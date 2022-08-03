A measure requiring hotels in Los Angeles to use vacant rooms to house the homeless will be on the March 2024 ballot, the city council decided Friday. Under the proposal, hotels would need to notify the city of what rooms are still available by 2 p.m. each afternoon. The establishments would then be required to take in a homeless individual in exchange for a fair-market voucher from the city.

