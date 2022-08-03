Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Detective Robert Reed along with Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Hunter Disney arrested a burglary and arson suspect alleged to have been involved in burglaries and arson throughout the county. At one residence a video surveillance system captured a picture of the suspect vehicle and information was developed on possible suspects. Armed with this information, a search warrant was obtained for a residence off Slate Lick Church Road belonging to 37-year-old Shannon Hoskins. During the search, numerous items stolen in the burglaries were found including a weedeater, case knives, tackle boxes, fishing poles, power tools, a spy point camera and a chainsaw. As a result, Hoskins was arrested and charged with arson, burglary and receiving stolen property. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said as a result of cooperation from area residents, along with an extensive investigation from his detectives and deputies numerous burglaries and thefts in the area were solved. He said more arrests could follow.

LAUREL COUNTY, KY ・ 2 DAYS AGO