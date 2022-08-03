ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bell County, KY

Comments / 0

Related
middlesboronews.com

Bell County chamber holds annual awards dinner

The Bell County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual dinner Friday at the Pine Mountain Resort Park lodge. The event is an opportunity to recognize the contributions of chamber members throughout the year. Bell County Chamber of Commerce Director Sheila Durham and LeAnna Whitaker announced the winners while also having...
BELL COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Big changes in local political races

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – Thursday’s election saw several upsets with big turnovers in multiple races. Campbell County has a new mayor, new sheriff, new General Sessions Judge and several new commissioners, as well as changes in the County Clerk and Register of Deeds office. The 8th Judicial District Criminal Court Judge’s race was won by Campbell Countian Zack Walden. At the bottom of this story is the full 17-page report from Campbell County’s August 4 election.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
middlesboronews.com

Jesse James Hall

Jesse James Hall, born on May 15, 1947, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, August 1, 2022. He was born to the late Bernie and Mary Elizabeth Taylor Hall in Lake Charles, Louisiana. Jesse was raised in Milan, Michigan where he became a policeman. Then in 1977 he moved to Middlesboro, Kentucky and became a policeman in Pineville, Kentucky. He also worked in several other law enforcement fields throughout Bell County. He meet his loving wife of 45 years at the Pineville Ice Cream Shop. He was saved in the Baptist Faith in Cincinnati, Ohio.
PINEVILLE, KY
1450wlaf.com

Saturday marks a year in the hunt for Hawkins men who vanished

LAFOLLETTE, TN (WLAF) – “We’re going to remember them with a ceremony tomorrow, because I don’t want them to be forgotten,” said Donna Hawkins. Saturday marks one year since brothers Scott and Tracy Hawkins vanished without a trace. When Donna Hawkins two grown sons did...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Bell County, KY
Bell County, KY
Government
Local
Kentucky Government
Claiborne Progress

And the race is over! Huge ballot nets a couple shockers

The Claiborne County General Election is now a thing of the past. The final unofficial votes were tallied for all 16 precincts and added to the early, absentee and paper ballot votes. The results will be made official once rubber stamped by the state. The official results are expected to be returned in about a week.
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
wvlt.tv

Mayors, sheriffs voted out of multiple East Tenn. counties

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - A new mayor and sheriff will be taking office in two East Tennessee counties after both incumbents were voted out Thursday night. The current Campbell County Mayor E.L. Morton will be replaced by Jack Lynch. Morton received 2,648 votes which fell short of the 3,691 votes for Lynch.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
wymt.com

Clay County Schools delaying start date

CLAY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Clay County Schools will delay their start date by one week because of the recent flooding. Staff will report to school on Monday, August 15. The first day for students will be on Thursday, August 18.
CLAY COUNTY, KY
wymt.com

Eastern Kentucky musician celebrates resilience of his people, ‘Come Hell or High Water’

WHITESBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Cory Harris was born and raised in Letcher County, finding his voice in the mountains he has always called home. Now, Harris is using that voice to support his home after Whitesburg was hit with floodwaters last week. The mountain musician wrote a new song, inspired by the resilience he has seen as the people of Eastern Kentucky stand together while facing the unthinkable.
WHITESBURG, KY
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Andrew Rice
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan County Courthouse News

• Rachel Faith Marlow, 38, theft by unlawful taking ($500 or more but under $10,000) — waived to grand jury. • Hannah Dezerae Melton, 21, second-degree cruelty to animals, two counts of dogs to be licensed, two counts of dogs to be vaccinated against rabies, two counts of violating local county ordinance — pleaded not guilty, pretrial conference scheduled Aug. 8.
HARLAN COUNTY, KY
WBKR

Legendary Eastern Kentucky High School Now an Emergency Supply Shelter

As an enormous fan of college basketball, you'd think I'd have visited both halls of fame dedicated to hoops, but you'd be wrong. That's one on me. But maybe I ought to do a deeper dive and really dig into the rich, beloved history of basketball in Kentucky. Maybe I need to discover where "miracles" happened at the high school level. The Commonwealth has never been the focus of a basketball movie like Hoosiers, but it could have been. Hey, it still can be.
KENTUCKY STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#County Fairs#Summer Squash#Green Peppers#Deloris
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency

The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
WHITESBURG, KY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
middlesboronews.com

STEM curriculum coming to Middlesboro

Local school officials, as well as partners from NASA and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology came together recently to discuss a new STEM curriculum being introduced this year in Middlesboro schools. The program is designed to help ensure academic achievement and prepare students for success in the real world. STEM,...
MIDDLESBORO, KY
WATE

How to best take advantage of the grocery sales tax holiday

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A Professor of Accounting with the University of Tennessee spoke with WATE 6 On Your Side news to help break down how shoppers can best utilize the grocery sales tax holiday in the month of August. Starting Monday, Aug. 1, Tennessee shoppers don’t have to...
KNOXVILLE, TN
wymt.com

Williamsburg Police Chief announces retirement

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. (WYMT) - Williamsburg Police Chief Wayne Bird is set to retire on August 31. According to a post on the Williamsburg Police Department Facebook page, Bird has served the people of Williamsburg and Whitley County for 27 years. Before being promoted to Chief, he served as Detective, Lieutenant...
WILLIAMSBURG, KY

Comments / 0

Community Policy