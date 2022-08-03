Days of Our Lives Is Leaving NBC for a New Home: All the Details

Filming is currently underway on Chicago Fire season 11, but the wait for new episodes will continue for at least another month. With the fall season fast approaching, NBC has revealed the complete schedule for its returning favorites including the One Chicago dramas which will once again be holding down the fort on Wednesday night. The good news is season 11 will be coming this fall, the bad news is the new season will not be coming during the month of August.

TV SERIES ・ 6 DAYS AGO