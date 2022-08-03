ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

Geomagnetic storm caused by a ‘coronal hole’ on the sun possible: How it will impact Earth

By Alix Martichoux, Nexstar Media Wire
WBOY 12 News
WBOY 12 News
 4 days ago

(NEXSTAR) – A “coronal hole” in the sun’s atmosphere could trigger a geomagnetic storm, the effects of which may be felt on Earth on Wednesday, according to the Space Weather Prediction Center.

In an image of the sun shared with Nexstar, the disturbance on the sun’s surface is visible in the bottom right quadrant. There’s another, more defined spot on the sun’s left side.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Ppg5J_0h3nIRhY00
An image shared with Nexstar shows the coronal hole on the sun on Aug. 3, 2022. (Photo: GOES-16 via Space Weather Prediction Center, NOAA)

These coronal holes “appear dark because they are cooler, less dense regions than the surrounding plasma and are regions of open, unipolar magnetic fields,” NOAA explained. “This open, magnetic field line structure allows the solar wind to escape more readily into space, resulting in streams of relatively fast solar wind.”

While some headlines make the occurrence sound like a doomsday-inducing hole in the sun, Rob Steenburgh of NOAA’s Space Weather Forecast office told Nexstar, “They happen all the time and are no cause for alarm.”

There’s a new photo from the James Webb telescope: Here’s when we can expect more

This type of disturbance can lead to mild or even moderate geomagnetic storms, Steenburgh said. A minor geomagnetic storm may cause weak fluctuations in the power grid, impact satellite operations on spacecraft, and make aurora displays in the sky visible at high latitudes, like in parts of Michigan and Maine.

Strong geomagnetic storms can cause power blackouts, radio issues and problems with satellite navigation – but that’s nothing like what we’re expecting to see Wednesday.

There are no active warning s related to space weather.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WBOY.com.

Comments / 0

Related
WBOY 12 News

Examiner identifies human remains found in Rhodell

RHODELL, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office provided an update on the human remains found in the Rhodell area on Tuesday, August 2, 2022. According to the Raleigh County Sheriff’s Office, the remains were positively identified as William Dustin Bowen, of Flat Top. Bowen was reportedly last seen on July 7, 2022, in […]
RHODELL, WV
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Maine State
WBOY 12 News

Dolly Parton visiting West Virginia to celebrate Imagination Library

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WOWK) — Dolly Parton is coming to Charleston, West Virginia, in August to celebrate the success of her library program that provides books to Mountain State children. Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library is a partnership program through Marshall University’s June Harless Center and the West Virginia Department of Education (WVDE). Once a month, the […]
CHARLESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

Batteries cause electrical fire in old home, firefighters say

JANE LEW, W.Va. (WBOY) — Firefighters said a Jane Lew home has about $10,000 in damage after the residents attempted to charge lithium batteries, which posed a problem for the home’s old wiring Friday. The house is on Old Mill Road in Jane Lew, Lewis County. Firefighters said no injuries were reported and the damage […]
JANE LEW, WV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Earth#Coronal Hole#Solar Wind#Nexstar#Noaa#Space Weather Forecast
WBOY 12 News

DHHR investigates swine flu in Jackson County, West Virginia

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WOWK) — Several people that handled swine at the Jackson County Fair have developed a flu-like illness with respiratory symptoms and fever, according to the West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources (DHHR) Bureau for Public Health (BPH). The DHHR and the Jackson County Health Department are investigating the cases. The […]
JACKSON COUNTY, WV
WBOY 12 News

WV’s Largest Yard Sale held this weekend

LEWIS & UPSHUR COUNTIES, W.Va. (WBOY) — If you enjoy the thrill of a treasure hunt, love great deals, and want to find rare antiques, West Virginia’s Largest Yard Sale is for you. The annual WV’s Largest Yard Sale kicked off throughout the country roads in Lewis and Upshur counties. This event features more than […]
LEWIS COUNTY, WV
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Astronomy
NewsBreak
Science
WBOY 12 News

Restaurant Road Trip: The Southern Kitchen WV

ELKINS, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Southern Kitchen is an up-and-coming restaurant in Randolph County where the focus is soul food as well as community. An idea that started in a small school kitchen will become a brick-and-mortar restaurant in Elkins in the coming months. Sharell Harmon and Sinquiss Anderson, have been best friends for more […]
ELKINS, WV
WBOY 12 News

Mountaineer Food Bank receives $100,000 for veterans

GASSAWAY, W.Va. (WBOY) – The Mountaineer Food Bank received $100,000 gift from Highmark West Virginia Charitable Fund for Health on Thursday. This donation supports the Veterans Table Feeding Program, which serves more than 1,200 veterans in the State of West Virginia. “We are hoping that this check will enable particularly those who are most vulnerable […]
GASSAWAY, WV
WBOY 12 News

What’s the latest on West Virginia’s top highway project?

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — There’s been a big development in the completion of Corridor H, West Virginia’s top highway project. Gov. Jim Justice said the Department of Transportation in West Virginia and Virginia are now in talks about the completion of Corridor H, which runs from I-79 in Weston, West Virginia, to eventually connect with […]
WESTON, WV
WBOY 12 News

How much longer will the I-79 divide last?

WHITE HALL, W.Va. (WBOY) — Construction continues near Exit 132 on Interstate 79 to expand that section to three lanes. However, this construction has seen several accidents in the two weeks it has been underway, with some drivers calling it a “death trap.” In response, the Department of Transportation has since added additional signage and […]
WHITE HALL, WV
WBOY 12 News

WBOY 12 News

17K+
Followers
7K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

wboy.com provides news, weather and sports coverage for north central West Virginia, including Morgantown, Fairmont and Clarksburg

 https://wboy.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy