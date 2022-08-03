ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Waverly, TN

Waverly students return to different school buildings nearly one year after deadly flood

By Tori Gessner
WKRN News 2
WKRN News 2
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1q6AAM_0h3nIQop00

WAVERLY, Tenn. (WKRN) — Waverly students headed back to class Wednesday, walking into buildings they didn’t originally plan to learn in.

Almost one year ago, flood waters rushed into Waverly, killing 20 people and destroying Waverly Elementary and Waverly Junior High .

“Some of our teachers, they lost their classrooms and their homes,” Richard Rye, Director of Humphreys County Schools said. “We’re such a small community, everybody is affected. Everybody knows somebody. If they weren’t directly affected, they know somebody, their friends that were or their families.”

Waverly flood survivors receive $100 vouchers for back-to-school supplies

Humphreys County Schools will rebuild the two destroyed schools. Leaders hoped to move into a temporary school, located in the old Acme boot factory by August 2022, and stay there until the two new school buildings are complete. However, because of supply chain issues and labor shortages, the temporary school won’t open until December .

“It would be nice to say that we could snap our fingers and be back to a better situation, but this is going to take time,” Rye said. “That’s the main thing, community and parents, be patient. We’re working hard to try to get into that temporary school and then looking at building the new schools.”

In the meantime, some Waverly students are scattered in different buildings throughout the county. Pre-k, kindergarten, and first grade students will be located at McEwen Elementary, and second graders will learn in McEwen High School’s auditorium. Third graders will report to Nashville State Community College’s Humphreys County campus for school.

Despite all the challenges students and staff have faced, test scores are back up to levels they were prior to COVID-19.

“It’s not the physical environment that helps the kids, it’s the teachers in that room,” Bryant Brink, Principal of Waverly Elementary said. “I hope this county and the community of Waverly sticks it out with us instead of transferring their students out. We would love to have their kids, because I believe we can give them the best education.”

Tennessee community recovering from deadly floods sends help to Kentucky

Rye told News 2 the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) will cover 95 percent of the recovery costs for the district.

He said obtaining the funds was a long, complicated process, which is why he has reached out to the superintendent in the flooded parts of Eastern Kentucky to help the district recover if needed.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WKRN News 2.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Education
City
Waverly, TN
County
Humphreys County, TN
Waverly, TN
Education
State
Tennessee State
Humphreys County, TN
Education
radio7media.com

Lawrence County School System Reminder for 7th Grade Student Parents

LAWRENCE COUNTY SCHOOL SYSTEM WOULD LIKE TO REMIND ALL PARENTS/GUARDIANS OF LCSS 7TH GRADE STUDENTS THAT A TDAP BOOSTER IMMUNIZATION IS REQUIRED FOR ALL INCOMING 7TH GRADERS. IF YOU HAVE AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS IMMUNIZATION LATER THIS MONTH OR HAVE NOT HAD THIS YET, PLEASE CALL THE LAWRENCE COUNTY HEALTH DEPARTMENT 931-762-9406 TO SET AN APPOINTMENT FOR THIS WEEK TO OBTAIN THAT BOOSTER. YOUR STUDENT WILL NOT BE ABLE TO ATTEND SCHOOL UNTIL THAT IMMUNIZATION REQUIREMENT IS MET AFTER THIS WEEK.
LAWRENCE COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#High School#Elementary Schools#Vouchers#Humphreys County Schools
mainstreetclarksville.com

Quite a few towns have changed names over time

A few weeks ago, I wrote a column about how Benton County once changed the person the county is named for without changing the name. This led a reader to ask me about how many towns in Tennessee have actually changed their names.
BENTON COUNTY, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
FEMA
NewsBreak
Environment
wkdzradio.com

Child Found Alone By Law Enforcement Identified

Authorities have located the parents or guardians of a child located on North Main Street in Hopkinsville Thursday afternoon. Christian County emergency personnel say a child believed to be around 2-years-old was located in the Talbert Drive area. Shortly after asking for the community’s help identifying the child, the guardians...
HOPKINSVILLE, KY
radionwtn.com

Michael King Defeats Long-Time Carroll County Judge Larry Logan

Huntingdon, Tenn.–Long-time Carroll County General Sessions/Juvenile Court Judge Larry Logan was defeated at Thursday’s election by Huntingdon Attorney Michael King. King won the election handily, garnering 3,169 votes (68.05 percent) versus Logan’s 1,488 votes (31.95 percent). King said, “Thank you Carroll County for the opportunity to serve...
CARROLL COUNTY, TN
WKRN News 2

WKRN News 2

39K+
Followers
12K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WKRN News 2 in Nashville is your source for breaking news, weather, sports, and entertainment across Middle Tennessee and Southern Kentucky (https://www.wkrn.com/).

 https://www.wkrn.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy