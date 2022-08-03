ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Knox County, TN

Comments / 0

Related
wivk.com

There Are a Few Upsets as Election Results are Released

A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents are voted out. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. The sheriff will also be changing. Eddy Wayne Barton II received more votes than incumbent Robbie Goins,...
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
hardknoxwire.com

NEW: GOP, incumbents win big on Thursday

Republicans and incumbents won big in Knox County’s general election on Thursday, with few Democrats or independents making strong showings in the polls, according to preliminary returns. Two exceptions were to be found in the five closely watched Board of Education races, where Democrat Katherine Bike appeared to narrowly...
KNOX COUNTY, TN
1450wlaf.com

Big changes in local political races

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Knoxville, TN
City
Farragut, TN
Knox County, TN
Elections
Local
Tennessee Government
State
Ohio State
County
Knox County, TN
Knox County, TN
Government
Tennessee State
Tennessee Elections
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Union County experiencing technology issues on Election Day

UNION COUNTY, Tenn — Voters in Union County are experiencing headaches after ID Readers stopped working, according to Union County Commissioner Jeff Brantley. When ID Readers don't work, the fallback is ledger books with voter information. Those ledger books, along with provisional ballots, were not delivered to precincts this morning, Brantley said.
UNION COUNTY, TN
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Ron Williams
Person
Elaine Davis
WBIR

Beck Center to celebrate August Jubilee with weekend full of events

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — August 8 marks the Day of Emancipation in Tennessee when Andrew Johnson freed the enslaved Black people from his home in Greeneville around 7 months after then-President Abraham Lincoln's Emancipation Proclamation. The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is planning a weekend filled with events to commemorate the...
GREENEVILLE, TN
WBIR

Knox County closes sale of Andrew Johnson Building

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — The sale of the historic Andrew Johnson Building was closed on Monday, according to a release. Nashville-based BNA Associates purchased the building for $6 million with plans to open a boutique hotel called Hotel AMERICANA, which is centered around the building's early roots in the music scene.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
newstalk987.com

Knox County Schools Announcing New Security Measure for this Upcoming School Year

Knox County Schools on Friday announced new security measures that are being implemented to enhance student safety in the 2022-23 academic year. At a news conference, Superintendent Dr. Jon Rysewyk and Security Division Chief Jason Periard said KCS has launched the “Safe Schools, Safe Students” initiative, a series of actions designed to provide a safe learning environment for students and staff.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election Local#Election Day#U S Senate#Wwe#Democrat#District House#Republicans
WBIR

What to know about the 2022-2023 school year for KCS

KNOX COUNTY, Tenn. — The first day of school brings on many different emotions. Excitement, stress and even anxiety. "The first three weeks of school. it's a learning curve for everybody,” Melissa Cox said. Cox, a mom of three kids who attend Knox County Schools, has some advice.
KNOX COUNTY, TN
supertalk929.com

Attorney General lobs heavy-handed accusations in Tennessee Walgreens lawsuit

In a lawsuit filed in Knox County, Tennessee Attorney General Herb Slatery volleys heavy-handed accusations at retailer Walgreens accusing the pharmacy chain of unlawfully selling and distributing huge amounts of opioids. Slatery wrote Walgreens operated more than 200 stores beginning in 2006 and in that time flooded the state with...
TENNESSEE STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Republican Party
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Elections
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
WBIR

WBIR

Knoxville, TN
26K+
Followers
11K+
Post
7M+
Views
ABOUT

Knoxville local news

 https://www.wbir.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy