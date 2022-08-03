On Friday, the Boston College Eagles opened up camp in a muggy and hot Fish Field House. Jeff Hafley, now entering his third season in Chestnut Hill had his team running a variety of drills during the open practice period for the media. The running backs worked on misdirection drills, the tight ends on preventing stripped balls, the defensive and defensive line battled at the line of scrimmage, and quarterbacks worked some basic drills with their offensive skill players. At the conclusion of the practice, Hafley and a select group of players spoke with the media about the start of camp. Here are some of the big takeaways.

PHILADELPHIA, PA ・ 23 HOURS AGO