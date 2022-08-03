ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hart County, KY

KSP searching for escaped Barren County inmate

Glasgow, Ky. – Kentucky State Police Post 3 is currently searching for a Barren County inmate. According to a release by KSP, Donald P. Shelton, 33, walked away from a work release on Hiseville Park Road shortly before 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 5. KSP stated Shelton was last seen wearing blue jeans and a neon green Barren County Jail Shirt.
Warren County Deputies Investigating Crash That Killed Motorcyclist

Warren County deputies are continuing their investigation into a crash that took the life of a motorcyclist. On Tuesday, 55-year-old Steven Schnall was riding on State Route Eight in Horicon when his motorcycle collided with a vehicle. Schnall was pronounced dead at the scene but the driver of the vehicle wasn't injured. Witnesses to the accident are asked to call the Warren County Sheriff's Office at 518-743-2500.
Man charged with murder after hitting two people with pickup truck, killing one

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A Louisville man has been arrested for a hit-and-run incident back in July where one person was killed in the Russell neighborhood. Robert Hollis, 54, was charged with murder, leaving the scene of an accident/failure to render aid and assault in connection to the incident occurring on July 17, according to Louisville Metro Police.
Two arrested on charges related to drug possession

GLASGOW, Ky. – Glasgow police have arrested two people on several drug charges. On Tuesday, the Glasgow Police Department responded to Grandview Avenue in reference to a complaint, according to a social media post by GPD. The post further stated officers received consent to search the residence, where they...
Two people shot in southwest Louisville; police investigating

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Two people were shot in southwest Louisville Wednesday, according to Louisville Metro Police Department. LMPD's Second Division responded to a call of a shooting in the 1600 block of 13th Street around 10:30 p.m. That is in the Algonquin neighborhood. Police say they located a male...
Four Charged During Methamphetamine Investigation

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KY- The McCracken County Sheriff’s Office arrested four people in a two day drug investigation that began Friday afternoon in Paducah. The investigation began when detectives obtained a search warrant for a Paducah apartment located at 624 N 34th Street in Paducah. On Friday evening detectives executed the search warrant. During the search warrant service detectives located Brittany Villa inside the apartment. During a search of the apartment detectives located and seized over 400 grams of Crystal Methamphetamine, scales, smoking pipes, more than $3,000 in suspected drug monies and approximately $50,000 in fake money.
LMPD: 4 people injured in separate shootings near downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Louisville Metro police are investigating two shootings happening near downtown Louisville on Tuesday night. The first shooting happened around 9:30 p.m., where LMPD said three victims walked into University Hospital with gunshot wounds. According to LMPD spokeswoman Beth Ruoff, the injuries for the three victims all...
BGMU sends crews to eastern Kentucky for restoration help

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. – Bowling Green Municipal Utilities crews left this morning to provide restoration assistance in Letcher County following the eastern Kentucky floods. A total of two crews are volunteering, including six water employees and one safety employee. BGMU will be assisting Letcher County Water and Sewer District over the next several days.
Beaver Dam woman facing DUI, drug charge after trying to drive through high water

A Beaver Dam woman is facing DUI and drug charges after attempting to drive through high water. On Thursday night at approximately 9:45, a vehicle being driven by 20-year-old Brooklyn P. Gossett “proceeded to drive through high waters on Hwy 62 west in Beaver Dam,” according to the Beaver Dam Police Department.
Woman shot in Shelby Park identified

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The coroner has released the name of a woman found shot inside a car on East Kentucky Street in Shelby Park. She was one of two people shot in a car. The Jefferson County Coroner's office identified the one as 48-year-old Torie Myers. The other person...

