ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

To The Mailbox – And Beyond: New Buzz Lightyear Stamps Honor Disney/Pixar Space Ranger

By Armando Tinoco
Deadline
Deadline
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39zYU8_0h3nIYsd00

Click here to read the full article.

The U.S. Postal Service today released a series of Forever stamps featuring Buzz Lightyear , the beloved character that originated in Disney-Pixar’s animated Toy Story films.

“Go Beyond” is a pane of 20 stamps that feature the Space Ranger as seen in this year’s origins movie Lightyear , who in the Toy Story universe inspired the action figure from the classic films.

“Buzz Lightyear captured our hearts and imaginations in the first Toy Story movie,” said Isaac Cronkhite, the Postal Service’s EVP and chief logistics and processing operations officer. “He taught us about heroism, loyalty and perseverance. And now he is the star of his own feature film.”

The stamps originally were announced on June 21 to coincide with the theatrical release of Lightyear . USPS has now made the stamps available to the public and timed it with the launch of the movie on the Disney+ streaming service and digital platforms.

The stamps include a right-facing close-up profile of Buzz in his transparent bubble helmet; a full-body profile detailing his white-and-green spacesuit from the new movie; Buzz sprinting with helmet retracted, in a three-quarter rightward view, the action accentuated by a foot and elbow breaking through the design border; and a head-and-torso image of the famed space hero resolutely facing adventures ahead.

The character — originally voiced by Tim Allen but played by Chris Evans in the latest film — has appeared in the four Toy Story films and myriad TV specials, short films and video games.

The Lightyear stamps went on sale today at Post Offices and online. A first-day-of-issue ceremony was held at Disney’s El Capitan Theatre in Hollywood.

CNS contributed to this report.

More from Deadline Best of Deadline

Comments / 1

Related
Deadline

The Daily Wire Staffs Up Kids Division With Hire Of ‘Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure’ Showrunner As SVP Animation Development & Production

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Right-wing news service The Daily Wire is staffing up its fledgling kids entertainment division.  Chris Sonnenburg, an Emmy-winning showrunner for Disney series Rapunzel’s Tangled Adventure, will serve as Senior VP of Animation Development and Production. He will oversee a team of writers and animators that include Eric Branscum and Ethan Nicolle. Also joining is David ‘Kentucky’ Coleman from Pure Imagination Studios as EVP of kids content. The moves come soon after the firm launched streaming platform DailyWire+, and months after it announced a commitment of $100M into kids’ content to counter what it views as “woke” programming among studios. Sonnenburg...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Moon Knight’ Costume Designer Meghan Kasperlik On “Portraying The Real Egypt”

Click here to read the full article. For Moon Knight, it was important for costume designer Meghan Kasperlik to put in the research and honor the ancient Egyptian influences. The series is nominated for eight Emmys, including Outstanding Fantasy/Sci-Fi Costumes for Kasperlik. The Disney+ series follows Steven Grant (Oscar Isaac), who discovers he has been granted the powers of the Egyptian moon god Khonsu. Kasperlik incorporated Egyptian symbols into the costumes, with hieroglyphs, Khonsu’s oath, and mummy wrappings, to honor not only the Moon Knight comic series, but the ancient Egyptian story of Khonsu as well. The series finale “Gods and Monsters”...
NFL
Deadline

Kaley Cuoco To Star In ‘Based On A True Story’ Peacock Comedic Thriller Series

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Kaley Cuoco, a two-time Emmy nominee for The Flight Attendant, has been tapped for a lead in Peacock’s dark comedic thriller Based On a True Story, from Emmy-nominated The Boys executive producer Craig Rosenberg, Ozark star/executive producer Jason Bateman and his Aggregate Films and UCP. I hear Cuoco has a two-season deal for Based On a True Story. There has been no Season 3 pickup for The Flight Attendant yet as creator Steve Yockey is bouncing around potential ideas but it appears likely; Cuoco’s Based On a True Story deal allows her...
MOVIES
Deadline

‘Blindspotting’ Star Jaylen Barron Inks With Innovative Artists & Gilbertson Entertainment

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Jaylen Barron, star of the Starz series Blindspotting, has signed with Innovative Artists and Gilbertson Entertainment for representation. Barron stars as Trish in Starz’s TV adaptation of Blindspotting, based on the 2018 feature film from Rafael Casal and Daveed Diggs, which has been renewed for a second season. The critically praised show was nominated for a Gotham Award and Independent Spirit Award in its first season. Barron’s previous credits also include her starring role as Zoe on Netflix’s Free Rein and her key role as Dominique on Showtime’s Shameless. Barron, who was included on last year’s Variety Power of Young Hollywood Up Next List, also presented at the 2022 Writers Guild Awards. More from Deadline'Blindspotting' Showrunner Rafael Casal Signs With CAA'Blindspotting': LeVar Burton, Katlynn Simone Smith Among New Season 2 Cast'Blindspotting's Rafael Casal Teases "Real F*cking Good" Season 2 Of Starz Series - Contenders TVBest of DeadlineOlivia Newton-John's Daughter And Peers Remember The Actress, Singer And Humanitarian: "Heartbroken Doesn't Even Begin To Cover It"2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Allen
Person
Peter Bart
Deadline

Laure Calamy Starrer ‘Angry Annie’ Sells To Key Territories Ahead Of Locarno Debut

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Paris-based company Indie Sales has sold Angry Annie, French director Blandine Lenoir’s latest feature, to a host of key territories ahead of the film’s world premiere at the Locarno Film Festival on Thursday. The film has been sold to Benelux (Cinéart), Canada (Axia Films), Indonesia (Falcon Pictures), Italy (I Wonder Pictures), Israel (Lev Cinemas), South Korea (AK Entertainment), Switzerland (Agora Films), and Taiwan (AV-Jet). Inspired by true events, the film takes place in France in 1974. When she accidentally becomes pregnant, Annie, a working mother of two teenagers, meets with the Movement for the...
MOVIES
The Independent

Olivia Newton-John wishes her fans all the best in final video before death aged 73

Dame Olivia Newton-John wished her fans happiness and health in a final video before her death from breast cancer aged 73.The actor said that she wanted to thank her fans “for all your support over the years... I wish you the best and send you love and light,” in the clip, posted in December 2021.Tributes have poured in to the Hollywood legend, who died of breast cancer on Monday, 8 August. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” the actress’ Grease co-star John Travolta said.Sign up to our newsletters. Read More Olivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover momentOlivia Newton-John: Actor and singer’s biggest momentsOlivia Newton-John death: Watch that Grease iconic makeover moment
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John Dies: ‘Grease’ Star & Hitmaking ‘Physical’ Singer Was 73

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, the hitmaking and multiple-Grammy-winning “Physical” and “I Honestly Love You” singer who went on to star in the beloved film musical Grease and later Xanadu, died today at her Southern California ranch, according to her official Facebook page. She was 73. No cause of death was given, but Newton-John had been diagnosed with breast cancer in 1992. She later recovered but the cancer recurred in 2013 and had metastasized to her lower back within four years. Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos A UK native who was raised in Australia, Newton-John began her career...
MUSIC
Deadline

John Travolta Remembers ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John: “Your Impact Was Incredible”

Click here to read the full article. John Travolta shared a tribute for Olivia Newton-John, his Grease costar and longtime friend who died on Monday at the age of 73. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!” he captioned a photo of Newton-John via Instagram. View this post on Instagram A post shared by John Travolta (@johntravolta) In the Randal...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Space Travel#Stamps#Disney Pixar Space Ranger#The U S Postal Service#Disney Pixar#Toy Story#The Postal Service#Evp
Deadline

‘Street Outlaws: Fastest In America’ Star Ryan Fellows Dies In Fiery Crash While Filming

Click here to read the full article. Street Outlaws: Fastest In America star Ryan Fellows has died in a fiery crash while filming the Discovery show, Deadline has confirmed. Fellows was racing another driver early Sunday morning outside Las Vegas in a scheduled race for the night of the show when he lost control near the finish line, TMZ reports citing a source. The vehicle, a gold Nissan 240z, rolled over and caught fire. Onlookers tried to pull Fellows out of the burning car, but were unsuccessful. You can watch a preview clip of the episode below. “The Street Outlaws family is heartbroken by the accident that led to the tragic death of Ryan Fellows,” a Discovery spokesperson said in a statement to Deadline. “We extend our deepest sympathy to Ryan’s loved ones as they process this sudden and devastating loss.” More from DeadlineRoger E. Mosley Dies: 'Magnum P.I.' Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83Hollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo GalleryMichael Clancy, Costume Designer For 'My Big Fat Greek Wedding' & 'Ray Donovan,' DiesBest of DeadlineHollywood & Media Deaths 2022: A Photo Gallery2022-23 Awards Season Calendar - Dates For The Oscars, Emmys, Grammys, Guilds, Festivals & MoreOscars 2023 Telecast And Nomination Dates Set
LAS VEGAS, NV
Deadline

Roger E. Mosley Dies: ‘Magnum P.I.’ Actor And Film/TV Veteran Was 83

Click here to read the full article. Roger E. Mosley, best known as the helicopter pilot Theodore “T.C.” Calvin in the CBS television series Magnum P.I., died early Sunday morning. No cause of death was given. Mosley was on the original Magnum P.I. for its eight-year run, appearing in 158 episodes, then came back to the rebooted CBS series for a cameo as a different character. Born in Los Angeles, he lived in the Watts neighborhood and attended Jordan High School In addition to Magnum P.I., he appeared on the television shows Love Boat, Night Gallery, Sanford and Son, Kung Fu, Kojak, McCloud,...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

FBI Raids Mar-A-Lago As It Executes Search Warrant, Donald Trump Says

Click here to read the full article. The FBI raided Mar-A-Lago as it executed a search warrant on the property on Monday, Donald Trump said. It is unclear exactly why the FBI obtained the search warrant, but The New York Times reported that it was related to an investigation of boxes of classified material that were brought to Mar-A-Lago after Trump’s presidency ended, rather than turned over the National Archives. The raid also comes as the Justice Department has been investigating Trump’s conduct related to January 6th, The Washington Post reported last month. The news of the search warrant on a former president,...
PALM BEACH, FL
Deadline

Olivia Newton-John’s Career In Photos & Music Videos

Click here to read the full article. Olivia Newton-John, who died today at her ranch in California, had a long and varied career. While her screen appearances were relatively few — most notably Grease and Xanadu — her impact was broad and deep, with her music providing the soundtrack for generations of TV series and movies, most recently Stranger Things, Despicable Me 3, Pretty Little Liars and Ru Paul’s Drag Race. The multi-hyphenate also appeared on a number of big reality competitions, often as a guest host, including American Idol, Eurovision and Dancing With the Stars. Scroll down for a selection...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
USPS
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Disney
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Pixar
Deadline

Ashton Kutcher Reveals Rare Disease Diagnosis That Left Him Unable To See, Hear, Or Walk

Click here to read the full article. Ashton Kutcher is opening up about an autoimmune disease he was diagnosed with that left him unable to see, hear, or walk. The actor shared the diagnosis in an upcoming episode of National Geographic’s Running Wild with Bear Grylls: The Challenge. “Like two years ago, I had this weird, super rare form of vasculitis, that like knocked out my vision, it knocked out my hearing, it knocked out like all my equilibrium,” Kutcher said in a clip shared by Access Hollywood. The That ’70s Show alum added, “It took me like a year to build it...
CELEBRITIES
Deadline

Pete Rose Dismisses Statutory Rape Questions In Return To Philadelphia

Click here to read the full article. Pete Rose declined to answer two reporters’ questions today about his relationship with an alleged underage girl in his first return to Philadelphia since August 1989. Rose was present as the team celebrated the Phillies’ 1980 World Series championship team and other former players. The incidents in question first surfaced in 2017. A woman who has remained unidentified said Rose, then a member of the Cincinnati Reds, initiated a relationship with her in 1973, when she was age 14 and 15. They later allegedly had sexual encounters in Cincinnati that lasted several years. She also...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Deadline

John Leguizamo Has “No Problems With James Franco” But “Appropriating Our Stories — No More Of That”; ‘Alina Of Cuba’ Producer Defends Casting

Click here to read the full article. After expressing his outrage over James Franco being cast as Fidel Castro in the independent feature drama Alina of Cuba, Primetime Emmy winner John Leguizamo has expounded on his stance regarding Hollywood casting non-Latinos in Latino roles. Specifically, in an Instagram post earlier today, he says “Alright, look, I got no problems with James Franco, yo, OK?” while explaining, “I grew up in a era where Latin people couldn’t play Latin people on film.” Also earlier today, Alina of Cuba producer John Martinez O’Felan released a statement defending the casting of Franco who is of Latin-Portuguese heritage...
NFL
Deadline

‘A Black Lady Sketch Show’s Robin Thede Says Series Thrives On What’s Culturally Relevant, Not Topical – Contenders TV: The Nominees

Click here to read the full article. There are only two nominees in this year’s Outstanding Variety Sketch Series: NBC’s Saturday Night Live and HBO’s A Black Lady Sketch Show. But creator/star Robin Thede would prefer to focus on how her comedy  was nominated for the third year straight, not how they’re competing against only one other nominee. Contenders TV: The Nominees — Deadline’s Complete Coverage “Everyone’s talking about two nominees, but if anything, they should be congratulating us that we made it to the one other slot,” said Thede, who was joined at Deadline’s Contenders TV: The Nominees event with her co-executive producer...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline’s Contenders Television: The Nominees Streaming Site Launches

Click here to read the full article. Deadline on Monday launched the streaming site for its Contenders Television: The Nominees, our annual TV awards-season showcase that took place Saturday with 31 panels featuring the year’s buzziest Emmy-nominated scripted and unscripted series and documentaries. Click here to go to the site. This year’s all-day event included a who’s who of stars, creators and craftspeople from 16 networks, studios and streamers discussing the stories behind their works with Deadline moderators. The list of attendees ran the gamut from RuPaul’s Drag Race‘s queens to Better Call Saul‘s stars, Stranger Things‘ creators and everyone in between,...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Toronto Film Festival Closing-Night Film Is ‘Dalíland’: Where Is Ezra Miller?

Click here to read the full article. The 47th Toronto Film Festival on Tuesday selected the Mary Harron-directed Dalíland as its closing-night movie. The pic stars Ben Kingsley as the older Salvador Dalí and Ezra Miller as the younger Dalí. However, the TIFF press release left Miller’s name off the cast credits. It’s been public knowledge that Miller is in the film. The Flash star this week was charged with felony burglary in Vermont in addition to several other run-ins with the law this year. Deadline learned this morning that Miller has not been cut out of Dalíland. In a 2021 Cannes...
MOVIES
Deadline

Pac-Man Live-Action Pic In Works From Wayfarer Studios, Bandai Namco

Click here to read the full article. Wayfarer Studios and Bandai Namco Entertainment have partnered to develop a live-action Pac-Man film based on the classic arcade game franchise, Deadline can confirm. Released by the Japanese video game company Bandai Namco Entertainment Inc. (formerly Namco) back in 1980, Pac-Man has a player controlling the yellow orb of the same name, as he winds through a maze in an effort to chomp up dots, while being chased around by four differently colored ghosts. The character has previously spurred the creation of two television series—the Saturday morning cartoon Pac-Man from Hanna-Barbera, which aired on ABC from...
VIDEO GAMES
Deadline

Australian Streamer Stan Adds ‘Twisted Metal’ Adaptation & Bob Odenkirk Drama Series ‘Straight Man’ Through Multi-Year Deal With Sony Pictures Television

Click here to read the full article. Aussie streamer Stan is tightening its ties with Sony Pictures Television. A multi-year strategic content partnership between the two will see several high profile scripted dramas launching on the SVoD service, along with catalogue Sony series and features. The pair already have deals in place for the likes of Better Call Saul and Breaking Bad, and the new deal extends Stan’s exclusive Australia rights to those Vince Gilligan series. Stan also has first-run scripted agreements in place with Lionsgate, MGM, NBCUniversal and Paramount. Toplining the new Sony deal is Twisted Metal, the half-hour comedy starring Anthony...
TV SERIES
Deadline

Deadline

113K+
Followers
33K+
Post
49M+
Views
ABOUT

Hollywood Entertainment Breaking News

 https://deadline.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy