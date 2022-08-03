Read on www.middlesboronews.com
wnky.com
KSP searching for escaped Barren County inmate
Glasgow, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently searching for a Barren County inmate. According to a release by KSP, Donald P. Shelton, 33, walked away from a work release on Hiseville Park Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. KSP stated Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail Shirt.
Wave 3
Coroner confirms body found of Shelby County 4-year-old as Serenity McKinney
SHEPHERDSVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - The body of a 4-year-old found back in February was confirmed as missing Shelby County girl Serenity McKinney. Bullitt County Coroner Dave Billings said DNA results from the Kentucky State Police crime lab confirmed the body found near the Jefferson-Bullitt County line six months ago as Serenity McKinney.
k105.com
KSP Post 4 July Activity Report: Troopers arrest nearly 400, cite over 600 speeders, give 225 courtesy notices
Kentucky State Police Post 4 in Elizabethtown has released its July Activity Report. According KSP Post 4 Public Affairs Officer Scotty Sharp, troopers and detectives:. Wrote 2,293 citations and arrested 30 impaired drivers. Opened 47 criminal cases, made 384 arrests and served 101 criminal court documents. Cited 601 speeders and...
wdrb.com
Officials confirm body of 4-year-old discovered in wooded area in Bullitt County is Serenity McKinney
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The body of a 4-year-old girl previously reported missing in Kentucky was officially identified this week when DNA results returned, Bullitt County Coroner David Billings said Friday. Serenity McKinney was first reported missing in February 2022 after her grandparents said they hadn't seen her since Christmas...
k105.com
Morgantown woman takes vehicle on test drive, doesn’t return, arrested in another county
A Morgantown woman has been arrested after being accused of stealing a vehicle she was taking on a test drive. According to Morgantown Police Chief Giles Taylor, on Monday, Kimberly White, 54, asked employees of Parkway Auto Sales, at 1774 South Main Street in Morgantown, to take a vehicle on a test drive. She then failed to return with the vehicle.
k105.com
Feds charge 2 Elizabethtown men with carjacking, robbing pizza delivery driver
Two Elizabethtown men have been federally charged after allegedly carjacking and robbing a pizza delivery driver. Prosecutors with the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Western District of Kentucky said 23-year-old Jalyn Redd and 18-year-old Dayveon Willock were charged with carjacking and interference with commerce by robbery. They are accused...
iheart.com
Warren County Deputies Investigating Crash That Killed Motorcyclist
Warren County deputies are continuing their investigation into a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist. On Tuesday, 55-year-old Steven Schnall was riding on State Route Eight in Horicon when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Schnall was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver of the vehicle wasn't injured. Witnesses to the accident are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.
Wave 3
Man charged with murder after hitting two people with pickup truck, killing one
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in July where one person was killed in the Russell neighborhood. Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.
fox40jackson.com
Kentucky brewery hit by thief, owner told to wait a week for police investigation to begin
A Kentucky brewery owner called Thursday for an increase in police patrols after a thief broke into his business and caused $17,000 in damage. “I think we were one of about seven or eight businesses hit,” Ted Mitzlaff, CEO of Louisville’s Goodwood Brewery, said on “Fox & Friends First” Thursday.
wnky.com
Two arrested on charges related to drug possession
GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police have arrested two people on several drug charges. On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Grandview Avenue in reference to a complaint, according to a social media post by GPD. The post further stated officers received consent to search the residence, where they...
WLKY.com
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
Wave 3
Man charged with murder, attempted murder for double shooting in Old Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been charged in connection to a double shooting in Old Louisville on Friday where one woman was killed and another man was critically injured. Jaaron McAtee, 42, was arrested on Monday and charged with murder and attempted murder for the shooting happening...
wpsdlocal6.com
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation
MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
Wave 3
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
wnky.com
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
wdrb.com
Elizabethtown police arrest pair accused of trafficking stolen identities, cashing $10K in forged checks
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police in Elizabethtown said they arrested two people who were working with several accomplices to cash stolen checks and steal identities from several victims all over the country. According to court documents, 48-year-old Eric Henderson and 42-year-old Kelly Mendez were arrested Friday evening. The Elizabethtown Police...
k105.com
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water
A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
WLKY.com
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...
wdrb.com
FOUND: LMPD says missing 26-year-old man has been located and returned home
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Louisville Metro Police Department is asking for the public's help to find a missing 26-year-old man last seen in Louisville's Newburg neighborhood. According to a news release, Troy Shelton has been missing since Monday morning. Police say he told family members that he was going...
wdrb.com
30 beagles arrive to KY Humane Society in Louisville after being rescued from Virginia
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Thousands of beagles were rescued from a massive breeding facility, and 30 of them are now being cared for at the Kentucky Humane Society. The 15 adults and 15 puppies arrived Thursday evening in Louisville. All of them are female. The 4,000 beagles come from a...
