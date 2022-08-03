Southwest Research unveils self-driving bus that navigates using artificial intelligence

Read on foxsanantonio.com
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
These are some of San Antonio's most unusual lawsAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
This is what You Need to Know About Monkeypox in TexasTom HandyEl Paso, TX
7 of the strangest laws in Houston. How many have you broken?Ash JurbergHouston, TX
This businessman is giving away millions in San AntonioAsh Jurberg
Beto says Abbott's "response to Sutherland Springs, Santa Fe, El Paso and now Uvalde has been the same stale but predictAsh JurbergUvalde, TX
Related
foxsanantonio.com
IDEA San Antonio welcomes back students for the new school year on Monday
SAN ANTONIO - IDEA Public Schools in San Antonio are set to start their new academic year on Monday. The school district will open their gates for more than 18,000 students. This year, IDEA Mays Academy and College Preparatory will serve more than 1,200 students, including 69 students for its first graduating class.
foxsanantonio.com
Pesky sand particles from Africa are wreaking havoc on San Antonio sinuses
SAN ANTONIO - We're now in peak season for Saharan Dust and some of us may be feeling it worse than others. Saharan Dust, which travels in the atmosphere all the way from Africa, is most prominent from July to September. People with conditions like asthma could be feeling everything from itchy eyes and a runny nose to wheezing and swelling of the tongue and mouth.
foxsanantonio.com
'Mucho Gusto' focuses on improving health and wellness for teenagers
SAN ANTONIO - Local teens are invited to a free event focused on improving their health and wellness. "Mucho Gusto" runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday at the Whitley Theological Center off Oblate Drive. It is hosted by Texas Public Radio and San Antonio Metro Health. There...
foxsanantonio.com
New Braunfels residents with extremely high energy bills
"I think every Texan always prepares for summer months to have higher utility bills," says New Braunfels resident, Alexandria Stephenson. Who says she has conserved as much as possible, when she noticed her energy bill continued to soar every month. San Antonio residents have felt the heat directly, with high...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
foxsanantonio.com
Habitat for Humanity grants 17 different families with new homes
SAN ANTONIO - Seventeen families are sleeping in new homes tonight, thanks to Habitat for Humanity. Elected officials and volunteers welcomed the families to the newest Habitat for Humanity community on the southwest side. Habitat for Humanity is scheduled to build 53 homes in Bexar County this year.
foxsanantonio.com
Some schools will resume free and reduced lunch program after free pandemic waivers end
After two years of pandemic waivers, some schools will now be charging for meals once again. Breakfast, lunch, snacks, and even take-home meals have been free for everyone the last two years because of those federal waivers, but the program ran out in June. Schools that had free and reduced...
foxsanantonio.com
New numbers call into question whether Texas invests enough in child welfare training
SAN ANTONIO – Year after year, Bexar County has some of the most alarming case counts of abuse and neglect in the entire state. The Trouble Shooters uncovered new numbers calling into question whether we’re investing enough in caseworker training. Mercedes Losoya’s bright smile hid the beatings and...
foxsanantonio.com
How to get your children back on regular sleep schedule
SAN ANTONIO – News 4 is here for you and when it comes to getting ready for a new school year which includes getting children back on a regular sleep schedule. That can be challenging after the summer months filled with late nights and family vacations, but when it comes to learning sleep is essential.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxsanantonio.com
Northside ISD outlines safety plans ahead of upcoming school year
SAN ANTONIO - San Antonio’s largest district, Northside Independent School District, is letting students and parents know what it's doing to keep their campuses safe. Much of the information is on the Northside-ISD website, along with a message from the district's superintendent. “In Northside, the safety of our students...
foxsanantonio.com
City leaders look to build a permanent memorial at the site of the migrant truck tragedy
SAN ANTONIO - Homeland Security officials have called it the most deadly human smuggling incident on U.S. soil. Now, the tragedy may get it's own permanent memorial along Quintana Road. It's been just over a month since authorities found 48 people dead in or around an abandoned tractor trailer in...
foxsanantonio.com
Fish City Grill hiring staff for new location coming to San Antonio
SAN ANTONIO -- A seafood restaurant is preparing to open a third location in San Antonio, but first they're looking for new employees to staff it. Fish City Grill is adding a new location at The Shops at South Rim. The new upscale shopping center is coming to the northwest corner of Loop 1604 and Vance Jackson. Fish City Grill will open the new restaurant on August 29.
foxsanantonio.com
Drought causing ugly algae blooms along the San Antonio River
SAN ANTONIO - As drought conditions continue across our area, many are wondering if the famed Riverwalk is seeing any impacts. As you walk around downtown, it may not seem like it. That's because the river in this area is regulated. The San Antonio Water System's (SAWS) reuse program helps to keep a pretty constant flow year-round in San Antonio.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
foxsanantonio.com
Scholarships awarded to over 100 students at the Ray Feo Luncheon
SAN ANTONIO - Several scholarships were awarded during the Ray Feo Luncheon over at the University of Incarnate Word. Hundreds of thousands of dollars were given out to more than 100 deserving area students today. For El Rey Feo and his Royal Court, the work that goes into Fiesta is...
foxsanantonio.com
Local football programs proceeding with caution amid record breaking temps
SAN ANTONIO - With the record breaking heat waves we've seen in Texas this year local high school football coaches and trainers are having to take a little extra caution with practices. August means one thing in Texas: football!. But in a year that's seen multiple heat records broken due...
foxsanantonio.com
Two children and one adult injured after motorcyclist drove into back of family car
SAN ANTONIO – Two children and one adult were injured after a motorcyclist driving at a high rate of speed, drove into the back of an SUV. The incident happened at IH-10 at La Cantera at around 1 a.m. According to officials, the motorcyclist was speeding when he drove...
foxsanantonio.com
Hays County residents looking for some relief from relentless wildfires
HAYS COUNTY, Texas — Three large wildfires have sparked in Hays County within the last week. Multiple crews are working to get the latest fire under control near Wimberley. The Hermosa Fire has burned 35 acres and is 5% contained. The Hermosa Fire started around 6 p.m. in the...
foxsanantonio.com
Teen uses trampoline to help residents escape apartment building fire
A quick-thinking teen is being called a hero today after using a trampoline to help people escape an overnight apartment fire near Pittsburgh. A humble hero, 17-year-old Falon O'Regan helped his neighbors escape a three-alarm apartment fire in Bentleyville, Washington County. “I'm glad we got them out in time," said...
foxsanantonio.com
Teenager shot by San Antonio Police officers after gun battle near Kelly Airfield
SAN ANTONIO - An 18-year-old is in the hospital after being shot by police late Thursday night. Police said the incident started when they were called out for the suspect who was shooting at his girlfriend's car. Officers drove over to the suspect's father's home. When the teenager showed up...
foxsanantonio.com
Mandatory evacuations for Bluffview Drive due to 60-acre Hermosa Fire, 10% contained
WIMBERLEY, Texas — THURSDAY UPDATE:. Mandatory evacuations are now in place for all homes on Bluffview Drive after the Hermosa Fire grew to 60 acres and is now 10 percent contained, according to Texas A&M Forest Service. Previously, the evacuations only applied to the homes in the 500-700 blocks.
foxsanantonio.com
Far North Side standoff continues as officers try to get suspect to surrender peacefully
SAN ANTONIO - It's been more than a day that San Antonio Police officers have been on the scene where a man has barricaded himself inside a Far North Side Apartment. The standoff began sometime early Thursday morning at the Agora Stone Oak Apartments off Agora Palms Drive and Hardy Oak Boulevard.
Comments / 0