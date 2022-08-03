ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

From side hustle to an empire: Baltimore business finds innovative way to expand the brand

By Tramon Lucas
Wbaltv.com
 2 days ago
Travel Maven

Maryland is Home to an Incredible Dinosaur Forest

The Maryland Zoo has recently expanded its selection of outdoor attractions. Opened earlier this summer, the Dinosaur Prehistoric Forest is a limited-time experience designed for families and kids that has recently won the 2022 Best of Baltimore award for best exhibit in the state. Keep reading to learn more about this must-see attraction.
BALTIMORE, MD
Baltimore magazine

Open & Shut: Pratt St. Market is Back; Current Space Opens Outdoor Bar; Papi Cuisine Expands

Pratt Street Market Returns: Exciting news for those who live, work, and play in the downtown district—this pop-up lunch market is officially back every Thursday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. through September 29. Grab friends or co-workers and head to 10 E. Pratt Plaza (on the corner of Light and Pratt streets) to explore a rotating lineup of local vendors including Craving Potato Factory, Dear Globe Coffee, Delmarva Popcorn, Lattimore’s Funnel Cakes, SoBeachy Haitian Cuisine, Wonderbooks, and Vegan Soul Bakery. Though the purveyors will change from week to week, you can count on a regular roster of baked goods, specialty foods, and artisan products.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

PHOTOS: Mink Envy Lashes in Maryland

TOWSON, Md. — Mink Envy Lashes CEO/owner Ashlee Sarai started her business in Baltimore and it has now expanded to an empire. See the standout photos of some of the products.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland puppy retailer banned from doing business in the state

ANNAPOLIS, Md. (WBFF) — Maryland has reached a settlement with a Harford County puppy retailer, banning it from doing business in the state, the Attorney General's Office said Friday. Owned by Sara and Nathan Bazler, Maryland Puppies Online will also pay the state $75,000. The company agreed to pay...
MARYLAND STATE
AdWeek

CBS Baltimore Hires Orlando Reporter Nicky Zizaza as Anchor

The Lost Remote newsletter brings you the the best in streaming news, from staffing changes to premiere dates to trailers—to the latest platform moves. Sign up today. Nicky Zizaza has joined Baltimore BS owned station WJZ as an evening anchor. Zizaza comes from WKMG in Orlando, where she had...
ORLANDO, FL
talbotspy.org

James Rouse’s Inner Harbor Vision Continues to Unfold in Baltimore by Dennis Forney

Watching the development and revitalization of Baltimore’s inner harbor over the past 50 years has been something to behold. Talbot County native and visionary James Rouse sparked much of the transformation with his Harborplace complex in the heart of the city many decades ago. He understood the allure of public waterfront spaces where people could gather, enjoy being outside, take long walks, and watch the dynamic interaction between the humming maritime activity of the harbor and the culture of the multi-faceted city surrounding it.
BALTIMORE, MD
UPI News

Milk run leads Maryland man to $50,000 Powerball prize

Aug. 4 (UPI) -- A Maryland man said a quick stop to buy milk for his family led to his winning a $50,000 prize from a Powerball lottery drawing. The 36-year-old Gaithersburg man told Maryland Lottery officials he stopped at the 7-Eleven store in Silver Spring, and while in the store, a lottery vending machine caught his eye.
GAITHERSBURG, MD
baltimorebrew.com

A story three Baltimore TV stations aren’t reporting: Lead paint chips falling from their broadcast tower

Woodberry residents, trying to warn neighbors about the red flakes on lawns and sidewalks, resort to homemade signs to spread the word. Ever since Christine Sajecki realized that the red flakes her six-year-old was picking up on the ground were lead paint – falling from the television tower that looms over her Woodberry neighborhood – she has been on a mission to alert her neighbors about their potential danger.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Tutor program expanding in Baltimore City schools

Baltimore City schools is expanding its tutoring program to help improve student learning. City school officials say the district's tutoring program remains a work in progress, but it's progress that's starting to show up in small pockets of student success. Across the country, there's plenty of evidence that shows the COVID-19 pandemic affected student learning, especially in school districts already struggling.
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Maryland casino generate $181.5 million in July, setting new state record

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Maryland casino generated $181.5 million last month, setting a new state record, the Maryland Lottery said Friday. MGM National Harbor in Prince George's County earned the most revenue with $77,236,753. It was a 6.8% increase from July 2021. Maryland Live! in Hanover placed second with $61,571,273....
MARYLAND STATE
winsightgrocerybusiness.com

Giant Food is Opening a New Maryland Store

Regional grocery chain Giant Food is opening a new store in Silver Spring, Md., on Friday, replacing an older location about nine miles away, the retailer announced Tuesday. The new store is nearly 65,000-square feet and has an expanded gourmet cheese department, fresh-made sushi and pizza, and a Starbucks café.
SILVER SPRING, MD
baltimorefishbowl.com

Vegan SoulFest Brings the Celebration of Culture and Veganism back to Baltimore

Vegan SoulFest is a 3-day vegan food and music festival in Baltimore that’s bringing together individuals from around the world to celebrate delicious plant-based food, amazing music, and a soulfully diverse community. Join the delicious fun from Friday, August 19 – Sunday, August 21 at West Covington Park/ South Point. The festival goes beyond good food and music. It’s an immersive experience and movement that allows the community to feel good and be inspired to become the best version of themselves.
BALTIMORE, MD

