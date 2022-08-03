ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Great-grandmother of teen gunned down pleads for peace amid rampant gun violence

By Kendall Green
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
WMAR 2 News Baltimore
 2 days ago
Cecilia Ringold has five children, 18 grandchildren and 63 great-grandchildren. One of those great-grandchildren was a victim of Baltimore's gun violence.

Deontay Edwards, just 19 years old, was murdered on Oliver Street Saturday morning.

With just one step into Ringold's room, anyone can see just how much she loves and values her family.

Great-grandmother of Deontay Edwards, 19, speaks on violence

One of those in the gallery was of her grandson, who is no longer here with her today.

They called him Lil Dee, short for Deontay Edwards.

“He lived with me," Ringold said. "I raised him up under me. He's under this wing. You understand me? This ain’t no little tiny wing. This a strong wing."

It’s a strong wing that Ringold said has endured nearly everything but gun violence until Saturday morning.

“Dee is around there on the ground, one block from my house, and I’m running down there 12:30 - 1 o’ clock in the morning and see him on the ground," Ringold said. "That’s the (most) peaceful I’ve seen him in a while."

Great-grandmother pleads for violence to stop

Ringold is well-aware of Baltimore City's struggle with gun violence, claiming the lives of more than 200 victims so far in 2022.

“I see it on TV. I hear it everyday but it don’t hit you until it happens to you, then it hit you,” she shared.

Contributed photo

Ringold called Dee an ambitious go-getter, selling water at times and washing cars, but it's a lifestyle she's hoping his peers can somehow avoid.

She offered advice to the young men in her neighborhood.

“Stay from them corners. Get a job," Ringold said. "Do something positive for yourself because you know Dee. He’ll make a dollar, but look, the dollar ain’t doing him no good."

As one shooting leads to another, in response, Ringold pleads to Deontay’s countless friends and family members not to make his death the start of yet another cycle of violence.

“Let God fight our battles," Ringold said. "I ask you to do that. I ask all of y’all to do it. Everyone of y’all. Let God fight our battles. When you retaliate, it’ll be more hurt. The family hurt more than the person that’s laying there,” Ringold plead

The state and Metro CrimeStoppers combined will offer a $16,000 reward to anyone that offers a tip leading to the arrest of Deontay’s killer.

Sundown
2d ago

There's no such thing as gun violence, it's criminal violence place the blame squarely where it belongs

Marvin Jones
2d ago

We must all pray to Jesus to clean up these streets. parents is hurting. please put prayer back in schools, if we leave God out of this world it’s not good. To the family my condolences. Let God fight your battles. 🙏🏾❤️

