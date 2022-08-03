ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas State

LOCALIZE IT: Durbin, Hawley comment on Kansas abortion vote

By Via AP news wire
 2 days ago

EDITORS/NEWS DIRECTORS:

The Associated Press is offering video of Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois and Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri commenting on Kansas voters' decision to protect abortion rights.

The video is available for use on your websites, broadcasts, social media platforms and elsewhere.

Senators react to results of Kansas abortion vote

Abortion vote in Kansas sparks new hope for Dems in midterms

Takeaways: Abortion backlash in Kansas, Greitens’ collapse

Kansas voters resoundingly protect their access to abortion

Lawmakers including Democratic Sen. Dick Durbin of Illinois are weighing in after voters in traditionally conservative Kansas overwhelmingly backed a measure protecting abortion rights.

Durbin warns that the result in Kansas proves voters have been activated by the recent ruling overturning Roe v. Wade.

"I think the message is out there that the reaction across America to the Supreme Court decision is powerful, and people are not staying home. They’re showing up a the polls,” he said.

“It has created a new factor in this off-year election, and the Republicans are in a difficult position. More and more cases are coming out publicly of extreme situations where women are being denied reproductive health care and many of them are really in a dangerous situation because of it. Republicans have to face that reality and it isn’t one that’s very popular with the voters.”

Republican Sen. Josh Hawley of Missouri said he is pleased that voters have a say in the matter.

“Voters having a chance to actually weigh in on this issue is what I’ve been saying for years, my whole adult life, should happen," he said. "So, while I wouldn’t have voted that way if I were a Kansas voter, I mean listen, the fact that the Kanas voters got a chance to vote, my guess is this won’t be the last vote they take on it. But that’s a good thing.”

Deatrice Moore
1d ago

Unfortunately, some states will not have the abortion issue on their ballots. Their state representatives who are elected to represent their constituents will decide. We all know that some representatives choose party over We The People.

Dale Dawife316
1d ago

most red states won't allow the people to vote on it cause they know they will lose.... that said this shows that the American people are not wanting the republican vision of America with no rights

Vicky Graham
1d ago

"The decision of whether or not to bear a child is central to a woman's life, to her well being and dignity. When the government controls that freedom for her, she is being treated as less than a fully adult human responsible for her own choices" Ruth Bader Ginsburg

