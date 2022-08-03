ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Steelers Confirm Three Position Battles With First Depth Chart

LATROBE, PA -- The Pittsburgh Steelers have released their initial depth chart of 2022, with Mitch Trubisky starting at quarterback and three other position battles confirmed. The Steelers' quarterbacks were listed as Trubisky, Mason Rudolph, Kenny Pickett and Chris Oladokun on the first depth chart. Other highlights of the offense include George Pickens listed as a starter, Connor Heyward being named third-team tight end and Kevin Dotson and Kendrick Green both being listed as the starter.
The Spun

Ravens Announce Injury Diagnosis For 2022 First-Round Pick

Baltimore Ravens rookie center Tyler Linderbaum suffered a foot injury during Thursday's practice. Roughly 24 hours later, the team issued an official update on his status. After undergoing an MRI, it was determined that Linderbaum avoided a serious injury. However, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh told reporters that Linderbaum will...
Jets X-Factor

NY Jets to host Pro Bowl offensive tackle on free agent visit

Free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown to visit New York Jets. The New York Jets are in need of help at their backup offensive tackle position, and it appears they are working to address the problem. According to ESPN’s Rich Cimini, free agent offensive tackle Duane Brown is visiting the...
NBC Sports

Justin Tucker ends Ravens practice early with clutch field goal

Ravens coach John Harbaugh found a fun way to put pressure on kicker Justin Tucker at practice on Friday, and Tucker responded by making a clutch field goal. With about 40 minutes left in the Ravens’ scheduled practice, on a hot day with exhausted teammates surrounding him, Tucker was informed that if he made a 46-yard field goal, practice would end immediately. If Tucker missed, the practice would continue.
Yardbarker

Indianapolis Colts Fifth Training Camp Practice Summary

I gathered some tweets about the Indianapolis Colts to give a quick summary of their fifth training camp practice. This was another practice with just helmets. It started off with some one-on-one reps just like the other practices. Good Stuff In One-On-Ones. Kwity Paye showed his progress going up against...
Yardbarker

New York Jets Training Camp Takeaways, 8/5: News, updates, quotes, and more

The New York Jets wrapped up their fifth-straight day of work early Friday afternoon. The team has its annual Green and White Scrimmage tomorrow night at MetLife Stadium. After missing a good chunk of time on the non-football injury list, both Tevin Coleman and Jeremy Ruckert were back getting work today. George Fant continued to get work in during today’s practice in 11-on-11. Ty Johnson and Vinny Curry both missed practice again today with hamstrings.
247Sports

Five Takeaways From First Day of Camp

On Friday, the Boston College Eagles opened up camp in a muggy and hot Fish Field House. Jeff Hafley, now entering his third season in Chestnut Hill had his team running a variety of drills during the open practice period for the media. The running backs worked on misdirection drills, the tight ends on preventing stripped balls, the defensive and defensive line battled at the line of scrimmage, and quarterbacks worked some basic drills with their offensive skill players. At the conclusion of the practice, Hafley and a select group of players spoke with the media about the start of camp. Here are some of the big takeaways.
The Spun

Ravens Veteran Player Suffers Season-Ending Injury

Baltimore Ravens outside linebacker Vince Biegel tore his Achilles tendon today, head coach John Harbaugh just announced. This is the second torn Achilles for Biegel in the last three seasons. His first one came with the Miami Dolphins during training camp in 2020. As a result, he missed the entire...
