ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

White Sox pound out 12 hits in win over Royals

By Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
Sportsnaut
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1AoEj3_0h3nIMX900

Jose Abreu homered for the second straight game and Lance Lynn pitched six strong innings to lift the host Chicago White Sox to a 4-1 victory against the Kansas City Royals on Wednesday afternoon.

The White Sox took two of three from Kansas City while collecting double-digit hits in each game. Liam Hendriks worked a perfect ninth to notch his 21st save as the Chicago relief corps retired nine of 10 batters faced.

Chicago’s Eloy Jimenez extended his hitting streak to a season-high nine games, finishing 3-for-4 with three singles. Jimenez had four multi-hit games over the past week to help the White Sox to a 4-2 homestand against Oakland and Kansas City.

The White Sox moved to two games over .500 for the first time since April 20.

Lynn needed a mere 24 pitches to retire the first six Royals in order. Then the rains came.

After enduring a 65-minute rain delay, Lynn shook off a Michael Massey single to open the Kansas City third and another Massey single with one out in the fifth. A product of south suburban Palos Park, Ill., and a childhood White Sox fan, Massey made good in a homecoming as he was called up from Triple-A before the game.

Bobby Witt Jr. cracked a solo home run in the sixth to open the scoring for Kansas City and trim the deficit to three runs.

The White Sox got on the board on a Yoan Moncada RBI single against Royals starter Brady Singer in the first inning. Chicago broke things open in the third, as Tim Anderson and Jimenez singled ahead of Abreu, who launched a 1-1 pitch over the wall in right center for a three-run shot.

Abreu has homered in three of the past four games, and with Andrew Vaughn and Josh Harrison had two hits.

Lynn improved to 2-4 and earned his first win since June 20, scattering one run and four hits in six innings, with eight strikeouts against zero walks.

Singer (4-4) allowed four runs and 11 hits, with one walk and three strikeouts.

Witt Jr. had two hits for Kansas City, which has lost seven of nine.

–Field Level Media

More must-reads:

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Yardbarker

Cubs announcers roast Cardinals vets Adam Wainwright, Yadier Molina

The Chicago Cubs’ broadcast team had a bit of fun at the expense of two St. Louis Cardinals stalwarts during Tuesday’s broadcast. Play-by-play man Jon Sciambi had some fun with the fact that veteran batterymates Yadier Molina and Adam Wainwright were employing MLB’s new PitchCom system during Tuesday’s contest. Sciambi compared that to one’s grandparents getting their first mobile phone, which prompted laughter — and a half-hearted defense — from color commentator Jim Deshaies.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Royals pitcher Amir Garrett tosses water on White Sox fan at U.S. Cellular Field

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Kansas City Royals pitcher Amir Garrett threw water at a White Sox fan who apparently was heckling him Tuesday night at U.S. Cellular Field.Video posted on Twitter shows Garrett tossing the water at a fan sitting behind the visiting team's dugout. It's unclear what either Garrett or a fan in a gray shirt are saying to each other during the altercation, when Garrett threw what appeared to be a cup of water on the fan, also hitting a young fan sitting behind him.After the game, Garrett wrote about the altercation on Twitter, saying, "Listen the disrespect is...
CHICAGO, IL
numberfire.com

Frank Schwindel finding seat for Cubs Friday afternoon

Chicago Cubs first baseman Frank Schwindel is not in the starting lineup for Friday afternoon's series opener against right-hander Edward Cabrera and the Miami Marlins. Schwindel went 0-for-3 with a strikeout in the second game of Thursday's doubleheader against the St. Louis Cardinals. Patrick Wisdom will move to first base while Zach McKinstry starts on third and bats seventh.
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oakland, IL
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Sports
Kansas City, MO
Sports
City
Palos Park, IL
Chicago, IL
Sports
Local
Missouri Sports
City
Kansas City, MO
The Spun

Bears Rookie Has Brutally Honest Admission On Soldier Field

With a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, the Chicago Bears selected former Penn State safety Jaquan Brisker. The incoming rookie had no in-person experience with the Bears organization — but was familiar with Soldier Field from his time in the virtual world on Madden. On Wednesday, Brisker...
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Bears Reportedly Hosting Former First-Round Pick For Tryout

The Chicago Bears are continuing to hold tryouts for roster spots as they approach the start of their preseason slate. And one former first-round draft pick is getting a look. According to ESPN NFL insider Field Yates, one of several players the Bears are trying out this week is cornerback Vernon Hargreaves III. The former No. 11 overall pick has been a free agent since his contract with the Cincinnati Bengals expired.
CHICAGO, IL
The Spun

Report: Bears Have Signed Veteran Cornerback

With the second week of training camp almost in the books, the Chicago Bears have decided to bolster their secondary. According to ESPN's Jeremy Fowler, the Bears are signing veteran cornerback and special teamer Davontae Harris. Harris, a former fifth-round pick out of Illinois State, started his career with the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Liam Hendriks
Person
Daniel Vogelbach
Person
Lance Lynn
Person
Juan Soto
Person
Josh Harrison
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boston Red Sox#The Kansas City Royals#The White Sox
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Milwaukee Brewers
MLB Teams
Kansas City Royals
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Baltimore Orioles
NewsBreak
MLB
MLB Teams
Chicago White Sox
Sportsnaut

Sportsnaut

69K+
Followers
53K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

We're all about NFL, CFB, NBA, and MLB news, rumors and lists. Sportsnaut.com prides itself on being #NautOpinionated.

 https://sportsnaut.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy