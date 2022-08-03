12 questions to ask after reading 'The Many Daughters of Afong Moy' by Jamie Ford

Read on www.today.com
Mother feels pop as ‘parasite’ crawls out of eyelid ‘like scene from horror film’
A woman was left with "the worst pain she had ever felt" from a "parasite" that burrowed into her eyelid.Louise Edwards woke up on 22 July with what she described as a spot above the skin on her right eye.Ms Edwards , of Allerton, Liverpool, thought she had been bitten by a bug but sought medical treatment after the wound got bigger.The 34-year-old mother went to St Paul's Eye Hospital in Royal Liverpool Hospital the following day and was sent home with antibiotics.Acting on the advice of a neighbour, Ms Edwards said she then used boiling water to...
Teresa Giudice’s Stuns In Strapless White Wedding Dress As She Marries Luis Ruelas: Photos
Teresa Giudice is celebrating the big day in the most gorgeous dress imaginable! The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 50, stunned in a strapless white gown with a sweetheart neckline as she walked down the aisle to wed Luis Ruelas on Saturday, Aug. 6 in East Brunswick, New Jersey.
‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed
A cause of death for Magnum P.I. classic TV star Roger E. Mosley was revealed… The post ‘Magnum P.I.’ Star Roger E. Mosley’s Cause of Death Revealed appeared first on Outsider.
Video of infant that looks like an 'Alien baby' has gone viral
A video of a newborn baby with redness and cracks on the skin has gone viral because of its ‘alien-like’ appearance. People are calling it ‘demon child’ and ‘alien baby.’ According to the video, this unusual baby was born to Sajeda, wife of Shafiq, in the Ratlam district of Madhya Pradesh, a state in India.
Walker Hayes performs smash hit ‘Fancy Like’ live on the TODAY
Watch Walker Hayes perform crowd favorite and Grammy-nominated hit song “Fancy Like” live on the TODAY plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.Aug. 5, 2022.
How a vacation inspired this family of 6 to open their own inn
Off the coast of Florida sits Anna Maria Island that is home to turquoise waters and a simpler way of life. TODAY’s Jenna Bush Hager introduces the parents of four who purchased and renovated a four-room hotel after vacationing there.Aug. 5, 2022.
Walker Hayes sings ‘Craig’ alongside Bart Millard live on TODAY
Walker Hayes and Bart Millard from the band Mercy-Me perform the hit song “Craig” live on the TODAY plaza as part of the Citi Concert Series.Aug. 5, 2022.
See Hoda’s daughters Haley and Hope meet Walker Hayes
Hoda Kotb introduces her daughters to singer-songwriter Walker Hayes after his performance in the Citi Concert Series. Check out the sweet interaction the big fans had with Hayes!Aug. 5, 2022.
Woman finds hilarious solution to getting inside locked house
Things got a little complicated when two sisters in Ireland made a valiant effort to get back into their locked house through the window. TODAY’s Hoda Kotb has your Morning Boost.Aug. 5, 2022.
People Are Sharing Jobs That Unfairly Get A Bad Rap, And It's Wild How Misunderstood They Are
"I'm an embalmer. People assume we're creepy or morbid, but families do appreciate and understand the care we take with their loved one, which makes it all worth it."
‘Uncoupled’ Fans Are Largely in Agreement About Michael and Colin’s Relationship
Michael and Colin's relationship status ended on a cliffhanger. 'Uncoupled' fans want to see more, but they certainly don't want to see Colin and Michael fall back into a relationship.
Zendaya and Nika King Improvised an Emotional Fight Between Rue and Leslie on ‘Euphoria’
'Euphoria' has showcased emotional performances from Zendaya and Nika King, along with the rest of the cast, and several of the most powerful scenes were improvised, including a fight between Rue and Leslie.
“I didn't want to bring her with me, but what was I supposed to do?” Wife heartbroken after overhearing husband's words
Is it right to exclude one’s wife from family vacations?. Vacations are great opportunities for family members to bond and create memories. Also, those who go on family vacations tend to be more return relaxed and happier.
'Lost’ star Dominic Monaghan says he’s never watched the series
Dominic Monaghan played Charlie Pace in the hit ABC series "Lost," though he hasn't seen his performance in that role for himself. Monaghan, 45, says he rarely looks at the TV shows and movies that he's done in his career, including "Lost." “It’s just not something I do,” the "Lord...
Chrissy Metz weighs in on whether Kate and Toby would get back together in a 'This Is Us' revival
It hasn’t even been three months since the series finale of “This Is Us,” but star Chrissy Metz is already up for bringing the Pearson family back. Metz, who played Kate for all six seasons on the hit NBC drama, said she would love to revisit her character in a spinoff or a reunion, if show creator Dan Fogelman and executive producers Isaac Aptaker and Elizabeth Berger were involved.
Walker Hayes performs new single ‘Y’all Life’ live on TODAY
Artist Walker Hayes hits the Citi Concert stage on the TODAY plaza to perform his new single “Y’all Life” for the first time on national television.Aug. 5, 2022.
'He has not passed away, sorry about that!' Lorraine's Ross King left red-faced as he accidentally says Tony Bennett, 96, is dead in TV blunder
Ross King was left red-faced after he accidentally said Tony Bennett was dead in a live TV blunder on Friday morning's Lorraine. The Los Angeles correspondent, 60, mistakenly said 'the late Tony' when speaking about the jazz legend, 96, during his segment. Presenter Ranvir Singh, who is currently filling in...
Walker Hayes on his ‘Fancy Like’ family, whirlwind year, arena tour
Grammy-nominated country star Walker Hayes joins the 3rd Hour of TODAY to talk about his breakthrough year, upcoming arena tour and family life. “It’s a chaos I’ve become accustomed to,” Hayes jokes about his family of eight.Aug. 5, 2022.
Make sweet watermelon and s'mores "pizzas" for summer celebrations
Kristen Tomlan, founder and CEO of DŌ, Cookie Dough Confections, is joining the TODAY Food team to share a few of her favorite sweet summery pizza-style treats. She shows us how to make fruit-topped watermelon "pizza" and s'mores cookie "pizza." Helen Healy. I love this recipe because it's easy...
Lady Gaga cast as Harley Quinn in upcoming ‘Joker’ sequel
Lady Gaga is heading to Gotham City where she’ll step into the colorful role of Harley Quinn alongside Joaquin Phoenix for the upcoming “Joker” sequel. The film, which is called called “Joker: Folie à deux,” is scheduled to arrive October 4, 2024.Aug. 5, 2022.
