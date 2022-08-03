ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Valley City, UT

Utah mother sentenced to prison for murdering 4-year-old daughter

By Vivian Chow
 2 days ago

WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (ABC4) – A mother charged with murdering her 4-year-old daughter on New Year’s Eve in 2019 has been sentenced to prison on Wednesday.

The woman, 32-year-old Nicole Lester, has been charged with one count of aggravated murder and will be serving anywhere from 25 years to life in prison.

At the time, police received a call from a woman who said Lester had knocked on her front door around 5 a.m., confessing to the murder.

West Valley City Police responded to a residence on Losee Drive where they found Lester sitting outside of her home wearing bloodied clothing. Upon entering her residence, they confirmed the death of the woman’s 4-year-old daughter.

Authorities noted the young girl had “many sharp-edged type wounds” to her body.

Officers also found a 6-year-old boy asleep in the home who was removed and placed into his grandmother’s custody.

One of Lester’s neighbors tells ABC4, “I would have never thought that this would have happened because she did not give any notion that she would even be this way. She always seemed kind and nice.”

The neighbor says they recall watching the victim and other children playing together in the neighborhood saying, “They were good kids, typical kids. They had fun playing.”

Lester is currently being held at the Salt Lake County Jail.

