wymt.com

4-star defensive back commits to UK

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have picked up another key defensive recruit. Four-star 2023 defensive back Jaremiah “Grady Judd” Anglin announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to Kentucky. Anglin picked UK over Pittsburgh, Tennesee and Alabama among others.
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Naquil Betrand picks Texas A&M over Kentucky

The men’s basketball program has been on a recruiting tear, earning a trio of 5-star commitments in just over a month, but the football program has been on a tear of their own. In the month of July alone, six high school football prospects pledged their allegiance to the...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Mike Pratt memorial honors UK basketball legend

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s basketball program markets itself as a family, and has felt some heartache losing some legendary gentlemen in the last year with Joe B. Hall and Mike Pratt. A celebration of life was held on Friday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum for...
LEXINGTON, KY
WLKY.com

Will Levis gearing up for second season in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Will Levis is getting ready for his second season as the Wildcats starting quarterback. He made a huge impact in his first year, leading the Wildcats to 10 wins, including a victory in the 2022 Citrus Bowl over Iowa. "One of our first...
LEXINGTON, KY
mountain-topmedia.com

City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville

PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
PIKEVILLE, KY
The Spun

Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky

Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday. On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. It was an emotional service, with...
LEXINGTON, KY
bvmsports.com

John Calipari threw a fit upon learning a home-and-home with Gonzaga means actually playing at Gonzaga

Question for all of my college basketball fans: is it really a home-and-home series if one team doesn’t actually get to play at home? Well, thanks to John Calipari, we’re about to stretch the terminology. The upcoming home-and-home between Kentucky and Gonzaga, which begins during the 2022-23 college basketball season, will see the Zags host the Wildcats on November 20.…
SPOKANE, WA
southerntrippers.com

The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try

Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
STANTON, KY
WKYT 27

WKYT Investigates: School spending inflation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you look at most school supplies, you’re going to notice an increase in what you pay this year. Chriss and Meg La Rue see it firsthand. They stock papers, supplies, and educational games at their shop, Parent-Teacher Store. “A lot of the teaching supplies...
LEXINGTON, KY
WSB Radio

Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio

BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another flood threat

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Saturday everyone! We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today will likely cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week. A Flood Watch will continue throughout the day today. Many...
LEXINGTON, KY
lanereport.com

Executive Profile: Megan R. Holt

Megan R. Holt joined Hargrove Firm as a partner in April 2022 and became the leader of its Trust and Estate Litigation Group. Prior to joining Hargrove Firm, she handled contentious estate, trust, guardianship and civil litigation matters with the Lexington-based firm of Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains PLLC. Prior to her tenure with RGCM, Holt gained significant civil litigation experience at a Lexington-based insurance defense firm.
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
LEXINGTON, KY
WTVQ

UPDATE: I-75 Southbound now back open following multi-vehicle accident

LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Interstate I-75 is now back open following a multi-car accident Sunday morning. Police say the wreck was caused by a downpour, which led to drivers losing control of their vehicles. Officials are advising caution as crews continue to clean up. ___________. ORIGINAL STORY:. LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- I-75...
LEXINGTON, KY
foxlexington.com

Driver charged for crashing into Lexington police cruiser

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is facing charges after crashing into a Lexington police cruiser overnight. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle crashed into the cruiser just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Vine Street and South Broadway near Triangle Park. The Lexington...
LEXINGTON, KY

Comments / 0

