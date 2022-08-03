ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Books & Literature

12 questions to ask after reading 'The Many Daughters of Afong Moy' by Jamie Ford

By Elena Nicolaou
TODAY.com
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on www.today.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’

A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Maya Devi

Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral

A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Montana State
TODAY.com

How a vacation inspired this family of 6 to open their own inn

Off the coast of Florida sits Anna Maria Island that is home to turquoise waters and a simpler way of life. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces the parents of four who purchased and renovated a four-room hotel after vacationing there.Aug. 5, 2022.
TRAVEL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jamie Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chinese
TODAY.com

'Lost’ star Dominic Monaghan says he’s never watched the series

Dominic Monaghan played Charlie Pace in the hit ABC series "Lost," though he hasn't seen his performance in that role for himself. Monaghan, 45, says he rarely looks at the TV shows and movies that he's done in his career, including "Lost." “It’s just not something I do,” the "Lord...
TV SHOWS
TODAY.com

Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival

It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Books & Literature
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
TODAY.com

Make sweet watermelon and s'mores "pizzas" for summer celebrations

Kristen Tomlan, founder and CEO of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite sweet summery pizza-style treats. She shows us how to make fruit-topped watermelon "pizza" and s'mores cookie "pizza." Helen Healy. I love this recipe because it's easy...
FOOD & DRINKS
TODAY.com

Lady Gaga cast as Harley Quinn in upcoming ‘Joker’ sequel

Lady Gaga is heading to Gotham City where she’ll step into the colorful role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix for the upcoming “Joker” sequel. The film, which is called called “Joker: Folie à deux,” is scheduled to arrive October 4, 2024.Aug. 5, 2022.
MOVIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy