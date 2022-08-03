Two Greenville Liberty players named to inaugural USL W League Teams of the Year

Read on greenvillejournal.com
Carolina Panthers
Gaffney HS football has "dreams" realized in unified practice
SPARTANBURG, S.C. – For Grayson Loftis, a hot Friday morning football practice in Spartanburg was like realizing a dream. Gaffney High School's quarterback stood in front of NFL reporters on the practice fields at Wofford, smiling and fielding questions about his day. Even the smallest details of the rising...
spartanburgsportsradio.com
2022 High School Football Preview Dorman
2021 was a bit of a disappointing season, at least by Dorman standards. The Cavaliers finished what turned out to be Coach Dave Gutshall’s 29th, and final season at Dorman with a 4-6 record. The final four losses for the Cavs were all by 7 points or less so they were very competitive, but struggled to close out games. The season ended with a 41-35 loss to T.L. Hanna in the first round of the playoffs.
Uiagalelei, Thomas Highlight Clemson's Weigh-in Day
CLEMSON, S.C. -- For those that wondered if the reports of DJ Uiagalelei's weight loss was real, got their answer on Thursday.
Where is Clemson in this national outlet's preseason rankings?
This week, a national outlet published its preseason ranking of every FBS team. CBS Sports released the Preseason CBS Sports 131 rankings, and Clemson checks in at No. 5. College Football Playoff runner-up (...)
Centre Daily
What’s Left for Clemson In 2023 Recruiting Class?
View the original article to see embedded media. After entering the summer with just four verbal commitments, Clemson entered the month of August with 18 commitments. As hot as the Tigers have been since that first weekend in June, when 31 players took official visits, there are still a few more spots to fill between now and signing day.
WYFF4.com
Dabo Swinney's new restaurant, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux, is now hiring
CLEMSON, S.C. — The new restaurant that Dabo Swinney is a big part of is now hiring. In March, Walk-On's Sports Bistreaux announced Swinney was the newest franchisee. The restaurant held a "Coming Soon" party at the new location on College Avenue last month and announced Thursday hiring is beginning.
FOX Carolina
Fall for Greenville announces 2022 music lineup
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The 2022 Bank of America Fall for Greenville festival is bringing national, regional and local music to downtown Greenville. The festival announced the lineup Friday saying there will be 80 bands and six stages. Not only will you be able to enjoy the music but...
gsabizwire.com
Hussey Gay Bell Expands to Greenville, South Carolina
Greenville, SC – G. Holmes Bell, IV, PE, CEO & Chairman of Hussey Gay Bell, a privately held, ENR Top 500/Top Southeast Design Firm and leading regional provider of professional engineering, architectural, planning and survey services, is pleased to announce it has opened its eighth location in Greenville, South Carolina. The new office is stationed in the Falls Place development located at 531 S. Main Street in Greenville's West End Historic District overlooking Falls Park on the Reedy River. The Greenville office joins a growing list of the firm’s operations throughout the Southeast including Savannah, Atlanta, Statesboro, and Blue Ridge Georgia; Charleston and Columbia, South Carolina; and Nashville, Tennessee.
Michelin to host hiring event Friday in Spartanburg
Michelin is hosting a hiring event Friday in downtown Spartanburg.
WYFF4.com
Darius Rucker, Dierks Bentley, Jon Pardi coming to NC for 'Night in the Country Carolinas' festival
MILL SPRING, N.C. — A three-day country music festival featuring Darius Rucker, Jon Pardi, Dierks Bentley and more is coming to Mill Spring, North Carolina later this month. Night in the Country Carolinas returns to Tryon Resort Aug. 25 through Aug. 27. (Video above provided by NITC Music Festivals)
worldatlas.com
11 Most Charming Small Towns In South Carolina
Widely celebrated for its Southern charm and hospitality, South Carolina is a place full of history, warm weather, and exciting adventures to discover. From the beautiful coastal breezes of the Atlantic Ocean to the Blue Ridge Mountains, the unique geography, culture, and cuisine of South Carolina can be most appreciated in some of its quaint small towns. This article looks at the 11 most charming small towns in South Carolina.
foodieflashpacker.com
7 Must-Try Greenville Restaurants | Best Restaurants in Greenville SC
Greenville SC is set among the picturesque foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains in the northwest corner of South Carolina. Home to the Greenville County Museum of Art, the exhibits tell the story of the area. Then venture out to see the parks, gardens, and waterfalls for your viewing pleasure and exploration.
Top 25 public high schools in SC, compared to data
Several public high schools in the Upstate are rated among the best educational institutions in South Carolina, according to several national ranking organizations, but how do those rankings stand up to data? Let's take a look.
Lady A postpones Tour until 2023 amid member’s ‘journey to sobriety’
Country music group Lady A has announced the postponement of its Request Line Tour in order to support vocalist Charles Kelley on his “journey to sobriety.”
greenvillejournal.com
Glimpses of Greenville: Stories behind the Charles Townes statue
The bronze statue of a man sitting on a bench at the corner of South Main Street and Falls Park Drive is familiar to most Greenville locals. Visitors are intrigued by it and often sit on the sculpture’s bronze bench to get a selfie or a picture with the guy holding the pen and scribbling on an envelope. Locals and visitors alike are all well aware of the sculpture’s secondary subject, the laser, but less are familiar with the primary subject and laser inventor, Charles H. Townes. The work of Charles Townes has reached and influenced millions of lives throughout the world — perhaps more than any other native in Greenville’s history. Townes grew up on the “West View Farm” in the rural area of Vardry Heights. His father, Henry K. Townes, was in partnership with Wilton H. Earle and James H. Price, and their attorney office was at Court Square at the heart of Main Street.
kiddingaroundgreenville.com
Pristine Island, An Hour From Greenville, SC, Has Splash Park and Cabins on Lake Hartwell
The Big Water Marina on Lake Hartwell, just an hour from Greenville, SC has tons of family-friendly entertainment, food, water options, and even beautiful cabins. So stay for a day, a weekend, or a week! Media tickets were provided to Splash Island for this review. I came to the Big...
ngu.edu
Longtime NGU Professor Robert Gaddis Dies
Dr. Gaddis, professor of psychology, joined North Greenville’s faculty in the fall of 2000 as an assistant professor in the education division. He joined the psychology department in 2004, was promoted to associate professor of psychology in 2005, and promoted to the rank of professor in 2017. “Students adored...
WYFF4.com
'Insanity' of staff shortage forces The Burrow at Augusta to close
GREENVILLE, S.C. — A Greenville restaurant says that "the insanity of the national staff shortage" has forced it to close its doors for good. The Burrow at Augusta announced Wednesday that it would be its last night in the neighborhood. The news was announced via social media, and from...
US News and World Report
Upstate Teen Raises Chickens for Her Summer Business
TAYLORS, S.C. (AP) — Sporadic peeps ring out from beyond the four walls of heated cages as chicks poke their heads out to feed from a tiny trough. Most of the dozens of week-old chickens congregate in one cage, except a single chick separated from the others. Sophia Pahnke opens the lid and pulls it out.
WJCL
Unique, round house for sale in South Carolina
LANDRUM, S.C. — There is a unique home for sale in the Upstate. It's so unique it has been posted on the 'Zillow Gone Wild' Instagram page. (Video above shows the home) Some may call it the round house. It's located at 26 Coastline Drive in Inman and is...
