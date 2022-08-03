ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman sent to Cardinals' bench on Thursday night

St. Louis Cardinals infielder Nolan Gorman is not starting in Thursday's Game 2 contest against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a break after Tommy Edman was named St. Louis' starting second baseman. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has produced a 14.4% barrel rate and...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Willi Castro sent to Detroit's bench on Thursday night

Detroit Tigers utility-man Willi Castro is not starting in Thursday's contest against the Tampa Bay Rays. Castro will watch from the bench after Daz Cameron was announced as Detroit's starting right fielder. Per Baseball Savant on 194 batted balls this season, Castro has produced a 3.1% barrel rate and a...
DETROIT, MI
numberfire.com

Jake Cronenworth sitting Thursday for San Diego

San Diego Padres infielder Jake Cronenworth is not in the starting lineup for Thursday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Kyle Freehand and the Colorado Rockies. The Padres appear to be giving Cronenworth a breather after five straight starts. Brandon Drury will take over on second base while Wil Myers replaces Cronenworth in the lineup to return to first base and bat sixth. Josh Bell will be the designated hitter.r.
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Kyle Farmer batting third for Reds on Friday

Cincinnati Reds utility-man Kyle Farmer is starting in Friday's lineup against the Milwaukee Brewers. Farmer will operate third base after Donovan Solano was chosen as Cincinnati's designated hitter and Mike Moustakas was kept on the bench. numberFire's models project Farmer to score 9.6 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
CINCINNATI, OH
Oakland, CA
Sports
City
Los Angeles, CA
City
Oakland, CA
Local
California Sports
numberfire.com

Bobby Dalbec sitting for Red Sox on Thursday

Boston Red Sox infielder Bobby Dalbec is not in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Kansas City Royals. Dalbec will move to the bench on Thursday with Eric Hosmer starting at first base. Hosmer will bat sixth versus left-hander Kris Bubic and the Royals. numberFire's models project Hosmer...
BOSTON, MA
numberfire.com

Nolan Gorman out of Cardinals' Wednesday lineup

St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Nolan Gorman is not starting in Wednesday's game against the Chicago Cubs. Gorman will take a seat after Albert Pujols was named Wednesday's designated hitter. Per Baseball Savant on 125 batted balls this season, Gorman has recorded a 14.4% barrel rate and a .355 expected...
SAINT LOUIS, MO
numberfire.com

Hanser Alberto sent to Los Angeles' bench on Wednesday night

Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Hanser Alberto is not starting in Wednesday's lineup against the San Francisco Giants. Alberto will rest in San Francisco after the Dodgers kept Max Muncy on the bench versus San Francisco's right-hander Alex Cobb. Per Baseball Savant on 85 batted balls this season, Alberto has accounted...
LOS ANGELES, CA
numberfire.com

Reds' Jose Barrero batting eighth on Wednesday

Cincinnati Reds infielder Jose Barrero is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Miami Marlins. Barrero will start at shortstop on Wednesday and bat eighth versus right-hander Sandy Alcantara and the Marlins. Kyle Farmer moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Barrero for 6.3 FanDuel points on Wednesday....
CINCINNATI, OH
numberfire.com

Marcell Ozuna not in Braves' lineup for Game 1 Saturday afternoon

Atlanta Braves outfielder Marcell Ozuna is sitting Saturday in the team's game against the New York Mets. In Game 1 of the doubleheader, Ozuna is being replaced at designated hitter by Travis d'Arnaud versus Mets starter David Peterson. In 420 plate appearances this season, Ozuna has a .219 batting average...
ATLANTA, GA
numberfire.com

Mike Moustakas out of Cincinnati's Friday lineup versus Brewers

Cincinnati Reds third baseman Mike Moustakas is not starting in Friday's game against the Milwaukee Brewers. Moustakas was given a breather after Donovan Solano was named Cincinnati's designated hitter and Kyle Farmer was aligned at third base. Per Baseball Savant on 159 batted balls this season, Moustakas has recorded a...
CINCINNATI, OH
FOX Sports

Dodgers begin 3-game series against the Padres

San Diego Padres (61-47, second in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (72-33, first in the NL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Sean Manaea (6-5, 4.25 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 111 strikeouts); Dodgers: Tony Gonsolin (12-1, 2.41 ERA, .90 WHIP, 96 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Dodgers -158, Padres +134; over/under is...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

James McCann catching for Mets on Thursday

New York Mets catcher James McCann is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Atlanta Braves. McCann will catch for right-hander Carlos Carrasco on Thursday and bat ninth versus right-hander Kyle Wright and Atlanta. Tomas Nido moves to the bench. numberFire's models project McCann for 5.3 FanDuel points...
QUEENS, NY
#Oakland Athletics#Bat#The Los Angeles Angels
numberfire.com

Chicago's P.J. Higgins catching in Thursday's second game against St. Louis

Chicago Cubs catcher P.J. Higgins is batting eighth in Thursday's Game 2 lineup against the St. Louis Cardinals. Higgins will start behind the plate after Willson Contreras was chosen as Chicago's designated hitter and Ian Happ was benched. In a matchup against left-hander Jose Quintana, Higgins' FanDuel salary stands at...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Nationals' Ildemaro Vargas batting ninth on Wednesday

Washington Nationals infielder Ildemaro Vargas is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the New York Mets. Vargas will start at third base on Wednesday and bat ninth versus right-hander Chris Bassitt and the Mets. Maikel Franco moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Vargas for 5.3 FanDuel points...
WASHINGTON, DC
numberfire.com

Royals' Hunter Dozier batting fifth on Thursday

Kansas City Royals infielder Hunter Dozier is in the starting lineup for Thursday's game against the Boston Red Sox. Dozier will start at first base on Thursday and bat fifth versus right-hander Nick Pivetta and Boston. Nick Pratto moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Dozier for 10.6 FanDuel points...
KANSAS CITY, MO
numberfire.com

Padres' Brandon Drury batting sixth on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder/infielder Brandon Drury is in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Drury will start at designated hitter on Wednesday and bat sixth versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. Matthew Batten returns to the bench. numberFire's models project Drury for 12.1 FanDuel points...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Nomar Mazara sitting for San Diego on Wednesday

San Diego Padres outfielder Nomar Mazara is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday's game against the Colorado Rockies. Mazara will move to the bench on Wednesday with Juan Soto starting in right field. Soto will bat second versus right-hander Chad Kuhl and the Rockies. numberFire's models project Soto for...
SAN DIEGO, CA
numberfire.com

Connor Joe in left field for Rockies on Friday

Colorado Rockies outfielder Connor Joe is batting eighth in Friday's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks. Joe will take over in left field after Sam Hilliard was kept on the bench versus Arizona's lefty Madison Bumgarner. Our models project Joe to score 8.9 FanDuel points at the salary of $2,800.
DENVER, CO

