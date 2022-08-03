Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
Middleburg man arrested in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet parking lot, fentanyl found, deputies reportZoey FieldsMiddleburg, FL
7 Clay County road projects announced; public meeting to provide detailsZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County school bus driver shortage may cause delays in arrival, pick-up timesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updatesZoey FieldsClay County, FL
Do you think the "Oldest Bar in Florida" is really haunted?Evie M.Fernandina Beach, FL
Teenager fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North, police say
Jacksonville — A teenager was fatally shot at the InTown Suites on St. Johns Bluff Road North in Jacksonville. At a press briefing earlier this morning Lt. Mike Wilcox, commanding officer of the Jacksonville Sheriffs Homicide Unit, said that at approximately 1:54 AM officers were dispatched to a room at the hotel where they discovered a white male, 16 years of age fatally shot. They believe the victim was staying at the hotel.
Biker hit by car, killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A bicyclist was hit by a car and killed on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville Sunday night, police said. Police said a bicyclist and a small SUV were both traveling eastbound on University Boulevard West in Jacksonville when the bicyclist made a sudden left turn in front of the car.
FHP: 2 injured in Monday morning crash on I-95
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol reported that a crash blocked two lanes Monday morning on Interstate-95 at Philips Highway. STORY: Men face sentencing for hate crimes in Ahmaud Arbery’s death. According to the FHP condition report map, troopers were dispatched at 6:32 a.m. in reference to a...
Bicyclist fatally hit by car along University Blvd.
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one bicyclist killed after being hit by a car on 5800 University Blvd. W. JSO reports that around 7:30 p.m., a man was riding a bicycle east on University Blvd. eastbound. inside the white lane. A small white SUV...
Police: Man shot on Eastside of Jacksonville, took himself to the hospital
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office responded to a reported shooting this afternoon at 2 p.m. after a man drove himself to the hospital, arriving with gunshot wounds. The man was shot by an unknown suspect during a physical altercation when the suspect pulled a gun on him,...
Robbery and shooting near Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — At around 2:05 a.m. on Monday, Aug. 8, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office arrived at 3400 Perch Drive in response to a person shot. A preliminary investigation by JSO found out that the shooting was a result of a robbery that took place near Jacksonville University.
JSO: One person shot during robbery near Arlington and Jacksonville University
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — One person was shot during a robbery around 2:05 a.m. Monday on Perch Drive near Arlington and Jacksonville University, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office Sergeant Hess said at briefing. The shooting occurred in the roadway, JSO said. The victim was taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries.
Clay County police attempting to identify person of interest in ongoing investigation
CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — The Clay County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community for assistance in identifying a person of interest in an ongoing investigation. Anyone with information about the pictured person and his whereabouts are encouraged to contact Deputy Gunson, who is running the investigation, at 904-264-6512 or at vgunson@claysheriff.com.
Complaints lead to arrests of suspected cocaine dealers in Fernandina Beach neighborhood
FERNANDINA BEACH, Fla. – An undercover drug investigation sparked by complaints in a Fernandina Beach neighborhood has led to the arrest of three suspected cocaine dealers, according to the Nassau County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said Ephrim Peterson, 54, and Lionel Quarterman Sr., 44, were arrested last week. A...
16-year-old found shot to death in Jacksonville hotel room, 15-year-old arrested, police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teenager was arrested after another teenager was found shot to death in a hotel room early Tuesday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office. Officers said they were called just before 2 a.m. to the InTown Suites Extended Stay on St. Johns Bluff Road...
72-year-old woman arrested trying to rob bank inside Westside Walmart
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jennifer Elaine Christensen, 72, was arrested Tuesday for attempted robbery inside a Walmart, according to Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. The woman gave a bank teller a note demanding money, though no money was exchanged, JSO said. Around 10 a.m., deputies responded to the Woodforest National Bank, located...
‘A huge disruption’: Expert explains impact of Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office system outage
Jacksonville, Fl — UPDATE 9:10 a.m.- JSO release the following statement:. “Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Network Engineers continue assessing systems following the recent events. Most importantly, police response times and service levels to the community have not been impacted. Again, JSO has not been the subject of a ransomware attack. The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, out of an abundance of caution, proactively separated its servers from the city network. At this point, there have been zero indications of compromise to any of JSO’s systems.”
Watch: Semi-truck fire on New Kings Road in Jacksonville causes massive flames
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A semi-truck fire spread to an auto parts store front Saturday, setting the structure ablaze, according to the owner of the store. The truck, which was parked outside of New Kings Tire and Auto Repair in the 10,000 block of New Kings Road, caught fire while the owner was not there. He turned around and returned to find it engulfed in flames, he said.
JSO's computer-aided dispatch system is still down, FBI assisting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office confirmed Monday that it's CAD (computer-aided dispatch) system is still down. Police say this is forcing dispatchers to communicate with officers in the field by voice dispatch instead of documenting calls and locations through the system. However, JSO says this is not...
Fire at auto parts shop on New Kings Road in Jacksonville
This auto parts shop in Jacksonville and a truck parked outside were engulfed in flames Saturday. No one was hurt and the fire was put out. Credit: Josh.
18-year-old woman shot in hand during suspected fight near Beach Boulevard: JSO
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – A teen was shot in the hand during a suspected fight in a Jacksonville neighborhood early Sunday morning, police said. According to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office, off-duty officers were flagged down and told there was a fight near 6500 Beach Boulevard in the Sans Souci neighborhood around 2 a.m.
Clay County Motorist Alert: Lakeshore Boat Ramp restrictions, road closure updates
The Lakeshore Boat Ramp in Fleming Island will be temporarily restricted Tuesday during morning hours as crews make drainage improvements. Work is expected to take approximately two hours, weather permitting.
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
