Claiborne Progress
Plea reached for ‘ringleader’ in Massengill murder case
One of the three defendants in the Aaron Massengill murder case pleaded guilty on Aug. 5 in Claiborne Criminal Court. Courtney Gilpin was characterized by Attorney General Jared Effler as the ringleader in a plot to lure Massengill for the purpose of stealing his truck and belongings. The then-28 year...
Two inmates injured after fight breaks out in Campbell Co. Jail
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — The Campbell County Sheriff's Office said no one was seriously hurt after several inmates got into a fight at the county jail on Thursday. According to the CCSO, roughly 10 inmates started fighting each other late Thursday evening. Sheriff Robbie Goins said the inmates tried to start a trash fire by putting a piece of metal into an electrical outlet and also tried to knock out a camera with a broom.
wvlt.tv
THP investigating after off-duty deputies from multiple counties involved in crash
ANDERSON CO., Tenn. (WVLT) - Two off-duty deputies with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office were involved in a crash with a Campbell County deputy Monday night, according to officials with the ACSO. David Lucas Shoffner and Constance Nicole Shoffner were fixing a chain on their motorbike on 333 Clover...
Laurel County man arrested on rape charges
A Laurel County man has been arrest after being accused of raping a woman in July.
somerset106.com
Laurel County Police Solve Numerous Burglaries And Arson Case And Make Arrest
Laurel County Sheriff John Root reports Detective Robert Reed along with Deputy Brad Mink and Deputy Hunter Disney arrested a burglary and arson suspect alleged to have been involved in burglaries and arson throughout the county. At one residence a video surveillance system captured a picture of the suspect vehicle and information was developed on possible suspects. Armed with this information, a search warrant was obtained for a residence off Slate Lick Church Road belonging to 37-year-old Shannon Hoskins. During the search, numerous items stolen in the burglaries were found including a weedeater, case knives, tackle boxes, fishing poles, power tools, a spy point camera and a chainsaw. As a result, Hoskins was arrested and charged with arson, burglary and receiving stolen property. He was lodged in the Laurel County Correctional Center. Sheriff Root said as a result of cooperation from area residents, along with an extensive investigation from his detectives and deputies numerous burglaries and thefts in the area were solved. He said more arrests could follow.
wymt.com
‘That’s not your stuff’: Eastern Ky. deputies make more looting arrests
PERRY COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - The Perry County Sheriff’s Office is hard at work patrolling hard hit areas of the county. As of Thursday, deputies arrested eight people accused of looting. In a recent interview with WYMT, Sheriff Joe Engle issued a warning to those planning to loot. “If...
Kentucky State Police arrest two in Harlan County murder
One person is dead and two people face murder charges after a fatal shooting in Harlan County, Kentucky.
Harlan County murder under investigation, 2 arrested
Kentucky State Police (KSP) received a call of shots fired at 10:50 p.m. on Wednesday in Cumberland.
Details emerge in Perry looting cases; six arrested
Filings in Perry District Court this week detail the charges and circumstances involved in the arrests by Perry County Sheriff’s deputies of six individuals charged with allegedly being involved in looting of flood victims’ property. According to court documents, the first case occurred on the afternoon of July...
CCSO: Officer on administrative leave and investigation underway following years-old video of possible K-9 mistreatment
CAMPBELL COUNTY, Tenn. — A K-9 handler with the Campbell County Sheriff's Office was put on leave after a years-old video was shared online showing a dog possibly being mistreated while it was being trained. The video shows a deputy training with a large dog, walking by another man...
15 arrested across 7 East Tennessee counties in TBI, DEA drug bust
Meth, heroin, more than 300 marijuana plants and roughly $40,000 in counterfeit currency were seized across 7 East Tennessee counties in a Tennessee Bureau of Investigation operation that led to 15 felony arrests.
1450wlaf.com
Murder-suicide up the valley; four dead
LAFOLLETTE, TN (SPECIAL WLAF) – Officials with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Department report that at 1:49pm Wednesday a deputy was sent to a home east of La Follette for a welfare check. At a home at 144 Log Home Lane is where the officer discovered four bodies in...
clayconews.com
FATAL PASSENGER VEHICLE VS. MOPED COLLISION ON HIGHWAY 1651 IN McCREARY COUNTY, KENTUCKY
WHITLEY CITY, KY - The Kentucky State Police is reporting that Troopers from KSP Post 11, London responded to a two-vehicle fatal collision that occurred just after 9:40 P.M. on Wednesday, August 3, 2022. The accident occurred on KY Highway 1651 in McCreary County. Through preliminary investigation, officers determined 43-year-old...
wvlt.tv
Drug eradication operation explains TBI presence at Morristown Regional Airport
MORRISTOWN, Tenn. (WVLT) - Officials with the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation were able to release details of an operation in Morristown Thursday. WVLT News first reported the operation last month when viewers called in about a heightened presence at the Morristown Regional Airport. TBI and Drug Enforcement Administration vehicles were parked at the airport, sparking questions.
clayconews.com
Fatal Crash U.S. 27 South in Strunk Community of McCreary County, Kentucky
STRUNK, KY - The Kentucky State Police Post 11 London is reporting that KSP Troopers responded to a fatal crash that occurred just after 2:30 P.M on August 3, 2022. The accident happened on U.S. 27 South in the Strunk Community of McCreary County. Upon arrival and through preliminary investigation,...
Woman killed in Kentucky officer-involved shooting
The Kentucky State Police are investigating a shooting that involved a Barbourville Police Officer and left one person dead.
harlanenterprise.net
Harlan City Police come to aid of nearby police agency
The Harlan City Police Department recently came to the aid of another nearby police department that had suffered vehicle losses due to extensive flooding, loaning the stricken department a pair of police cruisers. Harlan City Police Chief Winston Yeary explained how his department came to the aid of the Whitesburg...
wymt.com
Southwest Virginia man sentenced to prison time in drug case
LEE COUNTY, Va. (WYMT) - One Lee County, Virginia man will spend time behind bars for his role in a state drug case. On August 2nd, Curtis Mills of Ewing, was sentenced in Lee County Circuit Court on charges related to the distribution of meth. Commonwealth’s Attorney H. Fuller Cridlin...
Four found dead after apparent murder-suicide in LaFollette
A welfare check in Campbell County led the sheriff's office to discover four people had been killed in an apparent murder-suicide.
Four charged in plot to smuggle drugs into Hamblen County Jail
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - Narcotics investigators in Hamblen County arrested four people and seized three different types in who were suspected of attempting to smuggle drugs into the county jail.
