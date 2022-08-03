Read on www.thedailybeast.com
‘Out of Hand’: Mom Slams Chuck E. Cheese Mascot for Ignoring Her Black Kid
A New Jersey mom has called out Chuck E. Cheese, saying her little girl, who is Black, was snubbed by a mascot at the self-proclaimed “place where a kid can be a kid.”“This is getting out of hand!!!” the mother tweeted about Saturday’s incident, sharing a video of her child being ignored by an employee in a mouse costume.In an interview with ABC 7 New York Monday, Natyana Muhammad said all of the white children received attention, while her 2-year-old daughter was blatantly passed over.“There were a bunch of Caucasian children who were there on stage that received a high...
Controversial BLM activist Shaun King spends $40,000 of donor funds to buy guard dog
Shaun King comes under fire after reports reveal he spent tends of thousands of dollars of donor funds to purchase a protection dog. Black Lives Matter activist Shaun King has once again found himself in hot water after it was discovered he used donor funds to buy himself an award-winning Mastiff show dog only to return him a month later because he was too high energy.
It’s Official: Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson Reportedly Call It Quits
Good news or bad news, depending on who you are—Kete is officially no more. Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson have reportedly broken up and decided to be friends after an extremely public nine-month romance, sources close to the couple told E! News. The pair met and shared their first kiss when Kardashian hosted “Saturday Night Live” in October, and later, she hit up the comedian for some “BDE action,” Kardashian said on a podcast in April. However, the couple had been doing long distance recently, and sources said they’re just not able to keep up their relationship with their demanding schedules. With Davidson in Australia filming the movie Wizards! and Kardashian taking care of her four kids she shares with Kanye West in Los Angeles, sources said it has “made it really difficult to maintain a relationship,” but they have “a lot of love and respect for each other.”
White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say
Jill LeCroix claims three Black women brutally attacked her on a New York City bus after she said she had "love" for Trump. The post White Woman Beaten Up After Declaring ‘Love’ For Trump In Possible NYC Hate Crime, Cops Say appeared first on NewsOne.
Crisis At ‘The View’: Whoopi Goldberg Grilled By Lawyers Backstage After Calling Conservative Group 'Nazis'
The View was in meltdown mode backstage after receiving a cease-and-desist letter for calling a conservative political group, Turning Point USA, 'Nazis,’ live on the air, Radar has learned. “The lawyers at the show called a mandatory staff meeting after getting the letter. Everybody, from Whoopi Goldberg to the interns had to attend. It was made clear that the show had been up in legal jeopardy and that this was unacceptable,” sources tell Radar. “Every single host around the table is wearing an earpiece and getting verbal notes from producers and lawyers are the show goes on. Whoopi and Joy’s...
Twitter Slams Monica Lewinsky After She Asks Beyoncé to Change Lyrics in Nine-Year-Old Song
After news broke that Beyoncé would change the lyrics of her new song "Heated" due to criticism over its inclusion of ableist language, Monica Lewinsky took the opportunity to ask if a line from one of the singer's old songs could be changed as well, and Twitter was not having it.
Dillard’s Department Store Fires Employee Caught in Viral Video Calling Black Man ‘F—Ing N—’
A Black shopper in North Texas gracefully confronted an old white Dillard’s department store employee after the worker called him and his 10-year-old son “f—ing n——.”. In a video that has garnered almost three million views, the Black dad identified as Muhammad Karim, says he...
Now, T.D.: Backlash Erupts Over Bishop Jakes’ Sermon About Families Being In Trouble Because ‘We’re Raising Up Women To Be Men’
A sermon issued by Bishop T.D. Jakes on Father’s Day about the state of families and contemporary women is causing a firestorm on social media. The megachurch pastor’s message argued today’s women aren’t applauded for embracing their femininity, as society’s culture now idealizes women being too independent.
AOL Corp
Chris Cuomo regrets the impact his situation has had on his family: 'Didn't think about it at the time'
Former CNN anchor Chris Cuomo joined Dan Abrams Live on Tuesday for his first televised interview since being fired by the cable news network late last year. Cuomo was originally believed to have been fired for advising his brother, former New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo, who faced multiple scandals. Subsequent reports indicated that a sexual assault accusation also contributed to his firing, an accusation Chris Cuomo denies.
Bill Maher’s Embarrassing Interview With Chris Cuomo
On Dec. 4, 2021, after an investigation conducted by an outside law firm, CNN terminated its star host Chris Cuomo. The news came after it was revealed that in May of that year, Cuomo had been acting as an unofficial adviser to his brother, Governor Andrew Cuomo, concerning the multiple allegations of sexual harassment against him (in clear violation of journalism ethics). Cuomo apologized for this breach of conduct and promised it would never happen again, and CNN let him keep his cushy gig.
Fox News Calls Beyoncé ‘Vile’
Click here to read the full article. Fox News host Brian Kilmeade said Beyoncé has become “more vile than ever” for “X-rated lyrics” in her new album, including her celebratory references to stretch marks and body dimples in her new song “HEATED.” Kilmeade: She’s a parent. We haven’t t really seen her in a while barely dressed dancing around and now she comes back more vile than ever pic.twitter.com/zjnhKXiTKU — Acyn (@Acyn) August 2, 2022 “Heated” was the source of controversy over its inclusion of an ableist slur in the lyrics, prompting Beyoncé to remove the word “spaz” from the song. “The word, not...
Mall Slammed For 'Racist' Display Showing Black Man Preparing To Be Hanged
The Galleria at Sunset Mall in Las Vegas, Nevada is under fire for what many are calling a "racist" railroad display. According to a news release from the National Action Network, per 8NewsNow, “community members are outraged that a racist train display showing a Black man being prepared to be hung was tolerated and allowed at the mall for hundreds of children, families & community members to see.”
Creative Wife Makes Hilarious Sign for Neighbors While Husband Redoes Lawn
A homeowner has taken the internet by storm with their unusual solution to showcasing their yard during renovations. In a post on Reddit's r/funny forum on Wednesday, Cynthia from southern Minnesota shared her solution to letting the neighbors know they're in the process of re-doing the lawn. With over 99,000...
Crying Waitress Calls Out Party of 11 That Walked Out on $220 Bill in Viral TikTok
Working in the restaurant business has almost always been a highly stressful prospect, one that's only been made worse since the COVID-19 pandemic. Seating customers in a timely fashion and ensuring that their requests are attended to in a timely fashion while serving up a variety of meals, to their liking has a lot of moving parts, and every role in ensuring a restaurant runs smoothly has its own kinds of stress to deal with.
Airbnb and new property owner apologize for 'slave cabin' listing
An Airbnb listing for "an 1830s slave cabin" has been removed from the rental site after a TikTok video about the property went viral.
The View’s Whoopi Goldberg facing huge legal backlash after show is forced to issue on air apology
THE View's Whoopi Goldberg is facing a huge legal backlash after the talk show was forced to issue an on-air apology to a nonprofit group after making comparisons to neo-Nazis. Turning Point USA founder and president Charlie Kirk, 28, denounced The View hosts - consisting of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar,...
‘Care For The Perpetrators': R. Kelly’s Longtime Female Assistant Wrote Shocking Letter To Judge
R. Kelly’s longtime assistant Diana Copeland wrote an emotional letter to the court ahead of the disgraced singer’s sentencing where she pleaded for sympathy for the alleged perpetrator, Radar has learned. RadarOnline.com has obtained the shocking letter written by Kelly’s employee where she stood up for him despite...
'The blinders are now off': Greg Gutfeld on changing media landscape
Jul. 14, 2022 - 15:39 - Greg Gutfeld and his guests discuss a new Axios report that shows Fox News viewership has increased while that of CNN and MSNBC has gone down on 'Gutfeld!'
WATCH: Chuck E. Cheese character facing racial discrimination allegations
A New Jersey mother made claims of racial discrimination at a Chuck E. Cheese restaurant on Twitter on Sunday.
Tracee Ellis Ross’ Ex-Assistant Claims Actress ‘Failed To Pay’ Her $300k: Court Documents
Tracee Ellis Ross’ ex-personal assistant revealed the amount of money she believes the Hollywood star owes her in their war over wages, Radar has learned. According to court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com, the lawyer for Ross’ one-time employee Samantha Wilkins said the actress “failed to pay” his client “approximately $300,000.00 in wages and penalties.”As RadarOnline.com first reported, last year, Wilkins sued Ross and her company Joy Mill Entertainment. In court documents, Wilkins said she started working for the actress in November 2019 and ended in July 2021. Her initial rate of pay was $25 per hour which included meal breaks....
