wymt.com
4-star defensive back commits to UK
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The Wildcats have picked up another key defensive recruit. Four-star 2023 defensive back Jaremiah “Grady Judd” Anglin announced on social media Saturday that he has committed to Kentucky. Anglin picked UK over Pittsburgh, Tennesee and Alabama among others.
aseaofblue.com
Naquil Betrand picks Texas A&M over Kentucky
The men’s basketball program has been on a recruiting tear, earning a trio of 5-star commitments in just over a month, but the football program has been on a tear of their own. In the month of July alone, six high school football prospects pledged their allegiance to the...
foxlexington.com
Mike Pratt memorial honors UK basketball legend
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) – The Kentucky men’s basketball program markets itself as a family, and has felt some heartache losing some legendary gentlemen in the last year with Joe B. Hall and Mike Pratt. A celebration of life was held on Friday afternoon at Memorial Coliseum for...
WLKY.com
Will Levis gearing up for second season in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. — University of Kentucky's Will Levis is getting ready for his second season as the Wildcats starting quarterback. He made a huge impact in his first year, leading the Wildcats to 10 wins, including a victory in the 2022 Citrus Bowl over Iowa. "One of our first...
mountain-topmedia.com
City announces support for Blue-White game in Pikeville
PIKEVILLE, Ky. — The city of Pikeville says it is happy to discuss the possibility of the University of Kentucky men’s basketball team holding its annual Blue-White scrimmage game at the Appalachian Wireless Arena. The possibility of the game being moved to Pikeville arose during a telethon in...
Dick Vitale Has 1 Non-Conference Game In Mind For Kentucky
Dick Vitale wants Kentucky to add one of the best Big Ten basketball programs to its non-conference schedule. The ESPN college basketball commentator is calling for Kentucky to take on Indiana after the two schools used to play all the time over the years. "This is a quality pre-conf. matchup...
WKYT 27
Mike Pratt’s celebration of life held at Memorial Coliseum
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Big Blue Nation honored a legend on Friday. On June 16, longtime UK basketball radio analyst and former Wildcat star Mike Pratt died. Friday at Memorial Coliseum, where he played from 1967-1970, a celebration of life for Pratt was held. It was an emotional service, with...
bvmsports.com
John Calipari threw a fit upon learning a home-and-home with Gonzaga means actually playing at Gonzaga
Question for all of my college basketball fans: is it really a home-and-home series if one team doesn’t actually get to play at home? Well, thanks to John Calipari, we’re about to stretch the terminology. The upcoming home-and-home between Kentucky and Gonzaga, which begins during the 2022-23 college basketball season, will see the Zags host the Wildcats on November 20.…
southerntrippers.com
The 15 Best Restaurants in Lexington KY You Must Try
Are you looking for all the best restaurants in Lexington KY? Well, you have come to the right place because here you find the answers to all of your questions about where to eat in Lexington. There are so many things to do in Lexington that you are going to want to fill up before your big day of adventure. If you are in town to check out the Kentucky Bourbon Trail you are going to make sure you know what to eat in Lexington along your route.
wdrb.com
TikTok goes wild over Kentucky man playing tobacco cans to hit songs
LEXINGTON, KY. (WDRB) -- Noise coming from Jon Damron's Lexington apartment is far from what a neighbor would ever complain about. "I'm a guitar player," Damron said. "I started at a fairly young age." His talent on the guitar is not what's striking a chord about Damron with people around...
London, August 05 High School 🏈 Game Notice
The Madison Southern High School football team will have a game with North Laurel High School on August 05, 2022, 16:30:00. Madison Southern High SchoolNorth Laurel High School.
WTVQ
Happening Now: Raffle for Stanton, KY woman paralyzed in diving accident
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A charity raffle is being held Saturday by Diamond Pressure Washing Services in Lexington for a Stanton Kentucky woman who was paralyzed during a swimming accident on Memorial Day weekend. 21-year-old Kayla Lacy has been in recovery from her diving accident since May. To help...
WKYT 27
WKYT Investigates: School spending inflation
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you look at most school supplies, you’re going to notice an increase in what you pay this year. Chriss and Meg La Rue see it firsthand. They stock papers, supplies, and educational games at their shop, Parent-Teacher Store. “A lot of the teaching supplies...
Multistate manhunt for person of interest sought after four people fatally shot in Ohio
BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio — (BUTLER TOWNSHIP, Ohio) -- The FBI is involved in a multistate manhunt for a person of interest sought in the fatal shooting of four people in Ohio. The person of interest, identified by police as 39-year-old Stephen Marlow, should be considered "armed and dangerous," FBI Cincinnati said on Twitter. He has ties to Indianapolis, Chicago and Lexington, Kentucky, and "could be in one of these cities," FBI Cincinnati said.
WKYT 27
Ally Blake’s Forecast | Another flood threat
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Happy Saturday everyone! We continue to track rounds of showers and thunderstorms as they drench the Commonwealth once again. The action today will likely cause more flash flooding issues with another threat lurking early next week. A Flood Watch will continue throughout the day today. Many...
lanereport.com
Executive Profile: Megan R. Holt
Megan R. Holt joined Hargrove Firm as a partner in April 2022 and became the leader of its Trust and Estate Litigation Group. Prior to joining Hargrove Firm, she handled contentious estate, trust, guardianship and civil litigation matters with the Lexington-based firm of Rose Grasch Camenisch Mains PLLC. Prior to her tenure with RGCM, Holt gained significant civil litigation experience at a Lexington-based insurance defense firm.
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck on I-75
Numerous vehicles involved in wreck reported on I-75 Southbound near the 103 mile marker. Crews are working to clear the road.
foxlexington.com
Arrest made in overnight Lexington homicide
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One man has been arrested in connection to an overnight homicide that occurred on Augusta Drive in Lexington. Sean Smith, 53, has been charged with murder and first-degree wanton endangerment. He is currently lodged in the Fayette County Detention Center. The coroner has not...
WTVQ
UPDATE: I-75 Southbound now back open following multi-vehicle accident
LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- Interstate I-75 is now back open following a multi-car accident Sunday morning. Police say the wreck was caused by a downpour, which led to drivers losing control of their vehicles. Officials are advising caution as crews continue to clean up. ___________. ORIGINAL STORY:. LEXINGTON, Ky (WTVQ)- I-75...
foxlexington.com
Driver charged for crashing into Lexington police cruiser
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — One individual is facing charges after crashing into a Lexington police cruiser overnight. Authorities said the driver of the vehicle crashed into the cruiser just after 1:30 a.m. Thursday at the intersection of West Vine Street and South Broadway near Triangle Park. The Lexington...
