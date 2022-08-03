ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middlesboro, KY

Comments / 2

Related
Claiborne Progress

Plea reached for ‘ringleader’ in Massengill murder case

One of the three defendants in the Aaron Massengill murder case pleaded guilty on Aug. 5 in Claiborne Criminal Court. Courtney Gilpin was characterized by Attorney General Jared Effler as the ringleader in a plot to lure Massengill for the purpose of stealing his truck and belongings. The then-28 year...
CLAIBORNE COUNTY, TN
WBIR

Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail

CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
CAMPBELL COUNTY, TN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Bell County, KY
Crime & Safety
Middlesboro, KY
Crime & Safety
City
Bond, KY
Local
Kentucky Crime & Safety
City
Austin, KY
City
Middlesboro, KY
County
Bell County, KY
somerset106.com

Laurel County Police Solve Numerous Burglaries And Arson Case And Make Arrest

Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Detective Robert Reed along with Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Hunter Disney arrested a burglary and arson suspect alleged to have been involved in burglaries and arson throughout the county. At one residence a video surveillance system captured a picture of the suspect vehicle and information was developed on possible suspects. Armed with this information, a search warrant was obtained for a residence off Slate Lick Church Road belonging to 37-year-old Shannon Hoskins. During the search, numerous items stolen in the burglaries were found including a weedeater, case knives, tackle boxes, fishing poles, power tools, a spy point camera and a chainsaw. As a result, Hoskins was arrested and charged with arson, burglary and receiving stolen property. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said as a result of cooperation from area residents, along with an extensive investigation from his detectives and deputies numerous burglaries and thefts in the area were solved. He said more arrests could follow.
LAUREL COUNTY, KY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rape#Unlawful Imprisonment#Police#Violent Crime
The Hazard Herald

Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested

Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
PERRY COUNTY, KY
1450wlaf.com

Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead

LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
LAFOLLETTE, TN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
wvlt.tv

Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport

MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
MORRISTOWN, TN
harlanenterprise.net

Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency

The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
WHITESBURG, KY
wymt.com

Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case

LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
LEE COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy