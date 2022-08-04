ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘This is your Perry Mason moment’: Lawyer reveals he was sent text messages from Alex Jones’ attorney

By Holly Patrick
 5 days ago

The lawyer representing the parents of a child killed in the Sandy Hook school shooting told a court that he had been sent two years of Alex Jones ' text messages by the latter's attorney.

Mark Bankston, who is representing Neil Heslin and Scarlett Lewis in their defamation trial against Jones, made the claim during cross-examination on Wednesday, 3 August.

“Your attorneys messed up and sent me an entire digital copy of your entire cell phone with every text message you’ve sent for the past two years," Mr Bankston told Jones.

