Mother, Victim in Shooting at Tuscaloosa’s Spades Lounge Calls for Business to Close

That business is for grown folks teaching your children to the Bible will help. Stay active with your children. If I own the club it will be 45 of age and up. It’s the same as having a food business those young children don’t know the concept of life unless you teach them!!!!
1 dead, 4 injured in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WIAT) — Birmingham Police are investigating a homicide that occurred early Sunday morning that left multiple people injured and one dead. According to Truman Fitzgerald with the Birmingham Police, the shooting happened around 3 a.m. in the 800 block of 2nd Avenue North. Officers arrived and found Ja’Kia Winston, 19, of Birmingham suffering […]
Tuscaloosa shooting victim speaking out
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) — The victim of a shooting in Tuscaloosa is speaking out. 23-year-old Tyler Rhone was an innocent bystander who was seriously wounded last week at Spades Restaurant and Lounge. He is now calling on the Tuscaloosa City Council to shut the business down. “It made me very angry because you don’t expect […]
Suspect in May Gunfight at Tuscaloosa Gas Station Captured in Indiana
A suspect wanted for his role in a gunfight at a gas station on Skyland Boulevard earlier this year has been captured in Indiana and returned to Tuscaloosa. The shooting happened on May 23rd at the Marathon service station across the street from Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Skyland. Police...
Two people stabbed at Tuscaloosa apartment complex
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WIAT) – Two people have been stabbed at a Tuscaloosa apartment complex near the University of Alabama campus Friday evening. Tuscaloosa Police Department spokesperson Stephanie Taylor says officers responded to calls of a stabbing at the Shamrock Downs Apartments on Ninth Street at 7:32 p.m. Two male victims were transported to DCH Hospital, […]
Tuscaloosa Police Confirm Kangaroo We Have Exclusive Photo
Alabama is slowly becoming the wild kingdom. We have received confirmation from Animal Control Investigator Martha Lindsey Hocutt, that yes the rumor of a “ Roo “ running loose is true!. Yes, you did read that correctly, we have a kangaroo running amuck in Tuscaloosa County. Where has...
Charity motorcycle ride in Tuscaloosa to benefit fallen officers
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WBRC) - Two fallen officers from west Alabama will be remembered once again over the weekend in two counties. Three local groups are coming together to host the Back the Blue Benefit motorcycle ride. The ride begins in Tuscaloosa on August 6 and ends at the Bibb County Courthouse.
Sheriff: Woman's body found in Jefferson County home
FORESTDALE, Ala. — The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in Forestdale Saturday. Shortly after 12 a.m., there was a 911 call for help at a home in the 2400 block of Freemont Avenue. When deputies arrived they found a 29-year-old woman dead on the scene.
Nebraska woman hit by car in Tuscaloosa, hospitalized in Birmingham
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. — A Nebraska woman is at UAB Hospital in Birmingham after being struck by a vehicle in Tuscaloosa Thursday. The Tuscaloosa Police Department reported the collision happened at the intersection of Jack Warner Parkway and Hackberry Lane. The 45-year-old victim was with her family when she was...
Woman shot, killed at Marathon gas station on Highway 280 in Hoover
HOOVER, Ala. — A homicide investigation is underway in Hoover after a woman was shot and killed at a gas station Wednesday night. Hoover Police Capt. Keith Czeskleba said the Hoover 911 Center received a call around 8:28 p.m. reporting a person shot inside of the Marathon gas station at 5423 Highway 280, near Hugh Daniel Drive.
Center Point man killed after dispute with neighbor
CENTER POINT, Ala. (WIAT) — A dispute between two Center Point neighbors led to a homicide on Thursday morning. According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, JCSO deputies were dispatched to calls of a shooting in the 2500 block of 2nd Way NW at around 8:51 a.m. Deputies arrived and found Antonio Leon Warren, 28, […]
1 killed, 3 injured in Tuscaloosa County head-on crash
A head-on collision in Tuscaloosa County left a woman dead and three other people injured. The crash happened at 1:08 p.m. Thursday on U.S. 43, about 11 miles north of Northport. Alabama State Trooper Cpl. Reginal King identified the fatality victim as Tiffiney N. Barger. She was 41 and lived...
2 injured after shots fired into residence on Five Mile Road
An investigation is underway after an early morning shooting left two people injured Thursday.
29-year-old dies following shooting in east Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 29-year-old man died following a shooting in the eastern part of Jefferson County, according to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office. On Friday August 5, 2022, at approximately 6:23 a.m. Jefferson County deputies responded to a report of a shooting in the 1900 block of Springlake Court.
Police working to locate missing Birmingham man
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBMA) — A missing person search is underway for a Birmingham man last seen Wednesday, July 20. The Birmingham Police Department said 39-year-old Lee Curtis Vanderbilt was last seen in the 1800 Block of 30th Street Ensley. Vanderbilt is described as a Black male who is 5’0’’...
Wisconsin murder suspect arrested in Helena
HELENA, Ala. (WIAT) — Authorities shut down part of Highway 95 in Helena Wednesday afternoon while they searched for a murder suspect from Wisconsin, who was caught. According to the Helena Police Department, the highway was closed off at Gobblers Knob as US Marshals searched the area. It has since been reopened. Caleb Anderson was […]
Jefferson Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating homicide in Forestdale
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a homicide in the 2400 block of Fremont Avenue. Officers were called to the location around 12:10 a.m. on Saturday, August 6. According to JCSO, deputies arrived to the location and found a 29-year-old woman dead in the...
Nebraska woman dies after being hit by vehicle while walking in Tuscaloosa, police say
A Nebraska woman who was hit by a vehicle while walking in Tuscaloosa on Thursday died of her injuries Friday, police said. The victim, 45-year-old Charlotte Wallin of Imperial, Neb., was taken to DCH Regional Medical Center after she was struck around 7 p.m. while walking on the sidewalk of Jack Warner Parkway, police said.
Families drive to Birmingham and wait hours for free school supplies
Many free school supplies drives kicked off on Saturday in the Birmingham area. Marie Catlin is a Birmingham grandmother. She waited for hours to get school supplies for her grandchildren at the 27th annual RESPECT Back to School Drive-Thru Rally at More Than Conquerors Faith Church. “If it’s free for...
Berry woman killed in car crash
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, Ala. (WIAT) — A two-vehicle crash in Northport claimed the life of a Berry woman Thursday afternoon. According to state troopers, at approximately 1:08 p.m., Tiffiney Barger, 41, was fatally injured when the Toyota Camry she was driving collided head-on with a Hyundai Elantra driven by Zoe Moore, 24, of Northport. Barger was […]
