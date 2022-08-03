Man injured in gasoline explosion involving 3 vehicles in Cumberland County: officials

Read on www.pennlive.com
Related
Crews respond to overturned truck in York County
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Crews are on the scene of an overturned tractor trailer in York County. According to emergency dispatchers, crews were sent to the 3000 block of Espresso Way in East Manchester Township around 5:30 a.m. on Aug. 8 for reports of an overturned tractor trailer. A...
Dauphin County crews respond to Jeep in swimming pool
Londonderry Fire Company and Middletown Fire Department were dispatched to a reported accident that involved a vehicle that went into a swimming pool.
abc27.com
State Police investigating $12K Chambersburg tool theft
CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Pennsylvania State Police in Franklin County are investigating the theft of over $12,000 worth of tools. State Police say Troopers responded to Greene Township after a suspect broke into a trailer and removed tools owned by a building company. Get daily news, weather, breaking news...
Central Pa. man killed in single-vehicle crash on Sunday identified by coroner
The man killed in a single-vehicle crash in East Manchester Twp. on Sunday has been identified by York County Coroner Pam Gay as Kyle A. Denny. According to the coroner’s office, Denny, 22, of the 200 block of Greenfield Street, Manchester, died as a result of multiple blunt force trauma.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WGAL
Disabled vehicle cleared on Interstate 81
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — A disabled vehicle was slowing traffic on Interstate 81 south in Cumberland County on Tuesday morning. The vehicle was about 3.4 miles north of Exit 52 (Route 11/To I-76 Turnpike-Middlesex.) The scene is now cleared.
abc27.com
One killed in Cumberland County Amazon warehouse accident
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – One person was killed after a forklift accident at an Amazon fulfillment center in Cumberland County. According to the Cumberland County Coroner’s office, a 22-year-old man was injured in a forklift accident on August 1 at the fulfillment center. Get daily news, weather,...
phl17.com
Cumberland County manhunt suspects stole State Police vehicle, captured; PSP
MIDDLESEX TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) – Two men stole a marked State Police vehicle and fled Troopers after a traffic stop in Cumberland County on Thursday. State Police conducted a traffic stop on I-81 around 11:34 a.m. in Silver Spring Township. The driver, identified as Hanif Malik Hall, and the passenger, identified as Malik Lamar Clover, attempted to flee and entered a marked patrol vehicle.
Lumber taken from Lititz school, police investigating
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department is looking for information regarding lumber taken from the Lititz Christian School on July 28. Police say they responded to the school for a reported theft of lumber on Aug. 7. They were told that a large wood wall used as a soccer […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
Amazon worker dies after crash at Pennsylvania warehouse
A 22-year-old man has died days after he was involved in a crash while working at an Amazon warehouse outside Carlisle, Pennsylvania, authorities said. Alex Carrillo, of New Oxford, died Saturday at Holy Spirit Hospital, according to Cumberland County Coroner Charley Hall. Carrillo’s death was ruled accidental as a result of multiple traumatic injuries.
abc27.com
Early morning fire damages vacant bar in Enola
ENOLA, Pa. (WHTM) — A fire damaged a vacant bar early Sunday morning in Enola, Cumberland County. According to fire officials, the call came in around 2:18 a.m. for a report of a fire in the 100 block of South Enola Drive. Cumberland County Public Information Officer John Bruetsch...
Police looking for suspect who caused ‘several thousand dollars’ of damage at construction site
Carlisle police are looking for a suspect who caused "several thousand dollars worth of damage" at a construction site.
Mutual aid critical in fighting local fires
Mutual aid is critical in fighting local fires, fire officials say. Even paid departments such as Chambersburg Fire Department depend on volunteers and call for help from first responders who man and run the county’s numerous volunteer fire companies. Sometimes they even get help from nearby counties. Such was...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Swatara Police Searching For Dirt Bike Rider
HARRISBURG, PA- The Swatara Township Police is asking for the public’s help in the identification...
lebtown.com
Blotter: Criminal mischief, receiving stolen property, hit-and-run crashes
Deer Struck – A vehicle driven by a 76-year-old Lebanon man struck a deer at 9:33 a.m. July 30 on SR 322, just west of Boyd Street. No injuries were reported. The vehicle was towed from the scene. East Hanover Township. Vehicle Accident – At 1:35 p.m. July 31,...
Burglar stole $20 in change after pepper-spraying Dauphin County homeowner: state police
Someone broke into a Dauphin County home overnight Friday, pepper-sprayed the resident and stole $20 in change from a jar, investigators said. Pennsylvania State Police said the burglary and assault was reported around 12:40 a.m. Friday on the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township. The...
WGAL
Dauphin County homeowner pepper-sprayed during burglary
MIDDLE PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Pennsylvania State Police are looking for whoever broke into a man's home in Dauphin County, pepper-sprayed him and stole items. Troopers said someone cut the screen on a kitchen window to get into the home in the 3400 block of Fishing Creek Valley Road in Middle Paxton Township around 12:45 a.m. Friday.
abc27.com
22-year old dies in York County crash
EAST MANCHESTER TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has died in a single vehicle accident in East Manchester Township, York County. According to the York County Coroner, the crash occurred on Sunday, Aug. 7 at around 4:52 a.m. There was a motor vehicle accident with entrapment at 2nd street/Wago Road and Gut Road in the township.
wmar2news
Highway pedestrian crash leaves one person dead Saturday
FREDERICK, Md. — Maryland State Police are investigating a pedestrian crash on I-70 that left one person dead Saturday morning. Around 2:37 a.m., officers responded to reports of concrete on the roadway in the area of MD 75. When they arrived, they discovered several cars were disabled. An initial...
Dauphin County boy found, police say
Update Aug. 9: Police said Natal was located. No additional details were released. Lower Paxton Township police say Antonio Natal has been missing since Monday morning. Natal, age not provided by police, was last seen leaving his home wearing a black T-shirt, red shorts and white shoes, police said. He was on a black bicycle and may have changed clothing.
Man, woman’s central Pa. deaths considered suspicious, under investigation: coroner
Foul play may have been involved in the Sunday deaths of a 37-year-old woman and 48-year-old man in York County, authorities said. Coroner Pamela Gay said the deaths are suspicious, but still under investigation as of Monday. Neither the man or woman has been identified, and their causes and manners of death are pending autopsy results.
PennLive.com
Harrisburg, PA
174K+
Followers
72K+
Post
61M+
Views
ABOUT
PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.comhttps://www.pennlive.com
Comments / 3