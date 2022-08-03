Read on www.kulr8.com
Related
406mtsports.com
Butte Miners power past Redmond in first-round win at regional tournament
BUTTE — The Butte Miners looked right at home during a first-round win at the Northwest Class A Regional Tournament in Vernal, Utah, on Friday. The Miners boasted two of their typical avalanche innings and hit two home runs in a 15-10 win over the Redmond SunWest A team from Redmond, Oregon.
KULR8
Butte Miners finish storybook season as state champions--but best is yet to come for Mining City baseball
BUTTE, Mont. -- Sixty-nine years. That's how long it's been since a Legion Baseball team from Butte got to hold the trophy as state champions. "When we won state, that was a moment I'll never forget," said first baseman Aidan Lee. "It's something super crazy." "[Winning the state title] is...
Another Reason the Montana VA is Kicking Volunteers to the Curb
They have one driver...and he's 90 years old. Here's a crazy update to a story we first told you about last week where the VA is kicking volunteer veteran drivers to the curb over a vaccine mandate. After we shared the news on the radio from veterans in Sanders County,...
This Is Montana’s Most Underrated Attraction
These hidden gems are some of the best in Montana and deserve some more love from us. Montana has many attractions that people come from all over the world to see. We talked a few months ago about some overrated attractions in Montana, but what about the underrated attractions?. There...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
mtpr.org
Wildfire east of Helena forces evacuations
The Matt Staff Fire has led to evacuation orders for the west shore of Canyon Ferry Reservoir and Matt Staff Road in Helena. The fire began earlier today at the intersection of Highway 12 and Spokane Creek Road. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff’s Office is asking all residents to...
montanarightnow.com
Matt Staff Fire burning east of East Helena believed to be human caused
Residents on Jimmy Green and Temper can return home, as the area has been moved to pre-evacuation status the Broadwater County Sheriff's Office announced. An update sent Friday afternoon says the Matt Staff Fire is believed to be human caused. More specific details have not yet been released and the...
NBCMontana
Evacuations underway for new fire west of Canyon Ferry Lake
MISSOULA, Mont. — Evacuations are underway due to a new fire in the Spokane Creek Road area of East Helena. Officials estimate the Matt Staff Fire is burning 1,900 acres. The Lewis and Clark County Sheriff's Office says multiple agencies are responding to the blaze. Officials are evacuating residents...
Red Barn Cafe plating up on Helena's east side
Now, with a new opportunity, Nickerson said she's taking lessons learned from the entirety of her career into the Red Barn Café.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Matt Staff Fire continues to burn, sparks memories of past fires
Friday estimates show the Matt Staff Fire has burned around 1,500 acres, about 400 fewer than initial estimates on Thursday night.
UPDATE: Evacuations lifted on Matt Staff Fire
The Matt Staff Fire – the fast-moving wildfire that started outside East Helena Thursday – continued to burn in the Spokane Hills Friday.
Butte's Serbian food festival back by popular demand
Members of the Serbian Orthodox Church are preparing for the Serbian food festival on Saturday free for the community
montanarightnow.com
Butte man gets 10 years in prison for assaulting Town Pump clerk
A Butte man who attacked a Town Pump employee and left him floored and covered in blood urged a judge on Wednesday to spare him from prison, saying it was “full of violence and hostility.”. But the judge sentenced Robert Matthew Berkopec to 10 years in the Montana State...
Comments / 0