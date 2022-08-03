ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Visual Art

Prism of Relations: the 2022 Toronto Biennial

By Mira Dayal
Art in America
Art in America
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AAOFb_0h3nITT000

Click here to read the full article.

“Over long expanses of time, the bottom-most layers of earth move slowly upward, continually revealing its past to us,” curators Tairone Bastien, Candice Hopkins, and Katie Lawson write in their statement for the second Toronto Biennial of Art. Titled “What Water Knows, the Land Remembers,” the exhibition was framed as a “move inland” from the shoreline, which served as an organizing idea for the inaugural biennial (“The Shoreline Dilemma”) that Hopkins and Bastien curated in 2019. The works on view were meant to suggest how land, like water, is an archive, and to ask questions about what current inhabitants have inherited.

Many artists documented histories of particular environments as they intersect with social or political issues. Susan Schuppli, in a video and printed informational chart that make up COLD CASES (2021–22), forensically outlines incidents in which extreme temperatures exacerbated racial violence, as when police have abandoned Indigenous and migrant people in frigid conditions, leading to their deaths. Ts̱ēmā Igharas and Erin Siddall traveled to Great Bear Lake—in northwest Canada, within the Sahtu Dene region—to make Great Bear Money Rock (2021–22), a project about a former uranium mine in a region where extracted resources once fueled the World War II–era Manhattan Project and have since contaminated the ground. Some of the resulting art, such as photographs of rocks printed on fabric draped over plywood and a tapered pedestal, struggles to convey the poetics or politics of the journey. But another element of the installation provides an apt metaphor: silent film footage from the artists’ 164-mile boat trip is projected through a plastic bottle filled with lake water and balanced atop a rectangular prism. The stacked objects impose a tall shadow over the moving images, as if the water were simultaneously a witness to, overseer of, and actor within the film.

A primary challenge for artists in the exhibition seemed to be producing work that was not just about the land but that worked in dialogue with the land. Among the most publicly advertised works was A Tribute to Toronto (2022), a pyrotechnic performance by Judy Chicago presented one evening along the Lake Ontario waterfront. Clouds of pigment billowing over spectators’ heads transformed the landscape as the artist intended, but also glossed over local context by feeling far too reminiscent, without acknowledgment, of Holi, the springtime Hindu festival much of Toronto celebrated earlier in the season with similar clouds of colored powder. The curators wrote that Chicago’s relatively immaterial contribution to Land art countered the invasive gestures of her peers, but numerous other participating artists offered more thoughtful strategies attuned to the locales their works engaged with.

Some of the most compelling contributions were video works that specifically address the politics of how land is shared and divided. In Lawrence Abu Hamdan ’s video installation 45th Parallel (2022), an actor delivers a monologue about a contentious lawsuit against a United States border guard who shot an unarmed Mexican 15-year-old at the dividing line between their home countries. As the narrator explains, the Supreme Court ruled that holding the guard accountable for a cross-border fatality (the teen’s body fell in Ciudad Juárez while the agent stood in El Paso) could set an undesirable precedent for other “foreign affairs.” Hamdan’s script suggests the court wanted to shield the government from responsibility for casualties resulting from drone strikes abroad, and his dramatized narrative contributes to the biennial some messier examples of the curators’ stated key term inheritance —for example, legal precedent often becomes an excuse for morally indefensible and logically dubious verdicts.

A related standout was Jumana Manna ’s film Foragers (2022), a damning portrait of how Israeli authorities and businesses have constrained and outlawed harvesting two wild plants common in regional cooking, za’atar and akkoub, under the pretense of protecting contested landscapes. The video opens with found footage in which an interviewer, speaking with Israeli men in the business of marketing za’atar to Arabs (or “sell[ing] ice to the Eskimos,” as she puts it) observes that for her interviewees, “za’atar is Zionism.” In the next scene, shot by Manna, a Palestinian character is interrogated about why he picked a bag of za’atar. “I won’t answer you,” he replies. “I am part of Nature. Nature is me… I would not harm myself.” Foragers offers a more subjective, sensory, and expansive exploration of the Israeli-Palestinian conflict than conventional news: later scenes depict women cooking for elders, pan across overgrown hillsides, and follow a man searching for choice specimens alongside his dogs. These visuals evoke delicate and long-standing relations between humans and the land, which seem harshly disrupted when Manna shows carefully gathered herbs being abandoned by the side of the road after brisk encounters between foragers and enforcers.

Many works on view read as case studies of disparate sites that are far from the particular geography, metaphors, and histories of Toronto explored in the curatorial statements. That breadth makes the show’s “archive” of the land’s memories unwieldy, but it occasioned an admirable body of research, including nonvisual types of knowledge. The Talking Treaties Collective (Jill Carter, Victoria Freeman, Martha Stiegman, and Ange Loft) published A Treaty Guide for Torontonians (2022), which details regional history in seven chapters identified as “layers.” Meant to encourage reflection on the relationships and responsibilities of Indigenous and non-Indigenous peoples in Toronto, the Guide explains specific treaties and alliances, defines Indigenous metaphors, and suggests crafty activities. Camille Turner and Yaniya Lee created the Black History Navigational Toolkit (2022), a card deck featuring stories highlighting people and sites important to Toronto’s African diaspora, with an invitation to create similar compilations: in the introduction, the authors ask, “Where and when and who is your Black Toronto?”

Alongside so many pieces resurfacing histories, two works optimistically point to the future. Shezad Dawood’s Leviathan, Episode 7: Africana, Ken Bugul & Nemo (2022) is set in 2050, when “Senegal, and particularly Dakar, have become beacons of a post-capitalist and decolonial society.” Syrus Marcus Ware’s MBL: Freedom (2022) reads as a series of video diaries by people building an imagined abolitionist community in Antarctica.

Perhaps the works in the Toronto Biennial will help us humans better remember and relate. In any case, the exhibition offers a more humbling, less anthropocentric argument that we necessarily depend on the land beneath us to recall and recirculate certain histories while breaking up the present ground.

More from ARTnews.com Best of ARTnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
Art in America

An American in Paris: How Painter Shirley Jaffe Mastered the Secret of Hard-Edge Vitality

Click here to read the full article. Shirley Jaffe, who died in 2016 a few days short of her 93rd birthday, is the subject of “Une Américaine à Paris,” a luminous retrospective currently at the Centre Pompidou in Paris. The French capital was her adopted home, where she had lived and worked since 1949. While many American artists came to Paris after the war—more than 300 were reportedly there in the 1950s—only a handful stayed more than a few years. Drawn by the city’s history, culture, and romantic bohemian life, these visitors found Paris cheap, especially after the 1948 devaluation of...
VISUAL ART
Art in America

Forensics and Fables: the 12th Berlin Biennale

When French Algerian artist-curator Kader Attia was invited to organize this year’s Berlin Biennale, he asked himself, why put on yet another international roundup? Recalling his existential deliberation in a curatorial statement for the show, titled “Still Present!,” he came up with a neat and tidy answer, convincing in part. Art, he said, can render visible certain histories, wounds, and perspectives that have long been suppressed by colonialism and its afterlives. Sure, we are inundated by online images and information, but art—because it requires a different kind of attention—best functions as a sort of magnifying lens or as a tool for slowing down perception of the present. In today’s world—one Attia terms a “world of wounds”—such slowing down has become, paradoxically, urgent.
VISUAL ART
Art in America

In the Studio: Dayanita Singh’s New Conceptions of Photography

Click here to read the full article. Dayanita Singh considers how photographic images inhabit our imagination and affect both memory and life in the present. Born in New Delhi in 1961, she initially planned to become a graphic designer, and enrolled at the National Institute of Design in Ahmedabad, where a class assignment for which she photographed Hindustani classical musicians resulted in her first book project and a lifelong appreciation for the camera and its ability to convey the intimacy of relationships. Over the last three decades, Singh has developed a distinctive practice in which the photographic image is key,...
PHOTOGRAPHY
ABC News

Israeli museum finds sketches hidden in Modigliani painting

HAIFA, Israel -- Curators at an Israeli museum have discovered three previously unknown sketches by celebrated 20th-century artist Amedeo Modigliani hiding beneath the surface of one of his paintings. The unfinished works by Modigliani, an Italian-born artist who worked in Paris before his death in 1920, came to light after...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anni Albers
Person
Pipilotti Rist
wolbbaltimore.com

I Left America For Vacation In Africa And Never Came Back

Almost a decade ago, I left my promising job in New York City to move to Ethiopia. Now I have a business, a husband, and a daughter in a world that did not quite raise me. Descending from Ethiopian roots and an upbringing overflowing with Habesha culture is a heavy crown I wear with prestige. However, being the first person in my family born and raised in the United States of America is a hat I wear with pride. Having the best of both worlds within me and blossoming into the woman I have become, yet, I still feel like an outsider in both countries. Home is where the heart is and right now my heart is in Ethiopia but America is my home.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Toronto#Manhattan Project#Frist Art Museum#Art World#Great Bear Money Rock
Essence

Getty And The Smithsonian Acquire Ebony And Jet Photo Archives

Approximately four million photographs will be digitized as a result of the acquisition. With a $30 million dollar transaction, over four million negatives and prints from Jet and Ebony magazines will now be digitized. This purchase was made by the combined efforts of the Smithsonian Institution, the J. Paul Getty Trust, the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation, and the MacArthur Foundation.
CHICAGO, IL
Art in America

From the Archives: Claes Oldenburg’s Awakening

After the recent death of Claes Oldenburg, Art in America is looking back on a May 2012 feature in which Martin Friedman, former director of the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis, attended to the major themes and motifs of the artist’s work. —Eds. CLAES OLDENBURG AND I were sitting...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Visual Art
NewsBreak
Arts
Art in America

Value and Its Sources: Slavery and the History of Art

AT THE END OF 2021, the National Gallery in London published initial findings from an inquiry into its ties to transatlantic slavery conducted in collaboration with University College London’s Centre for the Study of the Legacies of British Slavery. The report named individuals involved with the museum in its early decades who profited from slavery or the slave trade, either through the direct enslavement of people or through financial ties to plantation economies. It is a lengthy list, encompassing collectors, philanthropists, and artists. Among those named are the marine insurance magnate John Julius Angerstein, whose collection of paintings by Raphael, Rubens, Van Dyck, and others formed the museum’s foundational bequest; the painter Thomas Gainsborough, who benefited from the patronage of Antiguan sugar planters; and the sovereign and art collector Charles I, who in 1632 granted royal authorization to syndicates trafficking enslaved Africans from the Guinea coast to the Americas.
MUSEUMS
Art in America

One Work: Beatriz Cortez’s “Ilopango, Stela A”

Click here to read the full article. Evoking meteorites, igneous rocks, and Mayan artifacts, Beatriz Cortez’s stained, weathered metal sculptures on view at Commonwealth & Council in Los Angeles forge historic and thematic ties between the circulation of geological matter and the movement of people across Earth’s surface. One particularly powerful piece, Ilopango, Stela A (2022), more specifically considers how natural disasters and climate change have altered the course of civilizations worldwide. Echoing the form of a Mayan stela, the sculpture is embellished with symbols loosely referencing the AD 431 eruption of Ilopango, a volcano that is now a caldera...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Art in America

Daniel Tobin on Artistic Intent, Making Mistakes, and Metal Casting with Sustainable Materials

Q&A with Daniel Tobin, cofounder and creative director of UAP (Urban Art Projects). When my brother and I started Urban Artists [now UAP] in the early 1990s, we were interested in connecting with artists and making work for public space. Originally, we encouraged developers to start investing in public works, which helped our business get a foothold in the public art sector in Australia. We set up a small workshop in our hometown of Brisbane on the east coast of Australia, with a team of four. There, we built our own furnaces, bought an old metal workshop, and built our foundry. We started casting in bronze only and we’ve grown from there. Currently, we do wax printing and metal casting of various sorts in ten locations worldwide. But ultimately, we’re makers at heart and we’re very proud of the part that we play in the art ecosystem. We see ourselves as custodians of the making process. Bronze has been cast for five millennia, since the Bronze Age, and we continue doing so today.
DESIGN
WWD

Sotheby’s Plans First Auction Dedicated to Artists’ Jewelry

Click here to read the full article. The latest indicator of consumers’ and collectors’ interest in refined jewelry is underscored by Sotheby’s, which plans to host its first dedicated auction to artists’ jewelry. The assortment will feature pieces by Pablo Picasso, Max Ernst, Alexander Calder, Salvador Dalí and other top-notch creatives of the 20th century and from more recent years. In what sounds like a matter of why-just-collect-art-when-you-can-wear-it, the event is being touted as “Art as Jewelry as Art.”More from WWDInside 'Another Justice: Us Is Them' at the Parrish Art Museum"Diego Rivera's America" at San Francisco Museum of Modern ArtA Look...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Art in America

A Color for Our Times: “Safety Orange” Considers a Curious Hue

Click here to read the full article. “If the U.S. cultural present were a color,” Anna Watkins Fisher writes in her new book, “it would be Safety Orange.” The highly visible hue is the subject of a new 98-page volume, Safety Orange, which came out in January as part of the University of Minnesota Press’s reliably good “Forerunners” series. The book considers the color as an emblem of neoliberal “responsibilization.” In Watkins Fisher’s conception, safety orange can be read as a tool that the government uses to warn everyday citizens of hazards and disrepair while placing the responsibility of safety on...
ENTERTAINMENT
Art in America

Got Milk?: Ani Liu at Cuchifritos Gallery + Project Space

Visitors arrive at Ani Liu’s show “Ecologies of Care” at Cuchifritos Gallery + Project Space already overwhelmed from having entered through Essex Market, a mazelike configuration of vendors selling produce and items from local artisans. For Liu, whose research-based practice often deals with systems of labor, this entry is not distracting, but fitting.
VISUAL ART
ARTnews

John Waters Gifts to Go on View at Baltimore Museum, Uffizi Plans $51.1 M. Boboli Gardens Project: Morning Links for August 5, 2022

Click here to read the full article. To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The Headlines GARDEN PARADISES. It has been a big week for art and parks! The Storm King Art Center in New York just announced a $45 million upgrade of its grounds, and now the Uffizi Galleries in Florence, Italy, has said it will spend €50 million (about $51.1 million) to renovate its glorious Boboli Gardens, according to the Art Newspaper . “Our objective is not only to return the Boboli to the glories of the times of the Medici and the Lorena dynasties, but to go further, making it the best open museum in the world,” the museum’s...
BALTIMORE, MD
Art in America

Kid Stuff: Why Have Artists Been So Drawn to Children’s Books?

REFLECTING ON HIS EVOLUTION as an artist, Pablo Picasso is reported to have said that he spent “a lifetime” trying to learn to paint like a child. Though an obvious exaggeration, the quote gets to the heart of modernism’s admiration of children’s art. As art historians like Jonathan Fineberg have observed, Picasso was not alone in seeking to emulate children’s creativity. In the first decades of the twentieth century, a host of European artists in search of new modes of expression looked to children’s drawings for inspiration and guidance, believing that art made by the young was purer and more “primitive” than images mediated through adult perception and dulled by social convention and artifice.
BOOKS & LITERATURE
Art in America

Art in America

1K+
Followers
574
Post
21K+
Views
ABOUT

Since 1913, Art in America has published groundbreaking critical insights about contemporary art and culture.

 https://www.artnews.com/c/art-in-america/

Comments / 0

Community Policy