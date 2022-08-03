WANTED: FBI offering $25,000 reward for information on Macon resident accused of shooting FBI Agent

Read on www.wdhn.com
Georgia woman pleads guilty to stealing nearly $127K in eyeglasses
ATLANTA — A Georgia woman pleaded guilty to a fraudulent online scheme that netted her nearly $127,000 in stolen eyeglasses, prosecutors said Thursday. Rachelle Leigh Parker, 39, of Brooks, pleaded guilty to one count of theft by taking, according to a news release from the Georgia Attorney General’s Office. She was sentenced to a 10-year term by a Fayette County Superior Court judge, including a year to be served in jail and nine years on probation, WSB-TV reported. Parker also was ordered to pay $50,000 in restitution to retailer Warby Parker, according to the television station.
East Alabama man, on the run for 34-years, guilty of 1985 Murder
CHAMBERS COUNTY, Ala. (WRBL) – An East Alabama murder suspect, captured after being on the run for nearly 34 years, has pled guilty to Murder and was sentenced to prison. Chambers County Sheriff Sid Lockhart reports on August 04, 2022, David Anthony Pike appeared before Circuit Judge, Honorable Steve Perryman and plead guilty to Murder. He was sentenced to 240 months in the Alabama Department of Corrections and is awaiting transfer to their custody.
Georgia man arrested in Bay County for trafficking cocaine
BAY COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Georgia man was arrested early Wednesday morning for trafficking cocaine. Bay County Sheriff’s Office deputies say around 3:20 a.m. a patrol deputy tried to stop a car on N. Lagoon Drive. They say the car drove away and when authorities chased it, the car crashed into a ditch.
2 teens charged with murder of Central Georgia man
MACON, Ga. - Two teens have been charged in connection to the deadly shooting of a 59-year-old man at a Central Georgia car wash in June. The two teens, 15 and 16, were booked into the Macon Regional Youth Detention Center this week, charged with felony murder. It happened at...
Family of slain toddler and their attorneys make a plea to end violent crime
FORT VALLEY, Ga. (WGXA) -- Marcus Ball, Jr. would be celebrating his second birthday next weekend but he lost his life to a stray bullet from a shooting that happened outside his home at Lakeview Apartments last month. His 2-year-old sister was also struck, potentially leaving her without the use of her arm for the rest of her life, according to Attorney Chris Stewart.
Georgia man sentenced for supplying meth to Monroe County drug dealer
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia man was sentenced to federal prison Wednesday, after he admitted to supplying a large quantity of methamphetamine to a Monroe County drug dealer. 63-year-old Frank Settambrino, was sentenced to 90 months followed by three years of supervised release after pleading guilty to conspiracy...
Wife of missing man found dead in Columbus arrested
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WTVM) - New details have emerged on a death investigation involving a man reported missing 24-hours before his body was found in Columbus. The victim’s wife has since been arrested. She’s not charged with his death, but the Muscogee County coroner says there are still many questions...
Johnson County deputies investigating shooting during Friday night football game
WRIGHTSVILLE, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – One person was apprehended after shots were fired near Johnson County High School during a football game Friday night. That’s according to the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office, which said shots were fired on Hershel Walker Boulevard “adjacent to the football field area” and that deputies “immediately responded and apprehended the individual.”
2 teens arrested in deadly Macon car wash shooting
MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – The Bibb County Sheriff’s Office arrests two teens in connection to a June deadly shooting. Deputies arrested a 15-year-old and a 16-year-old in connection with the death investigation of 59-year-old Freddie Crowell. Investigators say on June 14, 2022, Crowell was shot at the Supa Suds car wash located at 590 PioNono Avenue. Crowell later died at Atrium Health Navicent, the morning of July 13, 2022.
Two teens arrested and charged with murder in June shooting at a Macon car wash
MACON, Ga. — Editors note: The video in this article is from previous coverage of this incident when the Bibb County Sheriff's Office was searching for suspects. The Bibb County Sheriff's Office has arrested two teenagers in connection to the death of a man at a Macon car wash in June.
Columbus Police investigating shooting on 10th Street
COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is investigating a Thursday night shooting. According to police, the shooting happened on August 4, 2022, on 10th Street near Samson Avenue around 10:00 p.m. Officials tell WRBL that police began investigating the shooting after the victim, a male, arrived at the hospital in a private vehicle. […]
Ga. 2-year-old shot during 1-year-old brother’s murder could lose use of her arm forever
FORT VALLEY, Ga. — A Georgia family is desperate to find out who is responsible for shooting a pair of toddlers, leaving one dead and severely injuring the other. Marcus Ball Jr., 1, and his 2-year-old sister were shot last month at the Lakeview Apartments in Fort Valley, Georgia.
Part of box truck stolen after fire found buried
Putnam County Sheriff’s Office literally dug up some evidence last week when they used a county backhoe to excavate a stolen box truck. Three Putnam County people have been arrested and a third Baldwin County man is being sought by the Baldwin County Sheriff’s Office in connection with the theft. Putnam County Sheriff Howard Sills said he received a call from the Baldwin Sheriff’s Office Friday…
Columbus Police looking for missing elderly man, Earnest Harris
UPDATE 08/03/2022: The Columbus Police Department has confirmed that Harris has been located and is safe. COLUMBUS, Ga. (WRBL) – The Columbus Police Department is looking for a missing elderly man and requesting public assistance to locate him. Earnest Harris, 86, of Columbus, Georgia, was last seen on the 2200 block of Skylake Drive on […]
Troup County detention officer arrested, charged with selling drugs to inmates
TROUP COUNTY, Ga. (WRBL) – A Troup County detention officer is under arrest and facing allegations that he was selling drugs to inmates. According to a news release from Sergeant Stewart Smith, the Public Information Officer for the Troup County Sheriff’s Office, Steven Michael Crowder, 23, has been arrested and charged with four counts of Violation of Oath by a Public Officer, four counts of Items Prohibited for Possession by Inmates, and one count of Conspiracy to Distribute Methamphetamine.
Three men arrested in Georgia shooting incident
EAST DUBLIN – Three men were arrested and charged for a shooting incident that occurred after an altercation in East Dublin, GA. The GBI has arrested Brian Williams, age 42, of Dublin, Lee Voneric Mack, age 46, of East Dublin, and Leroy Mack Jr., age 47, of Dublin and charged them with one count of aggravated assault, after a shooting incident in East Dublin, GA. Williams and Mack were arrested on Tuesday, July 26, 2022, and Mack Jr. was arrested on Wednesday, July 27, 2022.
'It was a mutual agreement': Forsyth Police Chief Resigned Friday
FORSYTH, Ga. — Forsyth's police department is already short of officers, and last week they lost their chief. Police Chief Eddie Harris stepped down on Friday after working there for over 30 years. Last month, we reported that Harris received a death threat against City Manager Janice Hall. That...
School bus driver dead, students injured in Upson County crash
THOMASTON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) – A Georgia school bus driver is dead following a morning crash in Upson County. According to the Thomaston-Upson County Schools Facebook page, the crash involved a utility truck. Three students were also on the bus when the crash happened just before 7:00 Friday morning on Logtown Road.
'It's a service that's a calling unlike any other': Dublin adds bonuses for new police officers
DUBLIN, Ga. — Around the country, cities are experiencing a police officer shortage, and Central Georgia is no exception. Dublin leaders looked to change that, and the city plans to fill vacancies in the police department. The city of Dublin is offering signing bonuses to police officers based on...
