ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sturgis, SD

Comments / 0

Related
KELOLAND TV

Raccoons discovered in fairground garbage bins

PENNINGTON COUNTY, S.D. (KELO) — Some furry fairgoers got to the Central States Fairgrounds a little early this year. The Pennington County Sheriff’s Office found the raccoons inside a garbage bin. Officials say they were getting ready for all the fair food their about to enjoy. The Central...
PENNINGTON COUNTY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Sturgis, hunting season a hotspot for trafficking of Indigenous women

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KELO) — Human trafficking takes place every year at the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally. Experts say it seems to only be getting worse and Indigenous girls are a common target. Human trafficking is a major component in the Missing, Murdered Indigenous People epidemic. Experts say of girls...
STURGIS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Bikers on a budget

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — It’s not just gas prices that Sturgis rally-goers have to consider as they make their way west. We find out what thrifty bikers are doing to stay ahead of inflation. Cash and credit rule the road when you’re heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle...
STURGIS, SD
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Wyoming citizens may need to be on the lookout for motorcycles in coming weeks

CASPER, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - Wyoming citizens may have noticed a surge of motorcyclists on interstates and in towns recently. This is due to the motorcycle rally being held in Sturgis, South Dakota that begins August 5. This rally is huge, not only for Sturgis, but for surrounding states like Wyoming as well. The rally brings riders from all across the country through Wyoming on their way to South Dakota and this can have a significant impact on the economy.
CASPER, WY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Pennington County, SD
Crime & Safety
City
Hill City, SD
City
Keystone, SD
State
South Dakota State
City
Sturgis, SD
Sturgis, SD
Crime & Safety
Hill City, SD
Crime & Safety
State
North Dakota State
Keystone, SD
Crime & Safety
County
Pennington County, SD
newscenter1.tv

Homeowners reminded to trim branches to avoid obstructing traffic signs

RAPID CITY, S.D. — Homeowners and property owners are being reminded to trim or remove tree branches or bushes from private property and boulevard areas to avoid creating safety hazards. Tree branches and bushes on the properties can obstruct traffic signs at intersections and other areas, and homeowners and...
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

2022 Sturgis Rally starts off strong

STURGIS, S.D. — Friday was the first day for the 82nd Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, featuring concerts and a kick-off parade. Thousands of bikes poured into the Black Hills for a week of fun, sun, and scenic rides. “Been great; it’s been great,” said John Miller, a visitor from Evansville,...
STURGIS, SD
95.5 FM WIFC

Wausau Man Killed in Western South Dakota Motorcycle Crash

LEAD, SD (WSAU) — A Wausau man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Lawrence County, South Dakota last weekend. According to the State Highway Patrol, George Seliger was westbound on Highway 14A near Lead when he failed to negotiate a curve in the road. Seliger crossed the eastbound lane and went into the ditch before being thrown from the motorcycle, a 2020 Harley-Davidson.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, SD
South Dakota News Watch

ORGANICS PART 2: Fraudulent farmers live lavishly until caught

Farmers who commit organic grain fraud have shown a propensity to spend big money on lavish lifestyles until the authorities catch up with them. When Belle Fourche, S.D., organic grain broker Kent Duane Anderson turned to fraud, he made millions of dollars and used the ill-gotten gains to establish a new life in Florida, replete with an $8 million yacht, a $2.4 million new home, $400,000 in jewelry, two new Range Rovers and a Maserati.
BELLE FOURCHE, SD
IN THIS ARTICLE
hubcityradio.com

Rapid City Police Department update on crime happening in the city

RAPID CITY, S.D.(KOTA)- One bad guy is off the street, while another is being sought by the Rapid City Police Department. Brendyn Medina, RCPD spokesperson, said an exchange on the roads between a driver and motorcyclist led to a shots fired situation. Medina pointed to the detectives at RCPD’s disposal....
RAPID CITY, SD
newscenter1.tv

Little Elk Creek area to remain temporarily closed for construction

SPEARFISH, S.D. — Starting August 8, construction will begin on a short access road to the Little Elk Creek parking area located near Piedmont in the Black Hills National Forest. Due to the construction activities and for public safety, the area will remain closed from Aug. 8-12. The construction...
PIEDMONT, SD
Black Hills Pioneer

Rapid City man sentenced in grand theft case

DEADWOOD — A Rapid City man found with a pickup stolen out of Spearfish in the Wal-Mart parking lot in June pleaded guilty and was sentenced to the charges against him Tuesday before 4th Circuit Court Judge Eric Strawn at the Lawrence County Courthouse. Christopher Ernest Goglin, 33, was...
RAPID CITY, SD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Traffic
KELOLAND TV

Name released in fatal Lawrence County crash

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — The South Dakota Dept. of Public Safety (DPS) has released the name of a Wisconsin man who died July 31 in a crash near Lead. According to DPS, George Seliger, 28, of Wausau, Wisconsin, was thrown from his motorcycle after failing to negotiate a curve west of Lead of U.S. Highway 14A and losing control. He was not wearing a helmet.
WAUSAU, WI
KELOLAND TV

Are Sturgis Rally goers getting younger?

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Will the bikers who came to Sturgis in 2021 be the bikers of 2022 and beyond?. In 2019, the average age of a biker who attended the annual Sturgis Motorcycle Rally was 54. But that biker was younger in 2021. The average age for...
STURGIS, SD
kbhbradio.com

Rapid City woman shot by police after chase makes court appearance

RAPID CITY, S.D. – A Rapid City woman made her initial court appearance on Thursday after a Rapid City Police Department officer shot her multiple times on May 31. Shania Watkins, 32, appeared before Pennington County Magistrate Judge Scott Bogue to address a criminal complaint against her accusing her of aggravated eluding, a class six felony.
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Biker and driver altercation escalates into shooting

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - A run-in between a motorcyclist and SUV driver quickly escalated into a shooting Tuesday night in Rapid City. Police are investigating but as of the post of this story there are no reports of injuries from the shooting. The incident started around 8 p.m. as...
RAPID CITY, SD
KEVN

Fire crews are still fighting the Fish wildfire

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KEVN) - The wildfire that started Sunday evening around the Fish Canyon area in the Black Hills is still not fully extinguished. Fire crews have gained some ground, but there are reasons why a fire like this is hard to keep under control. Timothy Sherwin the Incident...
RAPID CITY, SD
kotatv.com

Whitewood man sentenced on animal cruelty charges

RAPID CITY, S.D. (KOTA) - Thomas Mraz was sentenced on Wednesday at the Lawrence County Courthouse in Deadwood. The Whitewood man was arrested after dozens of dogs were seized from his property back in October of 2020. Mraz pleaded guilty to 12 misdemeanor counts of animal cruelty on June 30,...
WHITEWOOD, SD

Comments / 0

Community Policy