Jacksonville, FL

WOKV

Teenager fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North, police say

Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

FHP: 2 injured in Monday morning crash on I-95

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash blocked two lanes Monday morning on Interstate-95 at Philips Highway. STORY: Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death. According to the FHP condition report map, troopers were dispatched at 6:32 a.m. in reference to a...
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Police: 16-year-old boy found dead at InTown Suites hotel in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Homicide investigators are questioning witnesses after a 16-year old boy was found dead inside a hotel room in East Arlington. Just before 2:00 a.m. Tuesday, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office investigators say they responded to a call about a person shot at InTown Suites Extended Stay hotel near the corner of St. John's Bluff Road and Atlantic Boulevard.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
Action News Jax

‘A huge disruption’: Expert explains impact of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office system outage

Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 9:10 a.m.- JSO release the following statement:. “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Network Engineers continue assessing systems following the recent events. Most importantly, police response times and service levels to the community have not been impacted. Again, JSO has not been the subject of a ransomware attack. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, out of an abundance of caution, proactively separated its servers from the city network. At this point, there have been zero indications of compromise to any of JSO’s systems.”
JACKSONVILLE, FL
First Coast News

Watch: Semi-truck fire on New Kings Road in Jacksonville causes massive flames

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A semi-truck fire spread to an auto parts store front Saturday, setting the structure ablaze, according to the owner of the store. The truck, which was parked outside of New Kings Tire and Auto Repair in the 10,000 block of New Kings Road, caught fire while the owner was not there. He turned around and returned to find it engulfed in flames, he said.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
