Read on www.middlesboronews.com
Related
middlesboronews.com
Bell County chamber holds annual awards dinner
The Bell County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Friday at the Pine Mountain Resort Park lodge. The event is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of chamber members throughout the year. Bell County Chamber of Commerce Director Sheila Durham and LeAnna Whitaker announced the winners while also having...
1450wlaf.com
Big changes in local political races
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
middlesboronews.com
Jesse James Hall
Jesse James Hall, born on May 15, 1947, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born to the late Bernie and Mary Elizabeth Taylor Hall in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Jesse was raised in Milan, Michigan where he became a policeman. Then in 1977 he moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky and became a policeman in Pineville, Kentucky. He also worked in several other law enforcement fields throughout Bell County. He meet his loving wife of 45 years at the Pineville Ice Cream Shop. He was saved in the Baptist Faith in Cincinnati, Ohio.
1450wlaf.com
Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished
LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Claiborne Progress
And the race is over! Huge ballot nets a couple shockers
The Claiborne County General Election is now a thing of the past. The final unofficial votes were tallied for all 16 precincts and added to the early, absentee and paper ballot votes. The results will be made official once rubber stamped by the state. The official results are expected to be returned in about a week.
wvlt.tv
Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
wymt.com
Clay County Schools delaying start date
CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
wymt.com
Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’
WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
RELATED PEOPLE
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan County Courthouse News
• Rachel Faith Marlow, 38, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury. • Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, second-degree cruelty to animals, two counts of dogs to be licensed, two counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, two counts of violating local county ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 8.
Community Hero: East Tennessee-born Hollywood actor shining a light on friendship, family in need
Two years ago, we introduced you to a young man who is in need of a wheelchair-accessible van. A Hollywood actor helped the family raise money to purchase that van. Now, the boy who was helped is rallying to do the same for his best friend. After helping Jake Stitt of Morristown get a wheelchair-accessible […]
Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter
As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
indherald.com
Election ’22: Precinct-by-precinct votes can tell the tale; how many new faces on County Commission?
HUNTSVILLE | Polls in Scott County will close at 8 pm Thursday evening. We should know relatively quickly what the next four years of Scott County Government will look like, but we may know some things a little more quickly than others. The days of waiting deep into the night...
IN THIS ARTICLE
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency
The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
Iconic Powell restaurant closing for business after 7-and-a-half years
POWELL, Tenn. — Families heading to the downtown Powell area, or up to the nearby elementary school, would often stop at a landmark restaurant known for homemade meals inspired by southern cuisine. But they may no longer have the chance to grab their favorite meals. The Front Porch announced...
WLKY.com
Chris Stapleton, Tyler Childers helping out in eastern Kentucky's flood-ravaged areas
KNOTT COUNTY, Ky. — Some of the most famous men currently singing about Kentucky are helping out the state's communities that were destroyed by flooding. Christ Stapleton and Tyler Childers have both been spotted in Appalachia helping those affected by the floods that hit last week. Stapleton, who is...
Search, rescue efforts end after eastern Kentucky flooding
The search and rescue effort to locate people stranded or injured by the devastating Eastern Kentucky flooding has concluded, Governor Beshear said Thursday.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
middlesboronews.com
STEM curriculum coming to Middlesboro
Local school officials, as well as partners from NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology came together recently to discuss a new STEM curriculum being introduced this year in Middlesboro schools. The program is designed to help ensure academic achievement and prepare students for success in the real world. STEM,...
WATE
How to best take advantage of the grocery sales tax holiday
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Professor of Accounting with the University of Tennessee spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side news to help break down how shoppers can best utilize the grocery sales tax holiday in the month of August. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Tennessee shoppers don’t have to...
wkyufm.org
Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital sends mobile clinic to flood-ravaged Eastern Kentucky
A team from Lake Cumberland Regional Hospital is in eastern Kentucky assisting. with medical care in the wake of the recent devastating floods. The medical team is working from the Schoolhouse Mobile Care unit, which is. usually used to provide medical care to students and families in three Kentucky. school...
wymt.com
Williamsburg Police Chief announces retirement
WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird is set to retire on August 31. According to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, Bird has served the people of Williamsburg and Whitley County for 27 years. Before being promoted to Chief, he served as Detective, Lieutenant...
Comments / 0