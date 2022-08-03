DNR to make Craig Lake State Park backcountry campsites reservation-only

REGION – Beginning Sunday, Aug. 7, Michigan State Police (MSP) motor carrier officers and troopers assigned to MSP Motor Units will focus enforcement on I-75 from the Michigan/Ohio state line to the International Bridge in Sault Ste. Marie in the Upper Peninsula. The enforcement operation titled “Stay Alive on I-75” seeks to reduce traffic crashes involving commercial vehicles along the I-75 corridor. This statewide enforcement effort runs through Aug. 13.

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 11 HOURS AGO