more than $9 million in payments, Texas Department of Insurance officials confirmed Thursday. Frances Hall, 59, was booked into the...
Comments / 0