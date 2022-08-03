ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Antonio, TX

Texas has some of the most monkeypox cases in the US, data shows. Here’s where San Antonio ranks.

 2 days ago
KSAT 12

Texas Eats Season 4 Episode 1: Beignets, Pizza & HUGE Sandwiches

San Antonio – You can watch “Texas Eats,” on Saturdays at 10 a.m. on KSAT 12, KSAT.com, and KSAT Plus, our free streaming app. This week on Texas Eats, David Elder takes us to a traditional New York deli, a San Antonio favorite burger shop and other top-rated restaurants from across the state!
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

New COVID-19 vaccine now available in Bexar County

SAN ANTONIO – A COVID-19 vaccine built on traditional technology is now available for unvaccinated adults 18 and older in Bexar County. Novavax, developed with research participants at University Health and UT Health San Antonio, is based on a more conventional technology than the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, or the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines developed with mRNA technology.
BEXAR COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

Alex Jones ordered to pay Sandy Hook parents more than $4M

AUSTIN, Texas – A Texas jury Thursday ordered conspiracy theorist Alex Jones to pay more than $4 million — significantly less than the $150 million being sought — in compensatory damages to the parents of a 6-year-old boy killed in the Sandy Hook massacre, marking the first time the Infowars host has been held financially liable for repeatedly claiming the deadliest school shooting in U.S. history was a hoax.
AUSTIN, TX
KSAT 12

SAHA gets new name, reflects transformational change in affordable housing

SAN ANTONIO – The San Antonio Housing Authority has changed its name to Opportunity Home San Antonio. The name change will “reflect the changing affordable housing needs in its community,” officials said Wednesday in a news release. “Across America, affordable housing is undergoing a transformative period of change. San Antonio, Texas is at the forefront of developing structural changes to its approach in creating opportunities for a stronger, more equitable and affordable housing environment.”
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Looking for a job? This program can help

Ready to Work is an education and job placement program to help thousands of San Antonio residents improve their quality of life and achieve professional success. Mike Ramsey, Executive Director of Ready to Work, says the program is a game-changer, by removing financial, social, and emotional barriers for adults committed to taking themselves to the next level. The program is designed to support unemployed, under-employed and historically under-represented San Antonians on their path to building a more successful life.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

40 sharks caught illegally off South Texas coast, Coast Guard says

The U.S. Coast Guard seized 40 sharks that were caught illegally off the South Texas coast earlier this week. USCG officials said that on Tuesday, agents with the U.S. Customs and Border Protection notified them about four men fishing illegally north of the maritime boundary line. Authorities responded to the...
TEXAS STATE
KSAT 12

CPS Energy customers cranking up air conditioning pay nearly $80 more for comfort, utility says

San Antonio – CPS Energy customers are paying higher energy bills than last summer, with an average increase of about $80, according to the utility. The monthly bill increase is primarily due to fuel costs going up and the relentless Texas heat wave. The state is also experiencing a record year for energy demand, according to Cory Kuchinsky, chief financial officer and treasurer for CPS Energy.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Indiana Rep. Walorski, 2 staffers killed in head-on crash

WASHINGTON – Republican U.S. Rep. Jackie Walorski was killed Wednesday in a car crash in her northern Indiana district along with two members of her congressional staff and another person, police said. The crash happened about 12:30 p.m. when an SUV Walorski was riding in crossed the centerline on...
INDIANA STATE
KSAT 12

Comal County to extend burn ban

NEW BRAUNFELS, Texas – The Comal County Commissioners Court has voted to extend a burn ban and continue to outlaw all outdoor burning in the county for another 90 days. The burn ban extension will start at 6 a.m. on Aug. 10. The extension recommendation came from the Comal...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
KSAT 12

San Antonio fire captain on admin. duty after Hill Country DWI arrest

FREDERICKSBURG, Texas – A San Antonio Fire Department captain has been placed on administrative duty after being charged with driving while intoxicated, SAFD officials confirmed Friday. Captain Ryan Bippert, a 32-year veteran of SAFD, was taken into custody by Fredericksburg police July 16 and booked into the Gillespie County...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

How much does that list of school supplies cost?

SAN ANTONIO – As Piper Romero will tell you, you need a rainbow of supplies for third grade -- watercolors, crayons, and a variety of folders. “And, colorful markers,” she said. But with inflation hitting families hard, we wanted to know where you could spend the least green.
SAN ANTONIO, TX

