News4Jax.com

Warrant: Fence company owner took $20K; I-TEAM receives more customer complaints

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. – The News4JAX I-TEAM is receiving even more complaints about a Jacksonville fencing company accused of taking deposits and not doing the job. The I-TEAM began reporting on Father and Sons Fence Co. in June, and this week, the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office got an arrest warrant for the owner, Glen Northrup. He turned himself in on Wednesday.
First Coast News

JSO looking to identify person in attempted credit card fraud attempt

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is looking to identify a person allegedly connected to an attempted credit card fraud attempt. JSO says the investigation revealed a victim’s credit card was stolen during an auto theft. Following the auto theft, police say the pictured suspect below attempted to use the credit card at a local business.
Action News Jax

Man suffering serious injuries due to gunshot wounds in hands and leg

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office has reported one man suffering serious injuries due to a gunshot wound in the hands and leg. At around 8:45 p.m. JSO responded to the 1300 block of 5th Street in reference to a person shot. Patrol officers were also dispatched to the 1200 block of Stelle St. where officers located a man in his mid-20s suffering from a gunshot wound in his hand and leg.
First Coast News

Man killed in Northside area shooting

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A man was shot and killed inside a home on Jacksonville's Northside on Wednesday night. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office is investigating after a man was shot to death inside a residence on Sandle Drive around 11:30 p.m.. There were multiple people inside the home at the time of the shooting, including children and teenagers, JSO said.
residentnews.net

Boyfriend of woman found in Marco Lake arrested for murder

Authorities from the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office released details July 29, related to the dead body found floating in Marco Lake in early July. The body was discovered around 7 a.m., July 12, by a local resident walking his dog on Sorrento Road. Dedric Wesley was arrested on a charge...
First Coast News

Minor arrested in connection to shooting in New Town area of Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The video attached to this story is from a previous, related report. A 17-year-old boy has been arrested in connection with a shooting in the New Town area of Jacksonville, an arrest report shows. He was arrested on charges of "altering, destroying, concealing or removing records, documents or physical evidence" and possession of a firearm by a minor.
First Coast News

Aiden Fucci's defense team formally files continuance to delay November murder trial

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The St. Johns teen accused of stabbing his classmate to death appeared in court on Friday morning with his legal team for a pre-trial hearing. Aiden Fucci appeared in front of a judge around 9 a.m. while his attorney asked the judge to push back the trial date. Fucci's representation explained they are dealing with a death penalty case in another county and need more time to prepare.
First Coast News

Atlantic Beach woman says intruder accused her of being a witch during attack

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — An Atlantic Beach woman is speaking out after she says a stranger who accused her of being a witch forced her way into the family home and attacked. The victim asked to not be identified for her safety but says she lives in a quiet area of Atlantic Beach. She says it was one of those situations that she never imagined happening to her.
Zoey Fields

Orange Park woman arrested on charge of child neglect

Orange Park woman arrested for child neglect. Bond set at $50,003.Douglas Sacha, via Getty Images. An Orange Park woman was arrested Tuesday for one count of child neglect after a 5-year-old child under her guardianship was found wandering an apartment complex alone, wearing only underwear and socks.
