Sleep in $65 A-Frame on Top of Boulder in New Hampshire Near Most Climbed Mountain in the USA

Step Back in Time at These 10 Historic New Hampshire Restaurants
We all know that there's no shortage of historic places to visit all over New England. Being one of the oldest regions in the country, there are plenty of homes, businesses, graveyards, and other landmarks in the area that have been around for centuries. And if walls could talk, their stories would undoubtedly be fascinating to hear.
getawaymavens.com
7 Surprisingly Romantic Hotels in NH
The following short list of Romantic Hotels in NH might not be household names to many outside of New Hampshire. But, of course, we Getaway Maven pride ourselves on finding the rare, obscure, though worthy lodgings throughout New England, the Mid-Atlantic, and beyond. And, although definitely romantic, we did omit...
WMUR.com
What's the best barbecue place in New Hampshire?
WMUR.com wants to know the very best things in New Hampshire in our weekly segment, Viewers' Choice. Now that we're in the thick of summer, we're feeling like some tasty barbecue is in order. For some, nothing beats cooking on your own grill, but if you want to go out for some barbecue food, where do you go?
Want To Own A Campground Near Baxter State Park Maine?
As The Great Resignation continues, there is good chance you have been thinking about making a change in your life. Maybe you LOVE camping and have always wanted to find a way to make that your job? What better to make a living than by doing something you love, right?
10 Sure Signs Your Neighbor is New Hampshire’s Mega Millions Winner
A new millionaire lives among us, New Hampshire. It happened on Friday, July 29, when a customer in Salem hit pay dirt at a Market Basket, according to Seacoast Current. The jackpot ticket sold just outside of Chicago was worth a whopping $1.28 billion. Anyone else hoping it winds up...
These Are 10 of the Best Places to Get a Massage in New Hampshire
Self care is no longer looked at as an unnecessary indulgence. It is an integral part of living a balanced life. How are you supposed to show up as your best self to work or in your personal relationships if you don't take care of yourself?. I am not a...
$20.5 Million Massachusetts Estate on Boston’s North Shore Lets You Live the Great Gatsby Lifestyle
This place is understandably called Rock Edge, in the prestigious Prides Crossing neighborhood of Beverly on the North Shore of Boston. Built in 1911, this $20.5 million home is a multi-million dollar beauty that takes you back to the gilded age, at least from the outside. I most definitely think...
Popham is the Latest Maine Beach to Become More Accessible
One of Maine's most popular beaches just became easier to access for many more visitors. The Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry announced the news on social media about the new mobility pathway to a resounding positive reaction. The mobility mat will now allow wonderful access for many more...
WMUR.com
NH Chronicle: Feeding famished beachgoers
Friday, August 12th — Tonight, from famous fried chicken to fresh seafood right off the boat, Audrey Cox takes you to two restaurants off the beach's beaten path that have been serving up crowds for decades. Plus, during the pandemic Bob Seaman, in his late 80's, decided to get...
WMUR.com
Viewers' Choice 2022: Best mini golf in New Hampshire
Looking for some summer fun? Check out the best places for mini golf in New Hampshire, as picked by our viewers. When you're done on the mini golf course at Twinkle Town, try some of the homemade ice cream for sale. 2. (tie) Paradise Falls Mini Golf in Moultonborough. One...
Enjoy the 2022 Sunflower Festival at NH’s Coppal House Farm Through This Weekend
This weekend's your last chance to visit Coppal House Farm in Lee, New Hampshire, to enjoy sunflowers, vendors, live music, and more at their 7th Annual Sunflower Festival. During your visit to the farm, you'll be able to admire and take pictures of and with these gorgeous oilseed sunflowers. What makes these flowers different from regular sunflowers? Well, the festival's website says that the seeds are eventually pressed into culinary oil, and the flowers themselves have a shorter lifespan (~12 days) compared to your average sunflower (~three weeks).
Drought Worsens on the Seacoast
The Seacoast has fallen further into drought as most of the New Hampshire Seacoast region, coastal Maine and all of eastern Massachusetts are under a severe drought. It doesn't look like the drought situation will be alleviated anytime soon, according to hydrologist Sarah Jamison with the National Weather Service in Gray Maine who says the Seacoast has a rainfall deficit of 3-8 inches.
This New England State is Now the Hottest Real Estate Market in the Country
Oh, you're going to love this. Well, maybe. Realtor continually releases a list of the top 20 hottest housing markets in the United States.. Realtor defines a "market" as a metropolitan area as a city with suburbs, outlying towns, and neighborhoods. Now are you ready for this? According to House...
NECN
Major Damage Reported in Southern NH as Storms Move Through Region
A fast-moving storm moved through Hollis, New Hampshire, around 2:30 p.m. Friday, causing extensive damage across town. Hollis police said there was strong wind, rain, thunder, lightning and hail, and numerous trees and wires are down. At least six homes were damaged but the full extent of the damage may not be known Friday night.
The Oldest Running Mailboat is the Best Way to Cool Off This Hot Maine Summer
I found the best remedy for this hot sticky Maine summer. Sure you could crank the air conditioning, but I prefer nature's AC. It's been relentless these past few weeks. And whoever said it is right, it's not the heat - it's the humidity. But there IS the perfect way to cool off and it's under 20 bucks ($17 for adults cheaper for kids and seniors) and it's the best few hours you're gonna spend. Casco Bay Lines Mailboat Run!
NH’s 40th Annual Suncook Valley Rotary Hot Air Balloon Rally Happening This Weekend
It's back, and we're so ready. On the first full weekend of August each year, the Suncook Valley Rotary hosts a free, family-friendly hot air balloon rally. The long-anticipated weekend is almost here, and the 40th annual event will be happening this Friday through Sunday, August 5-7. While you unfortunately...
Boston Globe
Tell us: Who serves the best fried clams in Massachusetts?
Let us know where to get a batch. It was once said that “clams are to New England what barbecue is to the South.” If you live in Massachusetts, it’s hard to dispute that: stopping by a clam shack and picking up a box of crispy fried clams, with a side of tartar sauce, can be so satisfying. Crunchy and slightly briny, they are a specialty of the region, with the Ipswich and Essex fried clams being especially well known.
New Hampshire ski area to reopen after commission overhaul
GILFORD, N.H. (AP) — A New Hampshire ski area that shut down its summer attractions last month when its management team abruptly resigned will reopen after an overhaul of the commission that oversees the Gunstock Mountain Resort. The general manager of the county-owned resort and other senior staff resigned...
New Hampshire and Maine Women: Watch Out for Creepy Scumbags
Maybe this has been going on for a long time -- like, years -- and for whatever reason, it's just now starting to make the rounds on social media. Or maybe, for whatever reason, every creep's "be creepy" alarm clock has gone off at the same time, because there have been way too many instances of women posting about being followed by men. In multiple locations, in multiple different stores, and it's the opposite of cool.
nutfieldnews.net
Officials Get Exit 4A Project Underway with Groundbreaking
The long-awaited construction of Exit 4A officially began on Tuesday morning, Aug. 2, with a groundbreaking event on Trolley Car Lane in Londonderry. The Commissioner of the New Hampshire Department of Transportation, Victoria Sheehan, welcomed State, Federal and Town officials along side the southbound lanes of I-93 to start the ceremony. Mentioning all those attending, and how they have contributed to the progress of the project.
