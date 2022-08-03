Read on www.wbir.com
There Are a Few Upsets as Election Results are Released
A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents are voted out. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. The sheriff will also be changing. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins,...
NEW: GOP, incumbents win big on Thursday
Republicans and incumbents won big in Knox County’s general election on Thursday, with few Democrats or independents making strong showings in the polls, according to preliminary returns. Two exceptions were to be found in the five closely watched Board of Education races, where Democrat Katherine Bike appeared to narrowly...
Voter turnout is lower than it was 4 years ago in Knox County, but people are still voting
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — People in Knox County and beyond stopped by the polls on Thursday to cast their votes. Before the start of Election Day, the turnout percentage in Knox County barely made it into double-digits. Only one out of every 10 registered voters cast a ballot — a little more than 11%.
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
3 finalists in line to become next Knox County Criminal Court judge
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Two Knoxville lawyers and an Anderson County attorney are finalists to become the next Knox County Criminal Court judge. The Trial Court Vacancy Commission on Tuesday reviewed a handful of candidates to replace Kyle Hixson, who is moving on to join the Tennessee Court of Criminal Appeals.
Union County experiencing technology issues on Election Day
UNION COUNTY, Tenn — Voters in Union County are experiencing headaches after ID Readers stopped working, according to Union County Commissioner Jeff Brantley. When ID Readers don't work, the fallback is ledger books with voter information. Those ledger books, along with provisional ballots, were not delivered to precincts this morning, Brantley said.
Knox County early-voting turnout down compared to busy 2018; Election Day is Thursday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Early voting in Knox County this year slipped by about 11,000 votes compared with 2018, a contest that saw a much livelier ballot. According to the Knox County Election Commission, 31,564 people cast early votes during the 10-day period that ended Saturday. That compares with more than 42,500 people who voted early in July 2018, figures show.
Farragut Mayor: Topgolf ribbon-cutting ceremony happening next week
Officials are holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the new Topgolf facility in West Knox County next week, according to Town of Farragut Mayor Ron Williams.
Beck Center to celebrate August Jubilee with weekend full of events
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — August 8 marks the Day of Emancipation in Tennessee when Andrew Johnson freed the enslaved Black people from his home in Greeneville around 7 months after then-President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is planning a weekend filled with events to commemorate the...
Knox County closes sale of Andrew Johnson Building
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The sale of the historic Andrew Johnson Building was closed on Monday, according to a release. Nashville-based BNA Associates purchased the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel called Hotel AMERICANA, which is centered around the building's early roots in the music scene.
Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year
Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
City, county announce strategy to cover downtown stadium project's rising costs
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — A tax district downtown around the proposed stadium project would be expanded under a public-private plan to help generate revenue to cover rising stadium construction costs, the city and county announced Friday. Knoxville City Council, Knox County Commission and the city-county sports authority would have to...
Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit
In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
Search underway for missing Tennessee man whose phone pinged in Cherokee area
CHEROKEE, N.C. (WLOS) — A search is underway for a man who is missing. The family of 23-year-old Bryce Evans says he was last seen around 1 p.m. Sunday, July 31, heading from Knoxville, Tennessee, to UNC Charlotte, where he has an internship. “The last thing they [his family]...
Knox County School Mania hands out school supplies to area students
Knox County Mayor Glenn Jacobs hosts School Mania ahead of the new school year which starts Monday. August 5, 2022-4pm.
Knoxville leader says lack of mental health resources and higher housing costs raises homelessness
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The number of unhoused people in Knoxville has been rising for a while. Many residents said they have seen camps built near their houses, outside of areas where unhoused people usually settled down. Charles Thomas, a member of the Knoxville City Council, said there are two...
Knox County BOE to vote on $3.2 million land agreement for new Farragut elementary school
KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — Knox County is moving forward with plans to build a new elementary school in Farragut. On Wednesday, the Knox County Board of Education will vote on an agreement to buy roughly 32 acres of property off Boyd Station Road near McFee Park. At $100,000 per acre, the land purchase will cost the county close to $3.2 million.
Roane County veteran gives several free haircuts for the first day of school
HARRIMAN, Tenn. — A Harriman native and retired Army medic gave children free haircuts at American Legion Post 232 to help families save money for the first day of school. American Legion is a national non-profit support group for veterans. Community service is part of their mission and Dexter...
