LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.

CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO