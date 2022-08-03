ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Biden’s executive order focused on abortion access for low-income women

By Alexandra Limon
8 News Now
8 News Now
 2 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48fG9a_0h3nHo1A00

WASHINGTON (Nexstar) — The Biden administration’s task force on reproductive healthcare gathered for its first meeting on Wednesday.

Biden announced and signed a new executive order that will primarily focus on helping low-income women be able to access reproductive healthcare, including abortions.

“Women’s health and lives are on the line,” Biden said.

The announcement came on the heels of Kansas voters rejecting a move towards abortion restrictions in their state.

“Voters are revolting against the extreme MAGA Republican policies,” said Rep. Chuck Schumer (D-N.Y.).

Biden directed the Department of Health and Human Services to consider using Medicaid to offer additional reproductive healthcare benefits.

The White House says waivers could be used to cover travel costs for women looking to go out of state to access reproductive healthcare, but wouldn’t pay for the abortions themselves — unless they’re intended to save a patient’s life or related to rape or incest.

The order also calls for agencies to track how abortion restrictions impact women’s health.

Senator Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) says abortion is no longer a federal concern.

“It is important to note that with the Dobbs decision, the court sent this issue back to the various states,” she said.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre stressed that the president is not the only one who needs to take action on the issue.

“He can’t only be the only person working on this right? That’s why we continue to ask Congress to take action,” she said.

Democrats tried to pass a bill by unanimous consent, attempting to provide legal protections for abortion providers. But the effort was struck down by Indiana Senator Mike Braun.

Additionally, a bipartisan group of senators introduced a bill this week that would restore federal abortion access. It would essentially codify Roe v. Wade and allow abortion nationwide up to the point of viability. But it’s unlikely to get the 60 votes it needs to pass in the Senate.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KLAS.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kansas State
State
Indiana State
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘They might have to give birth in chains’: Abortion access behind bars after the end of Roe v Wade

Jane Roe, a 22-year-old Nebraska inmate, wanted an abortion. Knowing that the state had a ban on the procedure after 22 weeks, she quickly alerted prison officials so she wouldn’t miss her window.Inexplicably, officials rejected the request, even though it was a legally protected part of the medical care those inside Nebraska Correction Center for Women could access. She made more requests, which were also denied. After one, officials said they couldn’t go through with the procedure because Jane had to pay for it herself, and there was a 21-day freeze on money going to inmates. Soon, factoring in the...
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Marsha Blackburn
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Mike Braun
24/7 Wall St.

16 States That Protect the Right to Abortion

The June 24, 2022, Supreme Court decision to overturn Roe v. Wade eliminated the constitutional right to an abortion in the United States. In the absence of federal protections to abortion access, there has been a flurry of activity in state legislatures across the country, as lawmakers have moved to adapt to the monumental shift.  […]
U.S. POLITICS
POLITICO

Republican senators are making clear to Joe Manchin: Don't count on our votes for your permitting reform deal.

Manchin has threatened "consequences" if the provision doesn't pass, but right now it's GOP senators threatening to block it. What happened: Republican senators are making crystal clear that Sen. Joe Manchin (D-W.Va.) should not count on their votes to pass his side deal for revamping the federal permitting process if Democrats go ahead and pass their party-line climate and energy, tax and health care package.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Abortion Rights#Abortion Issues#Executive Order#Politics Federal#Politics State#Politics Whitehouse#Maga#Republican#Medicaid#The White House
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Presidential Election
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
POTUS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
NewsBreak
Department of Health
8 News Now

Missing 16-year-old boy found safe

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — A 16-year-old Las Vegas boy previously reported missing has been found safe, according to a post by Vegas Angels. “The family would like to thank everyone that has assisted with this case,” the post partially read. “There are things that go on behind the scenes that we couldn’t share publicly so […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
8 News Now

8 News Now

32K+
Followers
13K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT

8NewsNow.com is the most trusted local news site in Las Vegas for breaking news, weather, and traffic updates in real time, wherever you go.

 https://www.8newsnow.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy