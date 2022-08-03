Appalachian Wireless offering free Wi-Fi, charging stations and phone service in hard-hit areas

Read on www.wymt.com
Related
wymt.com
Knott County radio station knocked out by flooding back on air
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - It did not take long for WKCB to pick up where they left off. Randy Thompson says he has received hundreds of calls and texts this week saying they didn’t realize how much they would miss them until they were no longer broadcasting. As...
wymt.com
Locals in Letcher County trying to save their homes after the flood
ISOM, Ky. (WYMT) - Mud has covered the ground inside and out in Letcher County, after flood water left destruction behind for homeowners to clean up. “As you can see, this is the mud and sludge. We have a refrigerator that you don’t want to go through that’s turned completely upside down,” Charlotte Breeding, a flood victim in Isom, said pointing at mud in her garage.
wymt.com
Commentary - Appalachian Strong: Neighbors Helping Neighbors
HAZARD, Ky. (WYMT) - The past eight days have been some of the most difficult this region has faced in recent history. Communities have been devastated by the loss of homes, businesses, and unfortunately, 37 family and friends. In this commentary, WYMT Vice President and General Manager Neil Middleton reflects...
wymt.com
Health experts go ‘off road’ to deliver supplies to flood-impacted areas
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Doctors and nurses from ARH left the Whitesburg location on Friday to head out into the community on ATVs to help in anyway they could. Outside in the community is where doctor Scott Harrison and other ARH employees said they needed to be, and Friday that was exactly where they were.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
wymt.com
Floyd County restaurant reopens, helps community in time of need
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Garrett Fountain has officially reopened following severe damage to the restaurant due to flood waters. Owners Amber and Aaron Sparkman opened the restaurant Friday at 11 a.m. and locals were already lined up for their first Fountain pizza in more than a week. The...
wymt.com
Breathitt County Honey Festival Canceled
Helpers from Heaven RECLIP - 11:00 p.m.
wymt.com
Floyd County Community Center serves nearly 100 per day, housing ‘28 to 35′ people put out of their homes
FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Following record-breaking floods, the Floyd County Community Center immediately opened its doors to help those affected. More than a week later, folks are still flowing into the center for assistance. At the community center, folks can find supplies and food, but also other services such...
wymt.com
Many flood victims in Breathitt County still waiting for federal help
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Hundreds of Kentuckians have lost everything they own after last week’s deadly flash flooding. The recovery process will take months, if not a year or more. Right now, families are faced with the daunting task of cleaning up, and waiting for federal help to rebuild.
IN THIS ARTICLE
wymt.com
‘It’s going to be a marathon:’ Breathitt Countians working to rebuild after flooding
BREATHITT COUNTY Ky. (WKYT) - Twelve Kentucky counties have now been approved for individual FEMA assistance. On Thursday, Governor Beshear was pushing for more counties to qualify. Breathitt, Perry, Knott, Letcher, Clay, Floyd, Pike, Owsley, Leslie, Magoffin, Martin, and Whitley all qualify now. Cleanup and recovery in those communities will take a year or more.
wymt.com
Gas vouchers a welcome surprise for Breathitt Co. flood victims
BREATHITT COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Recovery and relief efforts continue in hard-hit Breathitt County. Nearly 1,500 people are without power and hundreds are without their homes. The community has come together quickly. Salvation Army volunteers are starting to feed hot lunches in Jackson. Salvation Army Captain Kevin Justice says they’ve fed thousands in Jackson alone since Friday.
wymt.com
Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties eligible for FEMA assistance
EASTERN KENTUCKY (WYMT) - More counties are now eligible for FEMA assistance after devastating flooding last week. People in Leslie, Magoffin, Martin and Whitley Counties can apply for FEMA Individual Assistance. This may include temporary housing assistance, basic home repairs and other uninsured disaster-related needs. These counties join Breathitt, Clay,...
wymt.com
‘They have no access to food or water’: Kentucky National Guard delivers supplies to devastated EKY communities
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Kentucky National Guard continues to deliver supplies to hard-hit areas in Eastern Kentucky. “The damaged areas is beyond belief until you see it like we have seen it just now,” Senate President Robert Stivers said. Servicemen are busy running missions in Black Hawk...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
wymt.com
Small Business Administration responds to Eastern Ky. flooding
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Associate Administrator of The Small Business Administration (SBA), Francisco Sanchez, got a first hand look at the devastation left behind from flooding in Perry and Knott counties.. ”[There] is actually a lot of resilience, and a lot of pride in this community,” he said. “I...
wymt.com
Perry Co. woman spends 16 hours on mountain with grandma to escape rising floodwaters
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - We’ve heard harrowing stories of escape from flood victims over the past week. People clinging on to what they could, to not be swept away by floodwaters. “The whole time I was just, ‘please let me make it back home to my family,’” said...
wymt.com
Clay County Schools delaying start date
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
wymt.com
Breathitt County flood victims wake up in new shelter
MORGAN COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Some flood victims from Breathitt County woke up Thursday in a new shelter after having to move. Wednesday, Red Cross officials moved residents from shelters at schools in Wolfe County to the wellness center in Morgan County. We’re told school starts in Wolfe County next week and they needed to prepare the buildings for students.
wymt.com
Tide Loads of Hope responds to Eastern Ky to help flood victims
HAZARD, Ky (WSAZ) – Free laundry services are being offered to flood survivors in Eastern Kentucky. In partnership with Matthew 25: Ministries and Procter and Gamble, Tide Loads of Hope is providing everyday essentials to those who need it most to help bring a sense of normalcy in this time of need.
wymt.com
Leaders to move flood victims from Wolfe County Schools shelters to West Liberty
WOLFE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - Leaders in Wolfe County are working to move displaced flood survivors to a new location after being housed at different schools in the count, but the district says it must get ready for the upcoming school year. Wolfe County students are supposed to come back...
wymt.com
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
wymt.com
‘This is by far the worst destruction I have ever seen’: Cleanup continues in Letcher County
LETCHER COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Kentucky Baptist Relief is a faith-based organization that helps people recover from disasters around the world, but, on Thursday, crews were helping people in Letcher County. Volunteers help people after damaging hurricanes, tornadoes and major floods, and they are used to seeing damage and destruction.
Comments / 0