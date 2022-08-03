ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

Is Wyoming Celebrating ‘National Grab Some Nuts Day’? We Should Be

By DJ Nyke
104.7 KISS FM
104.7 KISS FM
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read on kisscasper.com

Comments / 0

Related
shefinds

6 Condiments No One Should Be Eating Anymore Because They Cause Weight Gain & Inflammation

This post has been updated since it was originally published on April 15, 2022. If weight loss is your ultimate goal, experts say that reevaluating and analyzing what you eat daily is one important step to take. Along with hydrating frequently, exercising regularly and sticking to a consistent sleep schedule, eating a well-balanced diet is crucial in order to lose weight healthily. We checked in with health experts to learn more about 6 common condiments that might be sneaking in extra calories without your noticing, and what to replace them with instead. Read on for tips and suggestions from Trista Best, MPH, RD, LD, registered dietitian, Lisa Richards, registered nutritionist and Jesse Feder, RDN, CPT, registered dietitian and personal trainer.
WEIGHT LOSS
LIVESTRONG.com

The 6 Worst Drinks for Longevity

The human body consists of up to 60 percent water, per the U.S. Department of the Interior. And with this high H2O concentration, the fluids we take in are especially essential to sustain the body's daily functions, such as flushing out toxins, maintaining chemical balance and repairing tissues, says Janice Padilla, a licensed dietitian who works with older adults.
FOOD & DRINKS
shefinds

The One Fried Appetizer You Should Never Order At A Restaurant, According To Health Experts—It Ruins Your Metabolism

While fried food isn’t generally known to be healthy, there is one kind of appetizer that health experts say can really set back your weight loss goals. We checked in with registered nutritionist Lisa Richards, creator of The Candida Diet, and registered dietitian Dana Ellis Hunnes, PhD, MPH, RD, of UCLA medical center to learn more about this unfortunately delicious fried snack and its impact on your health and metabolism.
WEIGHT LOSS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Lifestyle
Optopolis

Cheyenne's old A&W Root Beer's demolished!

A view of the A&W Root Beer building when it still stood in 2019 -Optopolis. If you've been out on South Greeley Highway near Mark's Motors recently, you may have noticed something missing... that thing being the ancient A&W Root Beer Drive-In! It has been demolished!
CHEYENNE, WY
Popculture

53 Protein and Nutritional Drinks Just Got Recalled

A massive recall of protein and nutritional drinks was issued on July 28 because they have the potential to be contaminated by a microorganism, including Cronobacter sakazakii. The recall affects products by Lyons Magnus LLC of Fresno, California. Symptoms of a Cronobacter sakazakii infection include fever, vomiting, and urinary tract infection. Vulnerable and immunocompromised people are more susceptible to infections.
FRESNO, CA
shefinds

3 Fat-Blasting Foods Doctors Say You Should Be Eating Daily For A Flatter Stomach

When you think about foods that can help you lose weight in order to achieve a flatter stomach, the first things that pop into your mind may include low-calorie meals that barely fill you up. However, if you want to shed pounds at a healthy, steady rate, the key isn’t necessarily to eat less—it’s actually to eat the right filling foods that can help keep your body energized and your metabolism boosted.
WEIGHT LOSS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fruit#Vitamin#Nutrition
thecheyennepost.com

Cheyenne Animal Shelter Adoptable Pets - August 4, 2022

I am Lexi who is a sweet older lady dog who loves children, tolerates cats, and prefers not to live with other dogs. I am so sweet and cuddly and am looking for a home that wants a cuddle bud couch potato. My veterinarian believes I may benefit from a hypoallergenic diet to keep me happy and healthy. If you are interested in adopting or fostering me- reach out to the Cheyenne Animal Shelter today!
CHEYENNE, WY
EverydayHealth.com

What Is the Watermelon Diet, and Is It Safe?

The watermelon diet may be 2022’s version of the 1970s trendy grapefruit diet. A lot of fad diets can thank a celebrity connection for their popularity — for the grapefruit diet, that was reportedly Brooke Shields. And for the watermelon diet, it’s Gabi Butler, who explained to her mom on an episode of the hit Netflix series Cheer that she and a teammate were going on the watermelon diet as a cleanse for a few days.
WEIGHT LOSS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
HuffPost

Hot Coffee vs. Iced Coffee: Is One Healthier Than The Other?

When it comes to iced versus hot coffee, conversations usually focus on personal taste. But what about health? Do the two versions of coffee affect the human body differently, and are the differences stark enough to warrant permanent changes in your caffeine consumption?. To find out, HuffPost spoke with Dr....
FOOD & DRINKS
akc.org

Can My Dog Eat Spinach?

Of all the discussions about which human foods are safe or unsafe for dogs, spinach may be one of the most controversial treats. Let’s start by remembering that dogs in the wild are carnivorous. If meat sources are scarce, they may eat vegetation to supplement their diet. But dogs...
ANIMALS
104.7 KISS FM

104.7 KISS FM

Casper, WY
9K+
Followers
7K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

104.7 KISS FM plays the best pop music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Casper, Wyoming. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy