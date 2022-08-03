Read on www.numberfire.com
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night
St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
numberfire.com
Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night
Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
numberfire.com
Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego
San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
numberfire.com
Kyle Farmer batting third for Reds on Friday
Cincinnati Reds utility-man Kyle Farmer is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will operate third base after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's designated hitter and Mike Moustakas was kept on the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
numberfire.com
Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday
Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
numberfire.com
Josh Bell batting fourth for Padres on Wednesday
San Diego Padres infielder Josh Bell is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Bell will make his Padres debut at first base on Wednesday and bat fourth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Wil Myers moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Bell for...
numberfire.com
Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup
St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
Yardbarker
The Yankees may have a minor issue at catcher brewing with workload imbalance
Every now and then, the New York Yankees need to give star catcher José Treviño a day off, but when that day occurs, the steep drop-off in talent at the catcher position exposes itself. Treviño has been a godsend for a Yankee team that traded Gary Sanchez this...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
Yankees Minor League Player Suspended For 50 Games
On Friday, the MLB announced suspensions for five minor league players. One of them was Derek Dietrich of New York Yankees' Triple-A affiliate Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Dietrich has been suspended 50 games without pay. That's because he tested positive for DMPA. Prior to this suspension, Dietrich was batting .259 with nine home...
numberfire.com
Hanser Alberto hitting sixth for Dodgers on Friday
Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is starting in Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Alberto will operate third base after Max Muncy was benched versus San Diego's lefty Sean Manaea. numberFire's models project Alberto to score 7.0 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,100.
numberfire.com
Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon
Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
numberfire.com
Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday
Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
numberfire.com
Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers
Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
numberfire.com
James McCann catching for Mets on Thursday
New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 5.3 FanDuel points...
numberfire.com
Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis
Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
Mancini homers, Astros beat Red Sox 6-1
By KRISTIE RIEKEN AP Sports Writer HOUSTON - Trey Mancini homered in his first start for Houston to back a sterling performance by Jose Urquidy, and the Astros beat the Boston Red Sox 6-1 Wednesday. Mancini, who was traded from Baltimore on Monday to bolster the offense with first baseman Yuli Gurriel struggling, grounded out as a pinch-hitter in his Astros debut Tuesday night. Things went much better in his first at-bat Wednesday, when he knocked a pitch from Rich Hill (4-5) into the seats in left field for a two-run shot that made it 4-0 with no outs in the second inning. Urquidy...
numberfire.com
Nelson Cruz sitting for Nationals on Wednesday
Washington Nationals outfielder Nelson Cruz is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Cruz will move to the bench on Wednesday with Lane Thomas starting in left field. Thomas will bat seventh versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. numberFire's models project Thomas for...
numberfire.com
Ryan McKenna moving to Baltimore bench Friday
Baltimore Orioles outfielder Ryan McKenna is not in the starting lineup for Friday's series opener against right-hander Mitch Keller and the Pittsburgh Pirates. Brett Phillips will replace McKenna in left field and hit ninth in what will be his first start in an Orioles uniform. Phillips has a $2,300 salary...
numberfire.com
Royals' Hunter Dozier batting fifth on Thursday
Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Dozier will start at first base on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 10.6 FanDuel points...
