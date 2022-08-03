Read on www.firstcoastnews.com
Police looking for person in connection to car theft on Monument Road
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is looking for a person in relation to a reported car theft in the area of Monument Road. JSO says on Monday, just after 8:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of 1000 Monument Road in reference to a reported auto theft.
Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
Arrest made in connection with June double murder of man, woman in 20s, Jacksonville police say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – An arrest has been made in connection with a shooting a month and a half ago on the city’s Southside that left two people dead, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office announced Thursday. According to JSO, the double shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. June 20 in...
Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg. At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.
JSO: Man in serious condition after shooting in Durkeeville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was rushed to the hospital with serious injuries after a shooting in the Durkeeville area Thursday night, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Police say they responded to a call of a person shot around 8:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of 5th street....
Three arrested in Columbia County after alleged robbery turned pursuit
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Three people have been arrested after a robbery turned pursuit in Columbia County Tuesday, according to the Columbia County Sheriff's Office. Deputies say they responded to the Dollar General located at the intersection section of S.R.247 and C.R.240 for a report of a robbery that had just occurred.
Man facing charges for double murder on Bowden Road, officials say
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video above is from a previous report. A man has been arrested in connection to a June double murder. A man and a woman were shot and killed off Bowden Road near the ATM in the Bowden Corners Shopping Village parking lot. On Monday, June...
Man killed in Northside area shooting
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder
Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
Lanes open on Beach Boulevard near I-295 after police activity
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Lanes are now open on Beach Boulevard near N I-295 after being closed for several hours, according to the Florida Department of Transportation. First Coast News has learned from the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office that the incident that closed all lanes for several hours was a suicide.
I-TEAM: As fence company owner jailed on fraud charges, customers looking for money
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The owner of a Jacksonville fence company is behind bars on fraud charges after a News4JAX I-TEAM investigation. Customers accuse 63-year-old Glen Northrup of collecting deposits for fence projects and never doing the work. According to the arrest warrant, at least seven victims were identified who...
Aiden Fucci's defense team formally files continuance to delay November murder trial
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns teen accused of stabbing his classmate to death appeared in court on Friday morning with his legal team for a pre-trial hearing. Aiden Fucci appeared in front of a judge around 9 a.m. while his attorney asked the judge to push back the trial date. Fucci's representation explained they are dealing with a death penalty case in another county and need more time to prepare.
38-year-old killed when car T-boned by semi in Bradford County: FHP
BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. – A 38-year-old woman was killed Friday morning in a crash with a semi on State Road 16 in Bradford County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol. The 8-year-old girl in her car suffered minor injuries, troopers said. Both are from Jacksonville. According to the report,...
Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked. The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.
Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect
Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
It's been 12 days since the fatal police chase near Jacksonville Zoo. Here's what we know
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. Twelve days after a deadly police chase shut down the area surrounding the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens, forcing visitors to shelter inside the zoo for hours, the only living suspect has still not been formally charged.
JFRD: Multiple injuries after traffic incident at TIAA Bank Field Drive
JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Multiple injuries have been reported after a traffic incident at TIAA Bank Field Drive in front of the loading dock Friday, according to the Jacksonville Fire and Rescue Department. JFRD said one person was trapped during the incident. At the scene, it appears that a vehicle...
