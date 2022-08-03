ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas State

Burn pit legislation passes, Sen. Ossoff says it’s the nation’s obligation to take care of veterans

By Chuck Williams
WRBL News 3
WRBL News 3
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PXhiP_0h3nJEVY00

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) — There is some medical relief in sight for Iraq and Afghanistan war veterans who were exposed to toxic burn pits.

The U.S. Senate passed legislation late Tuesday that will allow those veterans to more easily receive the healthcare they need.

A couple of months ago when Sen. Jon Ossoff was in Columbus he told us this legislation was a priority.

“We got it done,” he said in an interview with WRBL on Wednesday afternoon. “And it’s long overdue for our Iraq and Afghanistan veterans. But last night we passed this historic legislation that ensures veterans exposed to burn pits and other toxic contamination will get those full health benefits that they have needed for a long time, that they have earned and they deserve.”

For one Texas veteran and his mother, the news comes too late.

John Wangler died at 28 years old in 2017. His mother says it was from respiratory illnesses caused by his exposure to toxic burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan.

She is relieved that others will get the health care benefits they earned.

“I am very happy that his friends will have access to more health options, better health care. I refer to the burn pits being as being this generation’s agent orange,” said Cindy Wangler/Son of a Marine who died in 2017

“That’s exactly what it is,” Ossoff said.

The legislation will expand benefits for an estimated 3.5 million veterans. The bill will lessen the burden of proof from veterans seeking care for conditions related to exposure from burn pits. It presumes that conditions, including several cancers and respiratory illnesses, are related to the exposure.

The bi-partisan burn pit legislation got caught in a political tug of war and it looked like Republican senators who had previously supported it may have killed last week.

“It was politics, and I don’t know when this huge divide in our country started but this is not a right or a left issue,” Wangler said. “These boys volunteered to go and defend our country. … And our government provides healthcare for them as part of their service but yet they throw up obstacles at every possible turn to make it possible for them to seek care.”

Taking care of those who elected to fight should be the nation’s highest priority, Ossoff said.

“When the U.S. government sends its forces into harm’s way, the government assumes a sacred obligation to care for them when they get home. And in war after war after war, whether it’s agent orange in Vietnam, are Gulf War syndrome or burn pits in Iraq and Afghanistan, the U.S. government has failed to stand up for American veterans. And it’s a disgrace.”

This bill passed 86-11 and is now awaiting the signature of President Biden. The president has attributed his son, Beau’s death, to toxic burn pit exposure.

Georgia Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock joined Ossoff in voting for the legislation. Alabama’s two Republican senators – Richard Shelby and Tommy Tuberville – voted against it.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Comments / 0

Related
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Dothan attorney charged with DUI

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Dothan attorney has been charged with driving under the influence. Valerie Dawson Judah, 57, was arrested Tuesday night after Dothan police say an officer stopped her in the 2700 block of Ross Clark Circle because she was driving erratically. Judah faced another DUI charge in 2015. For that, she received […]
DOTHAN, AL
eenews.net

Methane fee likely to survive ‘Byrd bath,’ lawmakers say

A major provision in the Democratic climate bill that would curtail methane emissions is likely to pass procedural muster with the Senate referee, lawmakers said yesterday. Republicans admitted the methane fee proposed in the reconciliation package’s $369 billion climate and energy portion is unlikely to fall victim to the chamber’s strict budgetary rules governing the process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Columbus, TX
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
State
Georgia State
State
Alabama State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Raphael Warnock
Person
Jon Ossoff
Person
Richard Shelby
WRBL News 3

Alligator caught in parking lot of Georgia Dollar Tree

GEORGIA (WRBL) – An unexpected shopper showed up at a Dollar Tree store in Georgia earlier today. According to a Facebook post from the Georgia Department of Natural Resources, DNR officers were called out to a Dollar Tree in Augusta to collect a young alligator spotted in the parking lot. According to DNR, alligators are […]
AUGUSTA, GA
WRBL News 3

Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
COLUMBUS, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Veteran#Afghanistan War#Sen#Politics State#Politics Federal#Politics Congress#Politics Legislative#The U S Senate#Marine
WRBL News 3

Sea turtles crawl to new nesting record on Georgia coast

SAVANNAH, Ga. (AP) – Rare sea turtles that spend summers laying eggs on Southern beaches have crawled to a new state record in Georgia. The Georgia Department of Natural Resources said Wednesday that more than 3,960 loggerhead sea turtle nests have been counted this year along the Georgia coast. That’s 10 more nests than the […]
GEORGIA STATE
WRBL News 3

Two Alabama convicted felons sentenced to prison for illegally possessing firearms

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WRBL) – Two men with previous felony convictions received sentencing for illegally owning firearms, announced U.S. Attorney Sandra J. Stewart on Thursday. On Wednesday, Aug. 3, Joshua Eugean Bean, 38, from Maplesville, Alabama, received a 60-month prison sentence. Prior to Bean’s sentencing, another Alabama resident, James Ryan Little, 27, from Clanton, Alabama, received a […]
MAPLESVILLE, AL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Afghanistan
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
Country
Vietnam
Country
Iraq
WRBL News 3

WANTED: LPD searching for LaGrange woman connected with the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation

LAGRANGE, Ga. (WRBL) – The LaGrange Police is asking for public help to locate a Lagrange woman wanted for questioning regarding the Breanna Burgess homicide investigation. According to the police department, Tasha Newton of LaGrange, Georgia, also has multiple active warrants for a Felony Violation of Probation. If you have any information regarding Newton’s possible […]
LAGRANGE, GA
WRBL News 3

Body found in wooded area off of 16th Street

COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – A death investigation is underway following the discovery of a body off of 16th Street near 5th Avenue. Police have set up a perimeter in a wooded area at the end of 16th Street in a cul-de-sac, as they investigate the scene. According to police, CPD officers located the body in […]
COLUMBUS, GA
WRBL News 3

Alabama: Man sentenced to 109 years in stabbing murder

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — A Guatemalan man has been sentenced to 109 years after being found guilty of murder in Houston County. In March of 2021, Edwardo Cuz Hor, 18, stabbed and killed Mario Cuz Caal in Houston County, according to the Houston County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies say the stabbing happened in Coggins Country Estates. Cuz […]
DOTHAN, AL
WRBL News 3

WRBL News 3

26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

WRBL News 3 is a proud member of Nexstar, Inc. serving the Columbus, Georgia and Auburn/Opelika, Alabama area.

 https://wrbl.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy