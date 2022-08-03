ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Days of Our Lives Is Leaving NBC for a New Home: All the Details

By Brett Malec
E! News
E! News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Guest
2d ago

This is nothing but greed. What about loyal viewers who can’t afford to buy Peacock. I have been watching for 57 years your treatment of loyal views is appalling. But we all know greed takes precedence over viewers. This is a disgusting example of our society’s lack of caring about people only caring about MONEY. 👎👎

78
Guest
2d ago

I have been watching since the very beginning and now your taking it away from us ! It's like loosing your baby , for this 80 year old I only watch certain shows ,

43
Vicky Jones
2d ago

What about senior citizens like my Mother who has been watching since the show first aired in 1965. And has no access to streaming so I guess for her and others in her situation they’re SOL😡

49
Outsider.com

‘Days of Our Lives’ Leaving NBC, But You Can Still Watch It: Here’s How

After 57 years on the TV airwaves, the residents of Salem on the iconic serial soap opera Days Of Our Lives are moving to Peacock. This news comes after the announcement that the popular soap is leaving its longtime home on NBC. In a Wednesday announcement, the NBC network announced this major change as Days Of Our Lives heads into the streaming genre, airing exclusively on the popular platform.
Popculture

'General Hospital' Alum Steve Burton Joins New Soap Show

General Hospital alum Steve Burton has joined a brand new soap opera show that is coming back for a second season later this month. According to Deadline, Burton will appear in Days of Our Lives spinoff Beyond Salem when the show returns on July 11. Burton spent the majority of his soap career starring as Jason Morgan on General Hospital from 1991 to 2012 and then again from 2017 to 2021. He also portrayed Dylan McAvoy on The Young and the Restless from 2013 to 2017.
SheKnows

Is Days of Our Lives Really About To Kill [Spoiler]?

The pruning of this family tree is just about getting out of hand. Somebody call Bananarama because it looks like we’re trapped in a cruel summer on Days of Our Lives. According to spoilers for next week, the Grim Reaper isn’t through with Salem just yet and we’re going to have to contend with another death so soon on the heels of Abigail’s murder! Worse? It’s another DiMera!
SheKnows

Days of Our Lives Just Killed Off Brandon Barash a Second Time — But There’s More to the Story

For weeks, Days of Our Lives fans have been playing a rather morbid guessing game. Tipped off by headwriter Ron Carlivati to the fact that another major character would, like Abigail, soon be exiting in a body bag, viewers have attempted to figure out whose name will be written on the corpse’s toe tag. Now we know that Brandon Barash’s Jake DiMera is the morgue-bound Salemite, with Ava being told the bad news by Kayla at the end of the July 27 episode.
SheKnows

From Leading Man to Married Man, General Hospital Vet Ties the Knot

A former ABC soap actor created some fireworks of his own over the previous holiday weekend. Soaps.com sends General Hospital alum Ronnie Marmo (ex-Lt. Ronald “Ronnie” Dimestico) and his new bride congratulations! Marmo married actress Janelle Gaeta, who shared a series of Instagram stories over the Fourth of July weekend from their wedding. The stories detailed various photos leading up to the event, as well as a video of their first kiss as husband and wife, plus the happy couple dancing the night away.
Popculture

Soap Opera Actor and Girlfriend Break up, Delete All Photos of Each Other

Bobby Brazier and Liberty Love have called it quits. Just two months after they went public with their relationship, the 19-year-old model and actor, who recently landed a role on the popular British soap opera EastEnders, and his model girlfriend have broken up. The Sun was the first to report the news, citing insiders who confirmed their relationship was "over."
SheKnows

The Days of Our Lives Recast Surprise That Just Wasn’t Meant to Be: ‘We Couldn’t Do Our Wink-Wink to the Audience’

The return of a legacy character was originally supposed to be a jaw-dropper of a reveal. But you know what they say about the best-laid plans…. When Days of Our Lives: Beyond Salem, Chapter 2, pulls back the curtain on Abigail Klein as Steve and Kayla’s daughter, it’s going to be a moment for sure. But her debut as Stephanie was hoped to be a moment with a capital M.
SheKnows

The Bold & Beautiful Bombshell That Could Destroy Quinn and Carter’s Joyous Reunion

The consequences of a past decision could send this happy couple into a downward spiral. Everything’s coming up roses for one of Bold & Beautiful’s sexiest couples, the newly-reunited Carter and Quinn, but we have to wonder if it’s too good to last. They are on a soap opera after all — it’s only a matter of time before something cuts in on their bliss, right?!
