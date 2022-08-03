Silent Wings Museum celebrates Spirit of ‘45 Day and new exhibit: A Legacy Remembered

Read on www.kcbd.com
KCBD
Los Hermanos Familia hosting free fishing and family event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The Los Hermanos Familia organization is hosting its 14th annual “Vamos a Pescar, Let’s Go Fishing” event today. The free event started at 6 a.m. and will last until 2 p.m. at the Buddy Holly Lake at N University and Cesar Chavez Drive.
Fishing event in Lubbock aims to bring community together
Yellowstone and 1883 Come To Lubbock and The NRHC
Calling all fans of the hit television series Yellowstone and it's 1883 prequel which airs on Paramount+. The National Ranching Heritage Center at Texas Tech University in Lubbock will be hosting a new exhibit, 1883: A Ranching Origin Story. The exhibit is a partnership between 101 Studios and the National...
KCBD
Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS to host Summerfest fundraising event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Lubbock Monterey AMBUCS will host its Summerfest fundraising event Saturday, Aug. 13, at the Gurss Barn. Tickets are $60 per person. All proceeds will benefit Amtrykes for Children, Adults & Veterans, scholarships for therapy students at TTUHSC and Challenger Little League for Children with special needs.
KCBD
Lubbock church providing $50 shoe vouchers for back-to-school event
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Living Word of Faith Church in Lubbock is hosting its 1st annual Shoes 4 Souls Back to School event. The event will be on Aug 7 from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at 129 Temple Ave. Shoe vouchers worth $50 to Champs Sports in the South...
Matt Stell Reports: Lubbock couple receives doctorate degrees – together
LUBBOCK, Texas – Those who know Ben and Cicely refer to them as one of Lubbock’s “power couples”, but they’re not the biggest fans of such a designation. “Don’t be like me, be like Jesus,” said Cicely. Cicely is executive principal of the Lubbock Partnership Network within Lubbock ISD. Ben is executive director of the […]
KCBD
Lubbock named finalist for PetSafe Bark for Your Park grant
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - PetSafe Brand, a global leader in pet product solutions, announced the top 30 finalists for its popular Bark for Your Park™ grant, and Lubbock has been selected as one of the finalists. This year, PetSafe will award prizes totaling $125,000 to nine communities. If...
Helping Others: Lubbock MOW’s 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now
Looking to help out and give back to the community? This is a great way to do that. Comfort Keepers of Lubbock and Lubbock Meals on Wheels are gearing up for their 12th Annual Feed Seniors Now event. This benefits Lubbock Meals on Wheels’. Weekend Meal Program. This program provides...
This Viral TikTok of The Most Beautiful Places in Lubbock Might Make You Crack A Smile
Lubbock gets a bad rep for being, well, ugly. We don't have a ton of trees. The grass is pretty much dead. Everything always seems to be under construction. The sun burns that crap out of you while the wind whips you with dirt. It can be overwhelming. One Lubbock...
Lubbock is Getting Something Different near Quaker & 98th Street
Looking to try something different in Lubbock? Here is your chance. Lubbock's Something Different Grill is getting a second location for more people to be able to enjoy their food. If you've never been this restaurant has six locations, about to be seven. Some are in Texas and a few...
Here’s What Goes Down When A Lubbock Band Finds Out They Were Double-Booked
It ain't fun, I'll tell you that much. There aren't many things more frustrating than working out travel plans for weeks, loading up all your gear, driving 5 and a half hours out of town and then showing up to a venue you thought you were playing at to find out some other band is scheduled to play instead.
KCBD
Covenant Medical Group to host Back-to-School event at Northwest Clinic
LUBBOCK, Texas (NEWS RELEASE) - Covenant Medical Group will host a family-friendly Back-to-School Bash on Saturday, August 6 at its Northwest Clinic. The event will be a one-stop shop for children’s health, safety, and back-to-school needs. “We’re excited to provide this opportunity for families to check items off their...
You Can Stay in This One of a Kind Bus in Lubbock
If you are looking for a weekend getaway in Lubbock, or you're traveling through the area, you'll want to take a look at this Airbnb property. This rental is a converted bus that now functions as a cozy place to stay. With enough space for three guests, a well decorated space, and a peaceful location, this unique stay is something you have to check out. Keep scrolling to see inside this one of a kind Airbnb that you can rent in Lubbock, Texas.
KCBD
KCBD’s Pet of the Day: Meet Sally!
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - Meet Sally, KCBD’s Pet of the Day with Lubbock Animal Services. She is a one-year-old female shar pei mix. She is trained and a lap dog! She is good with children and other dogs and likes to run. She is a little shy at first, but warms up to people quickly. Sally is up-to-date on her shots. She is also spayed and microchipped.
Lubbock Legends Whips N Kisses to Play Final Show on Saturday
Despite their origins as a joke band created for Halloween, Lubbock's Whips N Kisses have earned their spot in Lubbock local rock royalty. Fans of 80s rock and fans of unadulterated fun have partied with Whips for 14 years. The group has decided to hang up their spandex and wigs, but they're not leaving without one final party with their fans.
everythinglubbock.com
Texas Tech student passes away unexpectedly Wednesday
LUBBOCK, Texas – Texas Tech student Adeola Omoloja, 21, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, according to a press release from the Texas Tech University Honors College. “It is with incredibly heavy hearts that we share our dear friend and treasured member of the Honors College community Adeola Omoloja passed away unexpectedly on August 3, 2022. He was 21 years old,” the press release said.
everythinglubbock.com
Dillard’s can help with back to school shopping with a free gift with purchase
LUBBOCK, Texas— Dillard’s makes shopping easy. Find them in the South Plains Mall at 6002 Slide Road. You can also find them at dillards.com.
everythinglubbock.com
Wish Wednesday: Coach Gerlich trades in basketball shoes for ballroom heels
LUBBOCK, Texas — Lady Raiders head coach Krista Gerlich shines on the court and is now preparing to hit a different hard wood as a star in the waltzing for wishes gala. “It’s a challenge. It’s not very easy to do,” said Gerlich. “It’s a lot easier to watch it go ‘oh I can do that,’ than actually go out there and perform it.”
Did People In Lubbock Lose Their Damn Minds Over A Free Water Bottle?
You just know when someone offers something for free, there are those who will take advantage of the situation, and those who will inevitably complain about it. You'll notice which side I am on in due course. Yesterday, my wife mentioned that the hyper-popular and amazing Dutch Bros was offering...
KCBD
Texas Tech med students build hydroponics system to help feed Lubbock families
LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A group of students at the Texas Tech Health Sciences Center School of Medicine are using hydroponics to help feed families on the South Plains, alongside non-profit Lubbock Impact. Fourth-year graduate student Emily Fine is leading the way, combining her public health knowledge and her love...
