NBC Los Angeles
LA Voters to Decide If Hotels Must Provide Vacant Rooms to Unhoused
A measure requiring hotels in Los Angeles to use vacant rooms to house the homeless will be on the March 2024 ballot, the city council decided Friday. Under the proposal, hotels would need to notify the city of what rooms are still available by 2 p.m. each afternoon. The establishments would then be required to take in a homeless individual in exchange for a fair-market voucher from the city.
spectrumnews1.com
LA city controller says cost of living is in crisis
Even before the pandemic, a surprising percentage of Los Angeles residents lived in poverty, according to the new “LA’s Cost of Living Crisis" report from LA Controller Ron Galperin. “Now, as high inflation impacts families and economic uncertainty lingers, the reality of soaring food, gas and housing prices...
Medical freedom protesters disrupt 3rd District supervisorial candidates forum
Although the forum between the two candidates for Los Angeles County 3rd District Supervisor was scheduled from 2 to 4 p.m. last Sunday at the Malibu Library, there was a late start. People that RSVP’d to attend the Malibu Democratic Club-sponsored event were met in front of the library with a group of 20 or […] The post Medical freedom protesters disrupt 3rd District supervisorial candidates forum appeared first on The Malibu Times.
NBC Los Angeles
Hotels Could Give Rooms To Homeless Under New City Proposal
A potential city ordinance on the LA City Council agenda Friday would require hotels and motels to offer up vacant rooms to help house people living on LA streets. It’s called the Responsible Hotel Ordinance but opponents say it’s an irresponsible way to do business. “The initiative mandates...
LA City Council votes to place proposal that would give empty hotel rooms to homeless on 2024 ballot
The Los Angeles City Council on Friday voted unanimously to place an ordinance that would house homeless people in hotels alongside guests on the March 2024 ballot rather than adopt it immediately.
iheart.com
Rent Free: L.A. Extends Eviction Moratorium To August Of Next Year
Landlords in L.A. are now demanding that city leaders end the moratorium on eviction as some property owners say it has pushed them into bankruptcy and foreclosure because they haven’t been able to collect rent for more than two years. City leaders responded to the pleas by extending the...
Santa Clarita Radio
‘I Will Not Let My Daughter Play Outside’: Santa Clarita Assemblywoman Addresses Gascón Concerns On-Air
In an on-air interview with KHTS on Wednesday, Assemblywoman Suzette Martinez-Valladares (R-Santa Clarita) revealed why she won’t let her daughter play outside under Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s “insufficient” prosecution of criminal violations in Santa Clarita. Assemblywoman Martinez-Valladares called into KHTS Radio from...
citywatchla.com
LA County Supes Want Power To Remove A Duly Elected Sheriff
As most US residents watched in horror and dismay as a large mob of attempted to overthrow not only our government, but also our whole election process. This mob wanted to overturn the election results of the 2020 Presidential election. I have always taken my voting rights very seriously. Every...
LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration
The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors has called a state of emergency declaration for monkeypox as the contagious viral disease is quickly spreading through the county. Gov. Gavin Newsom on Aug. 1 declared a state of emergency in California after 800 monkeypox cases have been recorded. Half of those cases are here in Los […] The post LA County calls monkeypox state of emergency; Local health officials follow governor’s declaration appeared first on The Malibu Times.
Santa Monica Daily Press
New cap on rent controlled increases to go before voters
After months of discussion, debate, dissension, demonization and at least one debacle, Council has finally settled on a ballot measure to reduce rents for rent controlled units. Annual increases in rent controlled units are currently defined as a percentage of inflation limited to a maximum of 6% or $140. Voters...
coloradoboulevard.net
Pasadena Receives Two Million Dollar Grant
PASADENA — ColoradoBoulevard.net:. At their Aug. 1 meeting, Pasadena City Council voted to accept a Grant to Implement Violence Prevention and Intervention awarded to Public Health Department. By News Desk. Pasadena Public Health Department (PPHD) has been awarded $2,510,394 in grant funding through the California Violence Intervention and Prevention...
beverlypress.com
BHUSD disappointed by jury decision
A Los Angeles County Superior Court jury has awarded the Beverly Hills Unified School District approximately $1 million in its eminent domain case against the Los Angeles County Metropolitan Transportation Authority. According to the district’s board of education, the BHUSD was seeking approximately $52 million in the eminent domain case...
Take a guess which big city has the highest rents
Rents have been surging nationwide as high property values have pushed more would-be home buyers into the rental market. In the first half of this year, average rents nationwide approached $2,500, up 13.4% from a year before, according to a new report from brokerage HouseCanary. And where are rents highest? If you live in Southern […]
citywatchla.com
Water Board Member Speaks Out On Legal Victory Against Agency
His name is Rodolfo Cortez-Barragan. He was interested in interviewing me about AB 756 a bill recently passed by the California legislature which addressed contaminants in our local water supply. These video interviews by a local journalist, brought attention to the issue and the fact that nothing was being done...
Protesters interrupt L.A. City Council vote to expand homeless ordinance
Protesters on Tuesday interrupted a Los Angeles City Council vote on a controversial homeless encampment ordinance. The council ended up voting 11 to 3 to prohibit encampments near schools and daycare centers. Another vote on the matter will take place next week. Protesters carrying signs could be seen outside City Hall Tuesday, and eventually made […]
Help sought identifying possible juvenile hospitalized in L.A. for nearly 2 weeks
The Los Angeles County Department of Health Services asked the public for help Tuesday in identifying a possible juvenile who has been hospitalized for nearly two weeks. The unidentified male patient was brought into County-USC Medical Center On July 22, the Department of Health Services stated in a news release. No further information about the […]
vanlifewanderer.com
Bob’s Big Boy – Burbank
Nothing seems quite as American as burgers and fries under neon signs. Today, there is no truer American burger experience than Bob’s Big Boy in Burbank, California. As the oldest running Big Boy in the nation, the Burbank restaurant is a slice of 1950’s Americana with a side of crispy french fries.
Burger Food Truck Heavy Handed Opening Santa Monica Brick-and-Mortar
The new restaurant will also offer soft serve, craft beer, and natural wine
Brush fire burns in Santa Clarita; businesses briefly evacuated
A brush fire sparked in the hills of Santa Clarita Thursday afternoon, prompting evacuations and road closures. The Railroad Fire was estimated to be 20 acres in size when “forward progress” was stopped around 5 p.m., the Santa Clarita Sheriff’s Station tweeted. Mandatory evacuations were briefly ordered for businesses on Soledad Canyon Road between Bouquet […]
