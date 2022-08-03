Read on frontofficesports.com
This Former First-Round Pick Is Still A Free Agent
Former 12th overall pick in 2012 and 10-year NBA veteran Jeremy Lamb remains an unrestricted free agent this offseason.
BREAKING: Phoenix Suns Bring Back Former Player
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic, the Phoenix Suns are signing Ish Wainwright to a two-way contract.
Former Milwaukee Bucks Star Still A Free Agent
On August 4, NBA veteran Tony Snell still remains a free agent for any team in the league to sign. The 30-year-old has played for the New Orleans Pelicans, Atlanta Hawks, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks, Portland Trail Blazers and Detroit Pistons over his career. Last season was his ninth year...
Who Is Going To Sign This NBA Legend That Is A Free Agent?
Lou Williams is still a free agent on August 5. The three-time 6th Man of The Year has played for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, Toronto Raptors, Philadelphia 76ers and Los Angeles Clippers.
Carmelo Anthony And Dwight Howard? This Team Should Sign Both
Carmelo Anthony and Dwight Howard are still free agents on August 5. I believe that the New York Knicks should sign both former All-Stars. Both played on the Los Angeles Lakers last season.
Opinion: The Milwaukee Bucks Should Sign This Former Celtics And Lakers Star
Dennis Schroder still remains a free agent on August 4. The veteran guard has played for the Boston Celtics, Houston Rockets, Atlanta Hawks, Oklahoma Thunder and Los Angeles Lakers over his career. I believe that the Milwaukee Bucks should sign him.
7x NBA All-Star STILL A Free Agent For Any Team To Sign
LaMarcus Aldridge still remains a free agent on August 5. He played for the Brooklyn Nets last season, who lost in the first-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Boston Celtics.
What A Wizards-Jazz Trade Involving Donovan Mitchell Could Look Like
Could the Washington Wizards get involved in trade talks for Utah Jazz All-Star Donovan Mitchell? Here is what a trade between the Wizards and Jazz could look like.
Kevin Durant trade to Suns? Phoenix not 'interesting' enough result for Brooklyn Nets star
The Phoenix Suns have never won an NBA title. They went 64-18 in the regular season last season, the best record in the NBA. They are the preferred trade destination for Kevin Durant, who has requested a trade from the Brooklyn Nets. ...
Major Name Reportedly Removed From WWE’s Internal Roster
The last few months have been interesting for WWE as the company has been going through major changes. Vince McMahon recently retired and now PWInsider is reporting that Vince McMahon was officially removed from WWE’s internal talent roster earlier this week. It was noted that Vince McMahon was listed...
Chris Paul Sends Out 2 Tweets On Friday
Phoenix Suns superstar Chris Paul sent out two tweets on Friday. Paul and the Suns lost in the second-round of the NBA Playoffs to the Dallas Mavericks.
Insider Dishes on 'Low-Balling' Offers Jazz Have Received for Donovan Mitchell
No team wants to show the Jazz the money on Donovan Mitchell?
Miami Dolphins Quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's Day in Orange
The former Alabama Crimson Tide standout sported the orange "practice MVP" jersey during Wednesday's practice
LOOK: Stephen A. Smith Sends Out A Tweet To Russell Westbrook
ESPN's Stephen A. Smith sent out a tweet to Los Angeles Lakers star Russell Westbrook.
Two Players Removed From Miami Hurricanes Roster
OL Cleveland Reed Jr. and LB Sam Brooks are no longer with the Hurricanes.
Where's Mavs Star Luka Doncic Rank Among Top Guards?
Bleacher Report ranks the top guards in the league and the Mavs superstar is among the best.
Josh McDaniels explains bizarre decision from Hall of Fame Game
Josh McDaniels coached his first televised exhibition game with the Las Vegas Raiders on Thursday night, and there was already one decision from him that left some people scratching their heads. The Raiders took on the Jacksonville Jaguars in the annual Hall of Fame Game, which is an event that...
Latest Report On Knicks-Jazz Trade Talks
Michael Scotto of Hoops Hype and Tony Jones of The Athletic spoke on the HoopsHype Podcast about the latest on trade talks surrounding the New York Knicks and Utah Jazz for Donovan Mitchell.
ESPN Gives Phoenix Suns Low Offseason Grade
Mixed opinions have poured in on what the Phoenix Suns have done with their offseason. The Athletic managed to give the Suns a solid "B" for their performance, and also propelled them to No. 3 in their power rankings heading into next season. Bleacher Report says the Suns did well...
